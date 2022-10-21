Exiled Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was charged with sedition earlier this year, was shot dead in Kenya, his wife said on Monday.The 49-year-old former anchor with ARY TV and a critic of the country’s military had relocated to Kenya after he was charged with sedition by the incumbent government in August.“I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist Arshad Sharif today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” his wife Javeria Siddique wrote on Twitter."Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking please don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital,"...

