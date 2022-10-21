Read full article on original website
Suspect holding knife killed by deputy during traffic stop
A suspect shot by a police officer during an attempted traffic stop on Friday has died.
Fort Collins man sentenced in fatal DUI crash
A Fort Collins man behind the wheel of a drunk driving crash that killed a person and injured another was sentenced 18 months in prison. Benjamin Eisenberg pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by DUI and a host of reckless driving counts. He was arrested in February after he rear-ended a vehicle, sending both vehicles off the road and killing driver Alana Thomas of Fort Collins and injuring a passenger. At sentencing, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the judge said the fatal crash was not an “accident or a mistake” but was the result of Eisenberg’s “conscious choices.” For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Suspect hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Johnstown
After attempting to execute a traffic stop late Friday night, a sheriff's deputy was led on a high-speed chase that ended in the shooting and hospitalization of the suspect involved.
Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
Louisville officers kill man while responding to domestic violence call
While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding a knife.
Trial to get underway for Fort Collins man accused in toddler’s death
Trial starts Monday for a Fort Collins man accused of killing his girlfriend’s young son. Jaime Rodriguez, 28, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. The Coloradoan reports police say Rodriguez assaulted the child in a store in March of last year because he was “misbehaving.” Police said two hours later, a family member found the child unconscious and took him to the hospital, where the 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead. The coroner determined the toddler died from strangulation. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Manslaughter verdict in Boulder fentanyl death case
A Boulder County jury Friday convicted a Longmont man of manslaughter, distribution of a controlled substance and various other charges related to the March 2020 death of a Lafayette woman. Prosecutors outlined their case against Sammy Lee Valdez in a week-long jury trial. They said that Valetta Kroeger was found unresponsive by her boyfriend after taking what the couple thought was one oxycodone pill apiece. After an extensive investigation by...
Louisville Police shoot and kill domestic violence suspect Sunday
The Louisville Police Department placed three officers on administrative leave Sunday after they allegedly shot and killed a 57-year-old man suspected of domestic violence, according to a news release. Officials declined to release identifications of anyone involved in the domestic violence incident, the suspect who was killed or any of the officers involved. The officers responded to the 300 block of East Street at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on a 911...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Drug Task Force Makes Huge Meth, Possible Fentanyl Bust in Weld County
The Weld County Drug Task Force (WCDTF) recently seized over 34 pounds of methamphetamine and around 65,000 suspected fentanyl pills from a local drug trafficking organization. According to a press release shared by the Greeley Police Department (GPD), investigators believe the organization was transporting drugs from Mexico to Greeley through...
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Weld Co. Drug Task Force busts drug trafficking operation
The Weld County Drug Task Force has gotten a handle on a major drug trafficking operation. Agents seized more than 34 lbs. of meth and 65,000 suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills. Fox 31 reports the busts happened during traffic stops on August 18 in Platteville and September 13 in Gilcrest. They arrested Irene Barela of New Mexico and Jose Garcia-Loya in Henderson. The task force said the organization transporting the drugs is suspected to have ties to Mexico with drugs traveling through New Mexico into Colorado. For the full story, check out https://kdvr.com/.
Louisville police: Officers shoot, kill man armed with butcher knife
Officers with the Louisville Police Department shot and killed a man they say was armed with a butcher knife and advancing toward them during a domestic violence incident Sunday morning.
Harm reduction experts, LE officials debunk fentanyl exposure myths
GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department recently reported to the community that two officers were hospitalized due to fentanyl exposure in a September arrest of two suspects. While Greeley police said both officers experienced "physiological symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure," the department never shared how the officers became...
Grass Fire North of Boulder Prompts Road Closure, Evacuation Warning
With many still dealing with the devastation of 2021's Marshall Fire near Boulder, any smoke in the area can be unnerving. Boulder County Sheriff's Office began working a grass fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, north of the city in the Allens Lake area, around 2:45 p.m. At that time, they estimated the fire to be 8-10 acres.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Ryan Armagost, Berthoud resident and Republican candidate for Colorado State House
Berthoud resident Ryan Armagost, Republican candidate for Colorado State House District 64 (HD-64) that includes all of Berthoud proper as well as unincorporated areas to the south and east, has long possessed a predilection for public service. Armagost, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the Army National...
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
“Secession Barb” Lies About, Then Owns Her Greatest Folly
Last night, 9NEWS hosted the candidates running in Colorado’s hottest congressional race, the newly created Eighth Congressional District pitting Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo against GOP state Sen. and former Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer. Kirkmeyer took the opportunity during this debate to shamelessly run away from her long-held “no exceptions” position on abortion rights, unconvincingly stating “at this point no” in response to a question about a nationwide abortion ban after ridiculously claiming that she never supportedone–but also conceding that her position on the issue has in some respects “evolved.”
These Are the 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado
Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
