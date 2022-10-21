Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Halpin, Thoms go head-to-head on SAFE-T Act & inflation policy
Illinois State Senate candidates for 36th District appear on '4 the Record'. We are getting close to the midterm election that’s 16 days away. We will spend the three programs we have before that highlighting three races for open seats on the ballot: A state senate race in Iowa, a state senate race in Illinois, and a county attorney’s race in Iowa.
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
KBUR
GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim
Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
BREAKING: Masks Return To Three Illinois Counties Due To Covid Spikes, Are More On The Way?
BREAKING NEWS: The Quad-Cities area is at risk of going back to a mask mandate with covid numbers spiking in the area and reaching a “high” level in neighboring Knox County, which includes Galesburg, as well as neighboring Warren County. Knox and Warren, surrounding the Quad-Cities’ Rock Island...
Illinois inmates convicted of ‘stomping’ other inmates inside federal prison
(WTVO) — Two federal inmates will serve more time behind bars after being convicted of assaulting two other inmates inside the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois. George Richard Gaunt, 34, who’s already serving time for bank robbery, has been sentenced to 14 more years behind bars while 29-year-old...
ourquadcities.com
Deputies allege ‘belligerent’ suspect spat on deputy & inside squad
A 22-year-old Henry, Illinois, man is behind bars after deputies allege he spat on and at them before and during his transport to jail. Domonic Barajas faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.
KWQC
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28. Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28. A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Arraignment set for Bellevue man charged with fatally shooting estranged...
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Armed suspect shot in Morrison incident
UPDATE: (October 21, 2022 – 4:06 p.m.) The Illinois State Police has issued the following release about the incident:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
KWQC
Troopers investigate officer-involved shooting in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investing an officer-involved shooting in Morrison Friday morning. The Illinois State Police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, around 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from troopers. During...
starvedrock.media
Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business
Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
tspr.org
Knox, Warren counties at high COVID-19 transmission level
As Illinois surpasses the 1 million mark for bivalent COVID-10 booster shots, some local counties are dealing with high virus transmission. The CDC reports Knox and Warren counties are among three counties statewide at High Community Level for COVID-19. Knox County had a 15% percent increase in cases for the...
KWQC
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man arrested in connection with July shooting death on Grand Avenue, Galesburg
GALESBURG — Asheem Monte Afutu, 33, has been arrested on a warrant for murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a shooting that took place in July in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Afutu was arrested in Florida and extradited to Knox County, where he...
WSPY NEWS
Cannabis and cash found at Peru business
The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team (TRIDENT) raided a business in Peru on Wednesday with a Bureau County warrant. Agents say they found about five pounds of cannabis and the tools to manufacture and package the drug along with over $10,000 of illicit money at the Outer Limitz store in the 1700 block of Route 6.
KWQC
Benefit held Saturday for Bettendorf woman battling rare autoimmune disease
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman who has been fighting a rare autoimmune disease for 20 years may have found the answer she’s seeking. Jackie Celske said three different Iowa City specialists tried drugs, surgeries, and other treatments, but nothing helped. Then she went to Florida for a new approach.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: 2 men wanted by Davenport Police, Moline police ask for help identifying person
Crews responded Friday to a fire in Muscatine County. Illinois State Police are investigating after they say an officer shot an armed suspect while serving a search warrant early Friday. Troopers investigate officer-involved shooting in Morrison. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to police, there is no threat to the public.
KWQC
Police: Armed suspect shot by Illinois State Police officer Friday
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investigating after they say an officer shot an armed suspect while serving a search warrant early Friday. Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, state police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, state police said.
ourquadcities.com
Police accuse suspect of having meth, needles, in hotel parking lot
A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot. Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say. Shorty...
ourquadcities.com
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
