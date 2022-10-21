Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Hempstead Man Gets 25 Years for Molesting Girl, 9, Sending Kids Child Porn on SnapchatTimothy BolgerHempstead, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
Related
stonybrook.edu
Grant for Strengthening Research Skills in High Schools
University Libraries is excited to partner with Brentwood High School (BHS) on a grant project to improve college and workforce research skills in their students. The grant from the William E. & Maude S. Pritchard Charitable Trust aims to create a scalable and replicable “train the trainer” model that can be implemented throughout Suffolk County school districts. The goal of this project is to help underserved high schools embed academic research opportunities into their curriculum. Improving the research and critical thinking skills of students before graduation will empower them to achieve excellence in college and the workforce. Leveraging the expertise of university librarians, high school librarians, teachers and administrators, this project will strengthen the collaborations of these key stakeholders for student success.
stonybrook.edu
SBU Community Invited to Two Project REACH Planning Forums
Stony Brook University faculty, staff and students are invited to attend two additional Project REACH strategic planning forums. Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Carl Lejuez will provide updates on the planning process, solicit feedback on the path forward, discuss characteristics of the plan and what impact the plan will have on the university’s long-term trajectory.
stonybrook.edu
Stony Brook University Hospital Is a Continued Leader in Cardiac and Stroke Care
“This accomplishment reflects Stony Brook University Hospital’s consistently outstanding clinical outcomes in cardiac and stroke care, and our unwavering dedication to our patients,” said Hal Paz, MD, MS, chief executive officer, Stony Brook University Medicine and executive vice president for Health Sciences, Stony Brook University. “I’m delighted that year after year our hospital’s Heart Institute and Cerebrovascular and Comprehensive Stroke Center continue to provide a level of care few hospitals anywhere can match.”
stonybrook.edu
Alda Center hosts leading US Dept. of Defense researchers at Stony Brook
For three days this fall, some of the nation’s leading basic researchers were at the Stony Brook University campus for their annual conference and an introduction to science communication. Nearly 50 researchers, all part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s prestigious Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows program, came from across...
stonybrook.edu
$13.6M DOE Grant Renewal Enables Researchers to Focus on Energy Storage
The Center for Mesoscale Transport Properties at Stony Brook University (m2M#S), a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science funded Energy Frontier Research Center (EFRC), was recently awarded $13.6 million in renewed funding over the next four years, which will enable research focused on electrochemical energy storage. m2M#S is...
stonybrook.edu
University Orchestra Concert, November 15
The University Orchestra will present a concert on Tuesday, November 15, at 7:30 pm on the Main Stage at Staller Center for the Arts. Conducted by Susan Deaver, the University Orchestra will perform Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances (Suite I), Florence Price’s Adoration and Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2 “London.” The featured soloist is pianist Yumito Torigoe, second place winner of the 2022 Undergraduate Concerto Competition, who will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with the University Orchestra. The performance of Vaughan Williams ties in with the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth.
stonybrook.edu
Art in Focus Series with David Lembeck on Harold Lehman’s Post Office Mural
On Tuesday, October 18th, University Libraries and the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center were pleased to welcome Independent Scholar, David Lembeck, for an Art in Focus talk on “Harold Lehman’s Renovo Mural.”. David Lembeck’s lecture focused on Lehman’s mural, “Locomotive Repair Operation,” completed in 1943 for the Renovo...
Comments / 0