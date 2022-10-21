Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
WVNews
Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the meeting. Tuesday's interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks. The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting.
Six takeaways from the Pennsylvania Senate debate between Fetterman and Oz
The first and only debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz quickly devolved into a series of personal and biting attacks in what has become the highest stakes Senate race in the country.
Alito says Supreme Court leak made him a 'target for assassination'
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said Tuesday that the unprecedented leak of the draft abortion case opinion made him feel like a “target of assassination.”
