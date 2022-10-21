ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
WVNews

Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the meeting. Tuesday's interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks. The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy