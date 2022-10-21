ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ourquadcities.com

Halpin, Thoms go head-to-head on SAFE-T Act & inflation policy

Illinois State Senate candidates for 36th District appear on '4 the Record'. We are getting close to the midterm election that’s 16 days away. We will spend the three programs we have before that highlighting three races for open seats on the ballot: A state senate race in Iowa, a state senate race in Illinois, and a county attorney’s race in Iowa.
ILLINOIS STATE
KBUR

GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim

Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Deputies allege ‘belligerent’ suspect spat on deputy & inside squad

A 22-year-old Henry, Illinois, man is behind bars after deputies allege he spat on and at them before and during his transport to jail. Domonic Barajas faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Armed suspect shot in Morrison incident

UPDATE: (October 21, 2022 – 4:06 p.m.) The Illinois State Police has issued the following release about the incident:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
MORRISON, IL
KWQC

Troopers investigate officer-involved shooting in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investing an officer-involved shooting in Morrison Friday morning. The Illinois State Police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, around 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from troopers. During...
MORRISON, IL
starvedrock.media

Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business

Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
PERU, IL
tspr.org

Knox, Warren counties at high COVID-19 transmission level

As Illinois surpasses the 1 million mark for bivalent COVID-10 booster shots, some local counties are dealing with high virus transmission. The CDC reports Knox and Warren counties are among three counties statewide at High Community Level for COVID-19. Knox County had a 15% percent increase in cases for the...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
WSPY NEWS

Cannabis and cash found at Peru business

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team (TRIDENT) raided a business in Peru on Wednesday with a Bureau County warrant. Agents say they found about five pounds of cannabis and the tools to manufacture and package the drug along with over $10,000 of illicit money at the Outer Limitz store in the 1700 block of Route 6.
PERU, IL
KWQC

Police: Armed suspect shot by Illinois State Police officer Friday

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investigating after they say an officer shot an armed suspect while serving a search warrant early Friday. Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, state police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, state police said.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police accuse suspect of having meth, needles, in hotel parking lot

A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot. Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say. Shorty...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Energy bill program assists during winter heating season

Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
IOWA STATE

