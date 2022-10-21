ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Best LM-S Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

The LM-S marksmen rifle in Modern Warfare 2 is capable of wiping out enemies in an instant, but you’ll need a top-tier loadout to maximize this weapon’s power. When it comes to picking a meta gun in Modern Warfare 2, the majority of players gravitate towards ARs and SMGs.
dexerto.com

How to unlock Modern Warfare 2’s Burger King Operator: Burger Town skin

Modern Warfare 2 parterned with Burger King for an exclusive Burger Town Operator skin and Double XP. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the new Operator. Activision pulled out all the stops for Modern Warfare 2’s marketing campaign. From trailers on the jumbotron at a Los Angeles Rams game, taking up entire screens in Times Square, to teasers featuring celebrities such as Steve Aoki and Pete Davidson, no stones were left unturned.
dexerto.com

TikTok’s famous text-to-speech voice actor finally revealed

A Canadian radio host has revealed herself as the voice for TikTok’s text-to-speech app, shocking users on the app in the process. TikTok’s text-to-speech voice has provided some of the most hilarious moments on the social media app as users bring hilarious moments they captured to life with the handy feature.
dexerto.com

CoD players worried MW2’s story will end in Warzone 2 instead of a sequel

Call of Duty players are concerned that Modern Warfare 2’s sequel tease could be resolved in Warzone 2, as opposed to a fully-fledged game. Modern Warfare 2 expands the reboot saga onto new ground, as the barnstorming campaign proves to be a buggy yet thrilling entry. Over the course...
dexerto.com

Best FOV settings for Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation, PC & Xbox

With Call of Duty’s FOV setting available on all platforms for Modern Warfare 2, having the right Field of View is more important than ever. Here are the best FOV settings you can have in MWII. Field of View, otherwise known as FOV is a vital feature many players...
dexerto.com

House of the Dragon creator explains show’s biggest death in Episode 10 finale

House of the Dragon’s showrunner has opened up about the major, brutal death in Episode 10, with the first season saving the show’s biggest loss until the finale. When it comes to the world of Game of Thrones, death should never be a huge surprise. The original show’s first season positioned Ned Stark as its main hero, only to chop off his head before the finale.
dexerto.com

Ant-Man 3 trailer reveals first terrifying look at Kang the Conqueror

The first trailer for Ant-Man 3 – titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – has finally debuted online, revealing the first look at villain Kang The Conqueror. Phase Four of the MCU has traversed multiple realms, but Peyton Reed’s third Ant-Man outing is keeping things quantum. Ahead...
dexerto.com

Ms. Marvel director’s Star Wars movie set after Rise of Skywalker events

Details are emerging about a new Star Wars project in development, including when the movie will be set, and a potential release date. We haven’t had a Star Wars movie since the release of the poorly-received Rise of Skywalker, with Lucasfilm and Disney instead concentrating on TV, through the likes of streaming series’ The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor.
dexerto.com

Chainsaw Man Episode 3 review: Some predictable but fun action

Chainsaw Man Episode 3 has a predictable build up to its action, but said action is definitely worth it. Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s finally arrived on Crunchyroll, with its two set-up episodes available to watch. The plot is...
dexerto.com

House of the Dragon creator explains why Daemon choked Rhaenyra in finale

House of the Dragon’s showrunner has explained why Daemon abruptly choked Rhaenyra in the Episode 10 finale. Daemon has been on a journey with the audience. He started off as the king’s petulant brother, weaponizing the City Watch to murder its inhabitants in the name of law and order.
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect blames Overwatch 2’s “algorithm” after being placed in Bronze

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect was left flabbergasted after completing his Overwatch 2 placements matches and ending up in the lonely depths of Bronze. Dr Disrespect is one of the most formidable gamers on the planet with his God-like sniping ability that has terrorized the likes of PUBG, Warzone, and other titles, but the two-time was having a rough go in Overwatch 2.
dexerto.com

House of the Dragon fans compare Rhaenyra to Daenerys’ Mad Queen

The Mad Queen cometh: House of the Dragon fans have compared Rhaenyra’s ending in Episode 10 to Daenerys going crazy in Game of Thrones. Daenerys got a bit of a raw deal in Game of Thrones. From the first season, she had it tough: her brother, Viserys, was a monster who got crowned with molten gold; and her relationship with Khal Drogo didn’t really start on the best terms – and that’s putting it very lightly.
dexerto.com

Every Mega Evolution missing from Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has continued releasing Mega Evolution forms in recent events and Mega Raid content, but a large number of Mega-capable species are still lacking the debut of their super-powerful temporary evolutions. Pokemon Go fans are eagerly looking forward to the debut of the missing Mega Evolution forms in the...
dexerto.com

Andor: Is Kleya actually Princess Leia? Theory explained

An Andor fan theory has been gaining momentum: is Kleya, Luthen’s assistant and Rebel operative, actually Princess Leia in disguise?. Andor is a tonic for the Glup Shitto era of Star Wars. So far, any familiar characters have been reintroduced to serve a specific purpose, not just fan service, whether it’s Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) or Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker).
dexerto.com

Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose DLC review – Scary & sweet but ultimately unsatisfying

Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose DLC closes the chapter on the Winters family saga, but we came away feeling slightly underwhelmed by the end. Resident Evil Village has received a loaded expansion with the Shadows of Rose DLC. The expansion adds a brand new story chapter, upgrades to the Mercenaries mode, and a new third-person camera angle to use in the original game’s campaign. Each is likely to be a worthy addition to the game to some fans but may not satisfy everyone.
dexerto.com

James Gunn tapped as DC’s Kevin Feige in genius move

In the ever-changing landscape of superhero franchises, seems like there’s another Kevin Feige on the town: James Gunn has been tapped to co-lead DC. While Kevin Feige has been considered the iconic mastermind of the MCU – so much so that he was parodied as a robot in She-Hulk – but there hadn’t been a similar figurehead for the DCEU, until now – enter James Gunn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy