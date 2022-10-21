Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Masks Return To Three Illinois Counties Due To Covid Spikes, Are More On The Way?
BREAKING NEWS: The Quad-Cities area is at risk of going back to a mask mandate with covid numbers spiking in the area and reaching a “high” level in neighboring Knox County, which includes Galesburg, as well as neighboring Warren County. Knox and Warren, surrounding the Quad-Cities’ Rock Island...
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
Where Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Republican challenger Tom DeVore stand on key issues
On Nov. 8, Illinois voters will select the next Illinois attorney general. That's the state's chief legal officer, responsible for protecting the public interest of the state and its people.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
Illinois Business Journal
Southwestern Illinois College Senior Companion Program needs volunteers
Looking for a chance to brighten someone’s day? Become a Senior Companion!. The Senior Companion Program pairs volunteers, ages 55 and older, with seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. The program covers Madison, St. Clair, Monroe and Randolph counties. Senior Companions provide companionship and assistance...
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?
Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
Illinois quick hits: Poll has Illinois governor's race close
Republican Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois' chief executive. According to an Osage Research poll, Bailey received 42% support and Pritzker 44% among likely voters. Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4%. The survey also found that 56% of respondents...
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Washington Examiner
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker backtracks on hostility to school choice program
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has walked back his opposition to a "relatively small" school choice program in the state after previously vowing to repeal it. In a candidate questionnaire for the Chicago Sun-Times this week, Pritzker, who is running for reelection, indicated that he now supports the Invest in Kids Scholarship program, which annually allocates $100 million for low-income students to attend private and parochial schools through a tax credit scholarship program.
KMOV
Longtime East St. Louis educator battling rare form of cancer
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Metro East educator has yet to return to work this school year because of a rare form of cancer. Donna Cameron, the head librarian for the East St. Louis School District, told News 4 she has adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare disease in which malignant cancer cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland.
Illinois Business Journal
UPDATE: Boil order lifted for Edwardsville
The boil order that was issued Friday (Oct. 21, 2022) for sections of Edwardsville to the west of SIUE has been lifted. Residents can resume normal use of their water service. The boil order applied only to those properties using City water service to the west of Stadium Drive (west of SIUE). Two nearby apartment complexes, Parc at 720 and the Reserve, also were included in this boil order, along with properties on Sand Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center and Gateway Commerce Center Drive east of Interstate 255.
The 5 questions on all Missouri ballots for Nov. 8 election
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Missourians go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, every voter will have to answer five very important questions on their ballot. These five ballot measures are simple “Yes” or “No” questions, but the consequences of each decision will be felt in the years to come.
agupdate.com
Farmer awaits drydown after late planting
SHIPMAN, Ill. — Harvest 2022 is shaping up to be a positive thing for Adam Gwillim. “It looks good,” said Gwillim, who farms in Macoupin County, Illinois. “Corn is coming out as expected or maybe a touch better. Beans are OK. I was hoping they would be a little better, but they’re still good.”
Tesla hiring for jobs in Metro East, promising sign of new facility
One of the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturers could soon set its footprint in the Metro East.
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Additional charges filed against former House Speaker Michael Madigan
Back in March, former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan was indicted on several federal corruption charges related to a bribery scheme involving the utility giant Commonwealth Edison. A few days ago, more charges were filed against Madigan, this time in connection to a probe involving AT&T. AT&T entered into...
Education funding expert slams Bailey over plans for school budget cuts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – One education funding expert slammed Senator Darren Bailey over his plans to cut $10 to $15 billion of the state’s budget. “I can’t believe that someone who wants to be taken seriously as a candidate for governor could make such an outrageous claim,” Ralph Martire, the executive director of the bipartisan […]
Washington Examiner
Illinois residents can soon apply for $30K COVID-19 mortgage relief fund
Illinois residents struggling to make mortgage payments can soon apply for financial relief from the state. Beginning next month, the Illinois Housing Authority will reopen its $30,000 mortgage relief fund. The fund was originally open from April until May 31 for the first round of payments. The fund is geared...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
