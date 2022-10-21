ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

1440 WROK

Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse

There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Southwestern Illinois College Senior Companion Program needs volunteers

Looking for a chance to brighten someone’s day? Become a Senior Companion!. The Senior Companion Program pairs volunteers, ages 55 and older, with seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. The program covers Madison, St. Clair, Monroe and Randolph counties. Senior Companions provide companionship and assistance...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KICK AM 1530

Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?

Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
GALENA, IL
Washington Examiner

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker backtracks on hostility to school choice program

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has walked back his opposition to a "relatively small" school choice program in the state after previously vowing to repeal it. In a candidate questionnaire for the Chicago Sun-Times this week, Pritzker, who is running for reelection, indicated that he now supports the Invest in Kids Scholarship program, which annually allocates $100 million for low-income students to attend private and parochial schools through a tax credit scholarship program.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Longtime East St. Louis educator battling rare form of cancer

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Metro East educator has yet to return to work this school year because of a rare form of cancer. Donna Cameron, the head librarian for the East St. Louis School District, told News 4 she has adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare disease in which malignant cancer cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Illinois Business Journal

UPDATE: Boil order lifted for Edwardsville

The boil order that was issued Friday (Oct. 21, 2022) for sections of Edwardsville to the west of SIUE has been lifted. Residents can resume normal use of their water service. The boil order applied only to those properties using City water service to the west of Stadium Drive (west of SIUE). Two nearby apartment complexes, Parc at 720 and the Reserve, also were included in this boil order, along with properties on Sand Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center and Gateway Commerce Center Drive east of Interstate 255.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
agupdate.com

Farmer awaits drydown after late planting

SHIPMAN, Ill. — Harvest 2022 is shaping up to be a positive thing for Adam Gwillim. “It looks good,” said Gwillim, who farms in Macoupin County, Illinois. “Corn is coming out as expected or maybe a touch better. Beans are OK. I was hoping they would be a little better, but they’re still good.”
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Washington Examiner

Illinois residents can soon apply for $30K COVID-19 mortgage relief fund

Illinois residents struggling to make mortgage payments can soon apply for financial relief from the state. Beginning next month, the Illinois Housing Authority will reopen its $30,000 mortgage relief fund. The fund was originally open from April until May 31 for the first round of payments. The fund is geared...
ILLINOIS STATE
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO

