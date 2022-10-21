ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stonybrook.edu

Grant for Strengthening Research Skills in High Schools

University Libraries is excited to partner with Brentwood High School (BHS) on a grant project to improve college and workforce research skills in their students. The grant from the William E. & Maude S. Pritchard Charitable Trust aims to create a scalable and replicable “train the trainer” model that can be implemented throughout Suffolk County school districts. The goal of this project is to help underserved high schools embed academic research opportunities into their curriculum. Improving the research and critical thinking skills of students before graduation will empower them to achieve excellence in college and the workforce. Leveraging the expertise of university librarians, high school librarians, teachers and administrators, this project will strengthen the collaborations of these key stakeholders for student success.
stonybrook.edu

SBU Community Invited to Two Project REACH Planning Forums

Stony Brook University faculty, staff and students are invited to attend two additional Project REACH strategic planning forums. Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Carl Lejuez will provide updates on the planning process, solicit feedback on the path forward, discuss characteristics of the plan and what impact the plan will have on the university’s long-term trajectory.
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

Stony Brook University Hospital Is a Continued Leader in Cardiac and Stroke Care

“This accomplishment reflects Stony Brook University Hospital’s consistently outstanding clinical outcomes in cardiac and stroke care, and our unwavering dedication to our patients,” said Hal Paz, MD, MS, chief executive officer, Stony Brook University Medicine and executive vice president for Health Sciences, Stony Brook University. “I’m delighted that year after year our hospital’s Heart Institute and Cerebrovascular and Comprehensive Stroke Center continue to provide a level of care few hospitals anywhere can match.”
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

Alda Center hosts leading US Dept. of Defense researchers at Stony Brook

For three days this fall, some of the nation’s leading basic researchers were at the Stony Brook University campus for their annual conference and an introduction to science communication. Nearly 50 researchers, all part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s prestigious Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows program, came from across...
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

$13.6M DOE Grant Renewal Enables Researchers to Focus on Energy Storage

The Center for Mesoscale Transport Properties at Stony Brook University (m2M#S), a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science funded Energy Frontier Research Center (EFRC), was recently awarded $13.6 million in renewed funding over the next four years, which will enable research focused on electrochemical energy storage. m2M#S is...
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

University Orchestra Concert, November 15

The University Orchestra will present a concert on Tuesday, November 15, at 7:30 pm on the Main Stage at Staller Center for the Arts. Conducted by Susan Deaver, the University Orchestra will perform Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances (Suite I), Florence Price’s Adoration and Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2 “London.” The featured soloist is pianist Yumito Torigoe, second place winner of the 2022 Undergraduate Concerto Competition, who will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with the University Orchestra. The performance of Vaughan Williams ties in with the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth.
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

Art in Focus Series with David Lembeck on Harold Lehman’s Post Office Mural

On Tuesday, October 18th, University Libraries and the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center were pleased to welcome Independent Scholar, David Lembeck, for an Art in Focus talk on “Harold Lehman’s Renovo Mural.”. David Lembeck’s lecture focused on Lehman’s mural, “Locomotive Repair Operation,” completed in 1943 for the Renovo...
STONY BROOK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy