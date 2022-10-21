Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man charged for harassing woman
ASHTON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of third-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief for his activities in Ashton. The citing of Joshua Dean Whitcanack stemmed from a report of him showing up at the residence of an Ashton woman about 8:30 a.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Police Arrest Two For Multiple Felonies After Saturday Night Incident
Sheldon, Iowa — A Marathon, Iowa woman and an Archer man face multiple felony charges after an incident in Sheldon Saturday night. According to papers filed with the Clerk of O’Brien County District Court, shortly before 10:00 Saturday night a Sheldon police officer attempted to pull over a 2013 GMC Envoy, which allegedly failed to stop and reportedly led police on a pursuit through southern Sheldon, where speeds reached 65-miles-per-hour at times. The chase lasted only about five minutes, according to Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch, and when the vehicle stopped, a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck of Archer, allegedly baled from the vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Harris man cited for yelling at neighbor
HARRIS—A 63-year-old Harris man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on a charge of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The citing of Milton James Smith stemmed from a report of him yelling at his neighbor whenever the neighbor would go to the west side of his yard about 6:40 p.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Marshalltown Man Receives Suspended Prison Sentence in BV District Court on Forgery Charge
A Marshalltown man received a suspended prison sentence last week in Buena Vista County District Court. In late August, 41-year-old Johnny Young entered a guilty plea to Forgery, a class D felony. He was sentenced to a five-year suspended prison sentence, and was placed on probation for two years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
kilrradio.com
Trial Scheduled to Get Underway for Man Charged in Estherville Murder Case
(Estherville)--The trial for one of two men charged the murder of an Estherville man last October is scheduled to get underway Tuesday morning in Emmet County District Court. 19-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt is charged with first degree murder in the death of David McDowell. Van Der Wilt and Conner Uhde are accused of luring McDowell to an apartment on Friday, October 1st before he was shot to death early the next morning along a roadway about five miles outside of Estherville. His body was discovered several hours later by a passing motorist.
nwestiowa.com
Two face drug-related charges after stop
ASHTON—Two North Las Vegas residents were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, near Ashton. The arrests of 38-year-old Rickey Darron Favors and 40-year-old Rashonda Harper stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2013 Cadillac for speeding and two equipment violations on the Highway 60 expressway at the 250 Street intersection about a mile south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Two charged after short chase in Sheldon
SHELDON—Two people were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges following a short pursuit about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in Sheldon. The arrests of 22-year-old Kyleigh Marie Sanders of Marathon and 22-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer stemmed from the stop of a 2003 GMC Envoy that Sanders was driving, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Car crash breaks utility pole, injures driver, Clay County Sheriff’s Office states
One person received possible incapacitating injuries after their vehicle hit a utility pole on Saturday.
Sheriff: Car crash near Royal, IA, sends 4 to hospital with incapacitating injuries
Four people were taken to a hospital after a car crash caused possible severe injuries.
kilrradio.com
Jury Selected, Opening Arguments Heard in Van Der Walt Murder Trial
(Estherville)—The murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt got underway today(Tuesday) in Emmet County District Court. The 19-year-old Van Der Wilt is charged with first degree murder in the death of David McDowell last October. July selection took up most of the day and by mid-afternoon a jury of...
kilrradio.com
Milford Man Files Federal Lawsuit Claiming Arrest Violated His Constitutional Rights
(Sioux City)--A Milford man has filed a federal lawsuit claiming that his arrest by a Dickinson County deputy sheriff in November 2020 lacked probable cause and violated his U.S. and Iowa constitutional rights. Ryan Wolterman says Deputy Shawn Syverson violated his freedom from unlawful arrest when he was detained and...
kilrradio.com
Estherville Man Escapes Serious Injury in Palo Alto County Accident
(Emmetsburg)--An Estherville man escaped serious injury in a rollover accident early Thursday in Palo Alto County. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened shortly before 6 am in the 2800 block of 480th Avenue. According to the accident report, A 2004 Lexus RX330, driven by 61-year-old John Steil of Estherville, was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue. A deer emerged from the east ditch area and into the path of the Steil vehicle. Steil took evasive action and swerved to miss the deer, which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway momentarily before coming back onto the traveled portion.
977thebolt.com
Humboldt Police respond to possible IED
Humboldt, IA – On Monday, October 24 at approximately 2:05 p.m., members of Humboldt County Conservation found an item that appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) located at the base of the natural gas main located near the intersection of 3rd Ave. S and Gotch Park Rd.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Graettinger Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man was arrested on drug charges and more after a traffic stop last weekend. Shortly after 8 pm on Sunday the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Ricky Cole in the 5000 block of 370th Street. The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation on the scene leading to Cole’s arrest on several charges including Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Suspended and No Proof of Insurance.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
kilrradio.com
Linn Grove Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident in Clay County
(Gillet Grove)--A Linn Grove woman was injured in a one vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says at around 4:45 p.m., a 2017 Chevy Cruz driven by 58-year-old Barbara Carroll failed to manage the left-hand curve at 435th Street and 270th Avenue, west of Gillet Grove. Carroll’s vehicle entered the ditch and struck a utility pole head-on, causing the pole to break in half. The top half of the pole fell to the ground, causing the wires to hang dangerously low to the ground.
kiwaradio.com
Paullina Teen Wounded In Minnesota Drive-By
Hills, Minnesota — Minnesota authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a Paullina teen injured. KELO Radio reports that the Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Savannah Johnson, of Paullina, had been shot in the leg.
stormlakeradio.com
Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges
A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested for Assaulting a Child Two Years After the Alleged Incident
A Storm Lake man has been charged with assaulting a child two years ago. Back on September 19th, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Storm Lake Middle School on a report of suspected physical abuse of a child that occurred at a local residence. After an investigation was launched, police alleged that in the summer of 2020, a man identified as 24-year-old Eh Lwe choked and hit the child with a tablet on the head while he was caring for her at a Storm Lake residence. The child endured minor injuries from the incident.
