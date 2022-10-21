Liveshot: Declan McKenna blends experimental British rock, alt-pop with Southern blues at Empire Garage concert

Read full article on original website
soultracks.com
The Isley Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire and El DeBarge team to restore a classic
(October 8, 2022) Back in 2021, when The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire teamed on the television and web show Versuz, they posted on social media - to great fanfare on our pages - that they would be going into the studio together. We never heard more about the collaboration, but the result is buried ten songs deep in the new Isleys album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, and includes El DeBarge, to boot.
Wait, John Lennon Singing ‘Yellow Submarine’? Hear Wild ‘Revolver’ Outtake
The Beatles could pack an emotional punch like no other band. Their 1966 masterpiece Revolver is full of moments where John, Paul, George and Ringo reach right for the heart. But not “Yellow Submarine.” Until now. The world has always cherished this song as a cheerful kiddie novelty, something the lads whipped up fast for a laugh.
thedailytexan.com
Arctic Monkeys’ The Car transports us on a ride through the journey of saying goodbye
With an upcoming North American tour inching closer by the minute, Arctic Monkeys released their seventh studio album, “The Car,” on Oct. 21. The alternative band tackles themes of loneliness, desire, self-doubt and the romanticization of breakups on this collection — a shift from previous, more upbeat projects that showcases a newfound vulnerability.
BBC
Birmingham: Black Sabbath pub The Crown returns as music venue
A Birmingham pub where Black Sabbath played their first gig is to be restored as a live music venue after years of closure. In its heyday, The Crown in the city centre also hosted other local acts that would go on to become household names, including Led Zeppelin and UB40.
thedailytexan.com
Liveshot: SG Lewis brings the house down at Emo’s
Playing in front of a packed Emo’s Austin crowd, SG Lewis put on a positively outstanding performance for the first time he’s been in Austin since 2018. From the foggy ambience of the venue to local Austin acts Flora & Fawna and TC Superstar as openers, the night flowed perfectly from start to finish.
Guitar World Magazine
Who really played bass on 'I Want You Back' by The Jackson 5?
Motown producer Berry Gordy wouldn't allow Jermaine Jackson to record on their 1969 hit. So who played bass?. It was October 1969 that The Jackson Five made their national television debut on ABC’s Hollywood Palace. As the bass-playing older brother of Michael (seen plucking a Gibson EB-3 bass in this early clip), Jermaine Jackson mastered the group’s signature dance moves on what would be the first of four consecutive number-one-hits for Motown Records.
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Changed the English Language
Paul McCartney said one of the songs from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' was inspired by a profession which upset people.
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
thedailytexan.com
Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” lands as boldest, most personal project to date
In her tenth studio album “Midnights,” released Oct. 21, Taylor Swift delivered 20 pop songs exploring passionate stories of love, heartbreak, revenge and grief. Created in collaboration with frequent writing partner and producer, Jack Antonoff, “Midnights” provides a sonic continuation of sounds that Swift and Antonoff first explored in 2017’s “reputation” and 2019’s “Lover.” Heavy on the synths, the album draws clear inspiration from other collaborators of Antonoff’s, such as Lorde and The 1975.
Limp Bizkit blowing up boats, Incubus hanging with Britney and Korn's Jonathan Davis in a top hat: 10 times nu metal took over MTV's iconic Total Request Live show
Nu metal dominated MTV's flagship TRL show in the late 90s and early 00s, producing some absolutely classic moments
Queen's Radio Ga Ga: how a song inspired by a swearing toddler proved the power of television
A song written by Roger Taylor after Freddie Mercury told him his others weren't good enough, Radio Ga Ga became a hit single and an iconic Queen classic
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
iheart.com
Beyoncé Seemingly Confirms The 'Renaissance' Tour During Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed that a tour for her hit album Renaissance is officially happening. Over the weekend, Beyoncé and members of her family attended WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala 2022 and others in attendance were quick to share photos showing one of the special prizes available during the charity auction.
Taylor Swift Makes Return to Pop in New ‘Midnights’ Album, Will Release Music Movies for Songs
When the clock struck midnight, a new music era began for Taylor Swift as she debuted her 10th studio album, Midnights. When announcing the album, Swift hinted that it would share more personal stories, something she moved away from with her Folklore and Evermore albums, and described it as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTaylor Swift Details "Nightmare Scenarios," "Intrusive Thoughts" in "Anti-Hero" Music Video2022 American Music Awards: Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Among Top NomineesHarry Styles Leads Nominations for MTV EMAs “This is a collection of music written in the middle of...
Young Fathers Announce New Album Heavy Heavy, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Young Fathers have announced their new album, Heavy Heavy, with a video for a song called “I Saw.” The album is due out February 3 via Ninja Tune. Check out the album art, track list, and the David Uzochukwu–directed video below. In July, Young Fathers shared “Geronimo,”...
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
guitar.com
Syd Barrett documentary completed, to feature Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Pete Townshend
Have You Got It Yet?, the highly-awaited documentary on Syd Barrett, featuring guest appearances from Roger Waters and David Gilmour has now been completed, Deadline reports. More than a decade in the making, the documentary is named after one of the artist’s unreleased songs, and will explore both Barrett’s musical career and the personal battles he faced with mental health issues.
Gwen Stefani fan credits singer for helping her survive New York City subway attack
A 22-year-old Brooklyn resident said that she was inspired by Gwen Stefani when she pulled herself up from New York City subway tracks after a man assaulted her and pushed her down.
Watch a giant sad clown bring new depths of emotion to Black Sabbath's War Pigs
The internet's favourite maudlin entertainer Puddles Pity Party takes on Black Sabbath's War Pigs and makes a sad song even sadder
