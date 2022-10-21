ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVL

Friday Night Football 2022 Week 8 Part 1

News 10's Carmine Gemei, Tyler Myerly, Tiffany Olin and JD Kurman bring us highlights, scores and stories from Week 8 of high school football!. 3A #1 Cascade Christian at St. Mary's in the Holy Bowl. Roseburg at South Medford. North Medford at McNary. Grants Pass at 6A #2 Sheldon.
MEDFORD, OR

