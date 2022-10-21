Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Organ donors honored at Donor Memorial Commemoration in Albuquerque
The New Mexico Donor Services hosted their Annual Donor Memorial Commemoration Sunday.
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds ‘historic’
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956.
rrobserver.com
Laster named CNO at Lovelace Westside Hospital
ALBUQUERQUE – Lovelace Health System has named Nancy Laster, RN, as the chief nursing officer (CNO) of Lovelace Westside Hospital (LWSH), effective Oct. 7, 2022. Laster has served as associate chief nursing officer for Lovelace Medical Center (LMC) and Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center (HHNM) for the past two years. She has also served as the administrator of Lovelace One Call since January which she will continue in her new role. During her tenure at LMC/HHNM, she strongly contributed to the development and management of the surge plan for Lovelace Health System during the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic and represented Lovelace Health System Nursing for State Hub activities.
7 students involved in fatal Taos crash, principal says
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote on Twitter, "This is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the students, families, and greater community of Taos High School."
Albuquerque elementary students receive a new pair of shoes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque elementary school received new shoes Friday. Thanks to generous donations to the KRQE Cares program, more than 600 students at Painted Sky Elementary got a pair of new shoes. Sallie Oden, the school’s principal says the new shoes is something parents of the students are especially grateful for. […]
KOAT 7
Wings For LIFE founder believes in miracles
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ann Edenfield Sweet is well into her third decade of helping the families of incarcerated people, and also doing all she can to help those released from prison change their lives for the better. As founder and executive director of Wings For LIFE International, a faith-based...
unm.edu
Counseling counselors: COEHS Associate Dean researches LGBTQ+ curriculum
The UNM College of Education is playing a role in ensuring school counselors care for every student compassionately and equally, no matter what. Associate Dean Kristopher Goodrich is heading the charge, in creating and modifying curriculum for teachers training the next generation of counselors. His goal is to make sure...
‘Junk Jog’ participants keeping Albuquerque’s Bosque clean
Joggers could enter the competition as individuals or as teams. The top three of each category won a gift card to local stores and restaurants.
yale.edu
Bethany Sanchez (EHS)
I am planning to go to medical school and study family and community medicine. I hope to apply the global perspectives and skills I have learned at YSPH to my local community in my hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Internship outline:. This is an independent study, where I prepared to...
Book published by City of Albuquerque is causing controversy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A book meant to document life in Albuquerque during the pandemic, is causing controversy. The City spent nearly $45,000 on the book. Now, some city councilors are calling for an investigation into the use of those funds. “It’s absolutely inappropriate,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Dan Lewis. “It’s absolutely a misuse of taxpayer dollars,” […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Planning Commission Green-Lights Midtown Master Plan
The Santa Fe Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval last night of a master plan and other proposals to redevelop the city-owned Midtown Campus. The vote came after development review staff and an “applicant team” responded quickly to friction that erupted publicly when the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education and owners of nearby commercial property rebuffed the plan earlier this week. Both objected primarily to depictions of street connections spreading outward from the 64-acre city property onto private land. Consultant Daniel Hernandez, leader of the team composed of contractors and economic development department staff, told commissioners the team had in the last week removed most of the references to outside properties at the request of nearby landowners. He noted, however, that those “conceptual” details were included in the original proposal because the team anticipated adjacent development would happen later. Forrest Thomas, an owner of the St. Michael’s West shopping center, said local businesses that lease spaces there, such as Santa Fe Bite, Amanda’s Flowers and others located in the path of some envisioned roads would be hurt by the proposal. The commission recommendation included a condition of approval that none of the graphics, text or suggestions about off-site property in the master plan materials would be considered official parts of the plan, as well as a condition removing a road that ends at the St. Michael’s West shopping center property line. City Council has the final say next. The planned district is intended to ensure “cohesive development” over time and is not expected to be completely executed for up to 15 years. The city aims to eventually issue requests for proposals and sell or lease some tracts for specific new development.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
Lucky Leaf Expo kicks off in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Lucky Leaf Expo kicked off in Albuquerque Friday. It features more than one hundred cannabis exhibits at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The expo offers a myriad of vendors and educational panels that attendees can visit. “It’s good for networking, just even by talking to people in the cannabis space you’re […]
Albuquerque looking for ways to reimagine the Bricklight District to be more pedestrian-friendly
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a popular spot across from the University of New Mexico, full of small businesses. Now the city wants to reimagine a key street with ideas that could make it easier to host car-free block parties. Councilor Pat Davis said the city is considering making Harvard a more pedestrian-centric place after a […]
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
rrobserver.com
RRHS’s ‘Big Event’ is approaching; still time to get help
Senior citizens, and disabled and/or wheelchair-bound folks in Rio Rancho, here’s a great time to rid your yard of weeds, get those windows cleaned, have that layer of leaves raked or even get some painting done – not to mention some help in putting up the Christmas tree.
Housing project aims to increase Downtown Albuquerque population
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction has begun on a new housing project in Downtown Albuquerque. The Villa Agave Redevelopment Project will provide 15 market-rate apartments while eliminating the blight of the former Saint Mary’s convent. The project is part of an ongoing campaign to raise the population of downtown to 5,000 by 2025. “For housing downtown, […]
9 people attacked, robbed at University of New Mexico, alert says
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
Residents in Edgewood continue fight for old elementary school
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Edgewood town officials are trying to prevent the school district from tearing down an old building. The town and other organizations have used the old Edgewood elementary for various events and activities since the Moriarty-Edgewood School District closed its doors. The district says it is no longer financially feasible to maintain the […]
Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, ABQ non-profit says
"We don't just give up on them. If they have that will and that spunk and quality of life, then we're going to keep going for them," said the rescue's president.
Comments / 0