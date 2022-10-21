(Estherville)--The trial for one of two men charged the murder of an Estherville man last October is scheduled to get underway Tuesday morning in Emmet County District Court. 19-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt is charged with first degree murder in the death of David McDowell. Van Der Wilt and Conner Uhde are accused of luring McDowell to an apartment on Friday, October 1st before he was shot to death early the next morning along a roadway about five miles outside of Estherville. His body was discovered several hours later by a passing motorist.

