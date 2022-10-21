Read full article on original website
KTVL
Friday Night Football 2022 Week 8 Part 1
News 10's Carmine Gemei, Tyler Myerly, Tiffany Olin and JD Kurman bring us highlights, scores and stories from Week 8 of high school football!. 3A #1 Cascade Christian at St. Mary's in the Holy Bowl. Roseburg at South Medford. North Medford at McNary. Grants Pass at 6A #2 Sheldon.
High school football postseason is upon us
The regular season in high school football in Idaho is done. The time for reminiscing is done, and it’s now time to look ahead. Washington high schools still have one week remaining, and we’ll get to that.
KHQ Right Now
Landon Taylor late punt return TD lifts Clarkston over Shadle Park for at least share of GSL 2A title
This late in the football season, every game has significant meaning. On Saturday, Shadle Park knew what was at stake: Win and get crowned as the Greater Spokane League 2A champion – and receive a bye past the crossover round and qualify for state. Clarkston had other things in...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Central Valley, Mead slowpitch qualify for state; Ridgeline football beats Davis on the road
Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Chiawana 17, Central Valley 4: Mattilee Woolf went 4 for 4 with three runs batted in Saturday and the top-seeded Riverhawks (19-1) beat the visiting Bears in the District 8 4A championship game at Pasco Sporting Complex.
