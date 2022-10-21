Read full article on original website
atptour.com
Felix Faces High-Stakes Week As Turin Race Heats Up
The ball is in Felix Auger-Aliassime's court in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. With back to back titles, the 22-year-old has positioned himself well to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time. The job is far from done, however, and a pivotal week featuring ATP 500 events in Basel and Vienna could see the Canadian surge into a comfortable place or fall outside the cut.
Rune Topples Tsitsipas, Clinches Stockholm Crown
#NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune wrote another chapter into his standout season on Sunday at the Stockholm Open, where he upset top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to win his second tour-level title. The 19-year-old opened his shoulders and hit through the World No. 5 throughout the one-hour, 35-minute clash, firing...
Thiem, Sinner Looming For Medvedev In Vienna Draw
If Daniil Medvedev is to win his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open, he will need to battle through a daunting path of tough opponents. Medvedev, who opens against three-time ATP 500 titlist Nikoloz Basilashvili, could face resurgent former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem and sixth seed in the second round and Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.
Tsitsipas Surges Into Stockholm Final
Stefanos Tsitsipas delivered a clinical semi-final showing on Saturday at the Stockholm Open, where he eased past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-2 to maintain his unbeaten record at the ATP 250 event. The top seed broke Ruusuvuori’s serve five times in the pair’s maiden tour-level meeting, finding consistency behind his groundstrokes...
Felix Flying High, Wins Antwerp Title To Continue Turin Pursuit
Felix Auger-Aliassime is making his case for a place at the Nitto ATP Finals loud and clear. The Canadian won his second title in as many weeks on Sunday when he defeated Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 for the European Open trophy in Antwerp. “It’s another great week. I played some...
Scouting Report: Alcaraz Leads Basel Field, Medvedev & Tsitsipas In Vienna
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. Just three ATP Tour events remain this year before the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, two of which will be played this coming week. The Swiss Indoors...
Arevalo/Rojer Triumph In Stockholm
Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer captured their fourth tour-level title of the season Sunday at the Stockholm Open, where they overcame third seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-3, 6-3. In a strong display, the top seeds broke three times and won 79 per cent (15/19) of points on their...
Alcaraz-Draper, Ruud-Wawrinka Headline Basel Draw
Felix looking to improve Nitto ATP Finals qualification hopes. There will be no shortage of popcorn matchups in the first round of the Swiss Indoors Basel. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will start his tournament against #NextGenATP Briton Jack Draper, while second seed Casper Ruud will open against former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka. Both clashes will be first-time ATP Head2Head meetings.
Rune Secures Final Berth In Stockholm
#NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune reached his third tour-level final of the season Saturday when he edged Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-5 at the Stockholm Open. The 19-year-old showed his fighting qualities as he battled from a set and a break down against the Australian to advance at the ATP 250 event after two hours and 52 minutes. Rune has now won his past five matches that have gone to a deciding set. He overcame Cameron Norrie in three sets in the quarter-finals in Stockholm.
Korda Edges Thiem In Antwerp Thriller
Sebastian Korda won a semi-final thriller at the European Open Saturday when he rallied from a break down in the third set to edge Dominic Thiem 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-6(4) at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. The American recovered from losing a tight first set as he held his nerve...
Dodig/Krajicek Continue Late Surge In Bid For Turin
Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek advanced to their second straight ATP Tour final with a Saturday victory in Naples. After a deep run last week in Florence, the Croatian-American pair will now play for its second title of the season at the Tennis Napoli Cup. The top seeds edged Italians...
Magical Musetti Downs Berrettini For Naples Title
20-year-old lifts second tour-level crown at ATP 250 event in his homeland. Lorenzo Musetti capped his stunning week at the Tennis Napoli Cup on Sunday when the 20-year-old prevailed 7-6(5), 6-2 against Matteo Berrettini in an all-Italian championship match in Naples. The fourth-seeded Musetti claimed a pulsating 82-minute opening set...
Can Stricker Hold On In Milan Race?
A host of #NextGenATP stars will this week battle for the final spots at the eight-player Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals as the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Milan concludes Sunday. Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, Jack Draper, Brandon Nakashima and Jiri Lehecka have already qualified for the 21-and-under event....
Berrettini, Musetti Set All-Italian Final In Naples
Top seed Berrettini struggled with foot injury throughout semi-final victory. With his back against the wall Saturday, Matteo Berrettini survived to reach the final at the Tennis Napoli Cup. After a slow start, the Italian raised his level on serve to overcome American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. In a...
