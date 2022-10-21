Read full article on original website
Mark Jansen – Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO – Announces Plans to Step Down Following More than a Decade of Leadership and Remarkable Business Growth
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO, Mark Jansen, today announced that he intends to step down from the role he has held with the agricultural cooperative and global consumer packaged goods leader since September 2010. Jansen has decided to step away after a successful 12-year tenure as CEO because he believes the organization is well-positioned for future growth and the timing is right for him to make the change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005998/en/ Mark Jansen, Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
TechRadar
Many businesses still aren't offering properly collaborative offices
A new Microsoft study (opens in new tab) has found the majority of workers are "stuck in pre-pandemic office spaces” rendering them almost impossible to collaborate in properly. The company's research found 83% of British workers were working in the same environment as they were before the pandemic, with...
If you’re not focusing on customer experience in digital transformation, you’re losing value
MIT research scientists created a digital transformation playbook to capture digital value.
geekwire.com
Interview: Charter Communications, Senior Director of Spectrum Mobile Product Delivery, Tana Rucker, and how communication through technology can elevate brands
If we could use one word to describe Tana Rucker, the Senior Director of Spectrum Mobile Product Delivery at Charter Communications, we would say passionate. She delights in solving complex business problems and is devoted to executing her work with purpose, energy, and positivity. In the six years she has been at Charter, Rucker has grown the team at Spectrum from three employees to thousands.
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
getnews.info
Branding Design Pro Takes Creative Packages to the Next Level with 3D Presentation
A design studio is changing the branding game with new techniques that makes clients stand out. Consumers can only build affinity with brands when they can identify what it looks and feels like. This can be achieved when a company has properly set brand guidelines alongside a compelling logo that people can easily recognize.
alpenhornnews.com
APAC, Europe, America region to generate massive revenues for Digital Government Service market by 2026
The research study on the Digital Government Service market elaborates on growth catalysts, opportunities, and other critical factors that affect the industry's growth trajectory over the years 2021–2026. Additionally, it informs readers of present and forthcoming difficulties that might seriously impair the industry's profitability graph during the projected period and offers specific solutions to lessen the effects.
mytotalretail.com
Circle K, Leading Cannabis Brand Announce Partnership
Circle K, a Canada-based convenience store and gas station operator, announced it was partnering with Green Thumb, a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company, to sell its products at a handful of Circle K locations next year. About 10 "RISE Express"-branded dispensaries will open adjacent to Circle K stores in various Florida locations, Green Thumb said in a press release Wednesday. It didn't identify the store locations, but said the dispensaries will offer "a selection of branded cannabis products, including RYTHM premium flower, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, incredibles gummies and &Shine vapes."
getnews.info
DigitlHaus Agency is transforming eCommerce businesses using the BigCommerce Platform
ECommerce merchants choose DigitlHaus Agency to re-platform their outdated technology and redesign their store. The result, a future-proof eCommerce solution built to scale. For any eCommerce business, a high-performing online store is critical to increasing sales and building a large customer base. Many fail to realize that their eCommerce is obsolete until it’s affecting their day-to-day management and overall sales. DigitlHaus Agency rescues B2B and D2C brands from outdated technology and poor design with the power of BigCommerce .
bestcolleges.com
How to Become a Data Engineer: Steps, Skills, & Salary
Data engineering combines data science and software engineering disciplines. Data engineer jobs offer some of the most competitive salaries on the job market. Data engineers need at least a bachelor's in computer science, engineering, or a related field. Data engineers source, clean, and transform raw data to make it usable...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: B-Reel NY, Hero Collective, Merkle & More
This week, agencies continued to work toward their Q4 goals with the help of new hires, promotions and department expansions. 72andSunny appointed JT Pierce as its new managing director in Nwe York. Pierce brings expertise from previous roles leading creative at DoorDash, Argonaut, Deloitte Digital and Sony Playstation. B-Reel NY.
Digital Construction Works Announces Availability of JDLink Connectivity with the DCW Integrations Platform
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Digital Construction Works (DCW), a leading construction software integrations and solutions company, announces the availability of JDLink Connectivity, a John Deere wireless connectivity solution in its DCW Integrations Platform as a service (iPaaS) Marketplace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005073/en/ DCW Integrations Platform Marketplace (Graphic: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
GoCardless launches Protect+ to help businesses fight fraud and retain revenue
GoCardless, a global leader in bank payment solutions, has launched Protect+, an end-to-end fraud prevention solution that detects fraudulent activity and protects merchants from potential losses through enhanced payer verification, 24/7 fraud monitoring and chargeback challenges. With Protect+, merchants will be able to improve their overall percentage of successful payments, significantly reduce the costs associated with managing payer fraud and protect both their revenue and reputation.
disruptmagazine.com
How to Plan a Marketing Strategy to Help Your Gym Stand Out
Marketing your gym can be daunting, but with the right strategy in place, you can make sure your gym stands out from the rest. It’s important to remember that not all marketing strategies are created equal, and what works for one gym may not work for another. The key is to find a strategy that best fits your gym’s unique needs and goals.
Slack’s CEO pinpoints the problem with the return to office: ‘People don’t want to be told what to do’
In a Fortune Connect panel, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield pinpoints the secret to getting workers back in office.
Shuffle Board: Macy’s Names Center Core SVP, SAC Taps Two, New Rocky Brands COO, Red Wing CEO
Retail Macy’s Macy’s named Julie Walsh as senior vice president and general business manager of Center Core and Beauty. Walsh currently serves as Macy’s vice president and divisional business manager for fragrances. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading and driving the Center Core and Beauty merchandise organization, including beauty, jewelry, handbags, shoes and accessories. Walsh will report to Nata Dvir, chief merchandising officer of Macy’s. Walsh has held various leadership positions within Macy’s merchant organization, including experience in fine jewelry, prestige cosmetics and most recently, fragrances. Walsh, who has led high-visibility brand launches and experiential store activations, began her career...
