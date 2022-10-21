Read full article on original website
Related
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
howafrica.com
Kenyan Woman Accuses Saudi Arabian Employer Of Forcing Her To Breastfeed His Dogs While He Filmed | Video
A woman claims her employer forced her to breastfeed his dogs and filmed her carrying out the task. The mother had left Kenya, where she’s from, and had gone to work in Saudi Arabia, where the alleged incident took place. Francis Atwoli, Kenya’s Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU)...
Uganda locks down two districts amid Ebola outbreak: President orders night curfew, bans personal travel and shuts markets, bars and churches as fears grow over spread of killer virus
Two districts in Uganda have entered an immediate 21-day lockdown which will include a nightly curfew, travel bans and the closure of places of worship in a bid to stem the spread of a new wave of Ebola. President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday he would impose an overnight curfew...
BBC
Somalia drought: Witnessing a two-year-old's death from hunger
After two days in a small Somali hospital, Abdiwali Abdi seemed to be groping his way towards some sort of recovery. The two-year-old still weighed just 4.6kg (10lb 2oz) - not much more than a healthy newborn. But he had the energy to moan now, and his mother, Hawa, sat beside him on the bed, in the border town of Dollow, breastfeeding her two-month-old daughter and making hopeful plans to return to their makeshift camp on the dusty outskirts.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Uganda Ebola outbreak rises to 75 confirmed cases, 5 cases in Kampala
Just a few days after the Uganda Ministry of Health (MOH) said the Ebola outbreak is coming under control, the latest update from the MOH show the cumulative confirmed cases have risen to 75, including 28 deaths. This brings the total number of Ebola cases in Kampala to 5. Kampala...
KTVZ
Malawi police find more bodies near mass grave that contained 25 Ethiopians
Four more bodies of suspected illegal migrants from Ethiopia have been found near the site of a mass grave in northern Malawi that contained the remains of 25 Ethiopian nationals, according to police in the southern African country. Malawi police spokesman Peter Kalaya said the Ethiopians were suspected victims of...
contagionlive.com
With Ebola Outbreak, Uganda Places Two Regions in Lockdown
That country is trying to contain the virus to prevent further cases, as well as other African countries met to try to prevent an outbreak inside their own borders. The President of Uganda announced yesterday he was locking down 2 regions within his country to avoid further spread of the Ebola virus.
Pakistan PM, family mourn journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya: ‘I lost a friend’ OLD
Exiled Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was charged with sedition earlier this year, was shot dead in Kenya, his wife said on Monday.The 49-year-old former anchor with ARY TV and a critic of the country’s military had relocated to Kenya after he was charged with sedition by the incumbent government in August.“I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist Arshad Sharif today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” his wife Javeria Siddique wrote on Twitter."Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking please don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital,"...
Residents on edge as Uganda reports Ebola cases in Kampala
Uganda has reported 14 confirmed cases of Ebola in the greater Kampala region, the country's health minister said Monday, but sought to assure anxious residents that the situation in the capital was under control. But Aceng told AFP Monday: "The situation in Kampala is still under control and (there is) no need to restrict people's movements."
BBC
Afghan women's championships: Winner Fariba Hashimi calls for change
"I hope it has sent a message about the rights of women in Afghanistan and that the world will wake up." That was the message from Fariba Hashimi, winner of Sunday's Afghan women's championships - an event held in Switzerland because of the situation in Afghanistan. The event saw 50...
Hungry elephants, Cameroon farmers struggle to coexist
Banana growers on the edge of a giant national park on Cameroon's Atlantic coast say they can take no more crop destruction from hungry elephants as the conflict between man and animal escalates. Most of the crop destruction is recorded near protected wildlife reserves.
Pakistan journalist shot dead by police in Kenya
A top Pakistani news anchor was shot dead by police in Kenya after he fled his home country to avoid sedition charges, investigators said Monday, prompting calls for a full probe into what one media rights group branded an "utterly disturbing murder". Media rights group Reporters Without Borders (known by its French acronym RSF) said Sharif had been shot dead with two bullets in "unclear circumstances" and urged an international investigation into "this gruesome and utterly disturbing murder".
Uganda’s Ebola outbreak is ‘rapid evolving,’ according to WHO
Ebola prevention signage at a local health center on October 10, 2022 in Madudu, Uganda. Luke Dray / Stringer / GettyThe outbreak was officially declared on September 20.
US News and World Report
First Peace Talks on Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict to Start in South Africa
PRETORIA (Reuters) -Negotiators for the Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray were due to meet in the South African capital Pretoria for the first formal peace talks since war broke out two years ago. The talks come after the Ethiopian military and their allies, who include troops from neighbouring...
mailplus.co.uk
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
mailplus.co.uk
Airline ‘pulls out of Rwanda asylum flights’
AN airline hired to operate deportation flights to Rwanda for the Government has reportedly pulled out of the scheme. Lobby groups claimed Privilege Style had withdrawn following pressure from campaigners. The Spanish carrier was dubbed the UK’s ‘airline of last resort’ for its willingness to operate the deportation flights after...
Campaigners allege ‘biopiracy’ over export of Kenyan baobabs
Foreign contractors say they are saving the trees, which can live for thousands of years, but one farmer who sold his tree says he feels exploited
Comments / 0