The Santa Fe Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval last night of a master plan and other proposals to redevelop the city-owned Midtown Campus. The vote came after development review staff and an “applicant team” responded quickly to friction that erupted publicly when the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education and owners of nearby commercial property rebuffed the plan earlier this week. Both objected primarily to depictions of street connections spreading outward from the 64-acre city property onto private land. Consultant Daniel Hernandez, leader of the team composed of contractors and economic development department staff, told commissioners the team had in the last week removed most of the references to outside properties at the request of nearby landowners. He noted, however, that those “conceptual” details were included in the original proposal because the team anticipated adjacent development would happen later. Forrest Thomas, an owner of the St. Michael’s West shopping center, said local businesses that lease spaces there, such as Santa Fe Bite, Amanda’s Flowers and others located in the path of some envisioned roads would be hurt by the proposal. The commission recommendation included a condition of approval that none of the graphics, text or suggestions about off-site property in the master plan materials would be considered official parts of the plan, as well as a condition removing a road that ends at the St. Michael’s West shopping center property line. City Council has the final say next. The planned district is intended to ensure “cohesive development” over time and is not expected to be completely executed for up to 15 years. The city aims to eventually issue requests for proposals and sell or lease some tracts for specific new development.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO