Sheriff: Car crash near Royal, IA, sends 4 to hospital with incapacitating injuries
Four people were taken to a hospital after a car crash caused possible severe injuries.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Busy Friday for Jackson County Authorities
Jackson County, MN (KICD) — Friday was an especially busy day for emergency personnel in Jackson County, Minnesota. At around 7 am a black, Chevy Trailblazer was reported stolen from 4th Street in Jackson. Around 4:30 that afternoon they found an abandoned Toyota Sequoia a few blocks away that had been reported stolen out of Fairmont. They also received two calls with individuals saying someone had rummaged through their parked vehicles.
kilrradio.com
Linn Grove Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident in Clay County
(Gillet Grove)--A Linn Grove woman was injured in a one vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says at around 4:45 p.m., a 2017 Chevy Cruz driven by 58-year-old Barbara Carroll failed to manage the left-hand curve at 435th Street and 270th Avenue, west of Gillet Grove. Carroll’s vehicle entered the ditch and struck a utility pole head-on, causing the pole to break in half. The top half of the pole fell to the ground, causing the wires to hang dangerously low to the ground.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
KEYC
Cornfield catches fire near New Ulm
Kelsey and Lisa spoke in-studio with a local homesteader, Christa Wadekamper of Waseca, about her passion for canning...and how to get started!. it’s Chiro Kids Week, and Jennifer Stuvek, DC, CACCP, of Aurora Chiropractic, joined Lisa and Kelsey to chat about the benefits of pediatric chiropractic care!. Red Light:...
KAAL-TV
One arrested following police chase in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – One person has been arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in Albert Lea Monday. 31-year-old Jose Martinez is being held on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while impaired. Martinez, who has an active...
kilrradio.com
Estherville Man Escapes Serious Injury in Palo Alto County Accident
(Emmetsburg)--An Estherville man escaped serious injury in a rollover accident early Thursday in Palo Alto County. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened shortly before 6 am in the 2800 block of 480th Avenue. According to the accident report, A 2004 Lexus RX330, driven by 61-year-old John Steil of Estherville, was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue. A deer emerged from the east ditch area and into the path of the Steil vehicle. Steil took evasive action and swerved to miss the deer, which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway momentarily before coming back onto the traveled portion.
KIMT
Drive-by shooting sends Albert Lea man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man has been sentenced for a 2020 drive-by shooting. Anthony Nick Barela, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested on August 6, 2020, and charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault. He was accused of firing at another vehicle and then speeding away. A witness...
Wild chase in Albert Lea caught on video
ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- A chaotic end to a police chase caught on camera Monday afternoon in Albert Lea.Investigators say an officer tried to stop a driver with warrants, but the driver took off onto I-35 with two flat tires. The motorist eventually lost control and crashed in the median. Investigators say the driver had meth and does not have a license.
knuj.net
SATURDAY CORN FIELD FIRE
The New Ulm and Hanska Fire Departments were called out Saturday afternoon at 4:04 for a corn field fire on County Road 24 about 1 ½ miles west of Highway 15. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho says it appears the fire had started in a ditch and spread to a nearby corn field as well as a grove and hay bales near the grove. Fire crews were on scene for about four hours. No injuries were reported. A cause is under investigation by the New Ulm Fire Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Macho is urging citizens to be aware of the very dry conditions and to avoid burning of any kind.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Police Arrest Two For Multiple Felonies After Saturday Night Incident
Sheldon, Iowa — A Marathon, Iowa woman and an Archer man face multiple felony charges after an incident in Sheldon Saturday night. According to papers filed with the Clerk of O’Brien County District Court, shortly before 10:00 Saturday night a Sheldon police officer attempted to pull over a 2013 GMC Envoy, which allegedly failed to stop and reportedly led police on a pursuit through southern Sheldon, where speeds reached 65-miles-per-hour at times. The chase lasted only about five minutes, according to Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch, and when the vehicle stopped, a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck of Archer, allegedly baled from the vehicle.
KEYC
Highway 22 construction to begin Monday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
kilrradio.com
Milford Man Files Federal Lawsuit Claiming Arrest Violated His Constitutional Rights
(Sioux City)--A Milford man has filed a federal lawsuit claiming that his arrest by a Dickinson County deputy sheriff in November 2020 lacked probable cause and violated his U.S. and Iowa constitutional rights. Ryan Wolterman says Deputy Shawn Syverson violated his freedom from unlawful arrest when he was detained and...
Albia Newspapers
Milford, Iowa man suing Dickinson County deputy for false arrest, violation of freedom
SIOUX CITY — A Milford, Iowa, man claims in a federal lawsuit that his arrest by a Dickinson County deputy sheriff lacked probable cause and violated his U.S. and Iowa constitutional rights. Ryan Wolterman says Deputy Shawn Syverson violated his freedom from unlawful arrest in November 2020, when he...
Police pursuit near Lansing ends with crash into hardware store, discovery of meth and weapons in suspects’ car
Michigan State Police said just after midnight Friday, a trooper responded to help Dewitt Township and Dewitt City officers with a theft in progress. The suspects were attempting to cut catalytic converters from a car.
kilrradio.com
Restoration Work Completed on Rocket Slide at Spencer Park
(Spencer)--Restoration work on the iconic rocket slide at Spencer’s East Leach Park is now complete. Officials with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department say a ribbon cutting is set for 10:00 am this coming Friday, October 28th. The slide, which had been deteriorating for a number of years,...
kilrradio.com
Jury Selection Underway in CeJay Van Der Wilt Murder Trial
(Estherville)—Jury selection got underway this(Tuesday) morning in Emmet County District Court in the murder trial for one of two men charged in the murder of an Estherville man last October. 19-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt is charged with first degree murder in the death of David McDowell. Van Der...
KIMT
Hancock County grain dealer is going bankrupt
DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa grain dealer is going out of business. The Kanawha-based Global Processing, Inc. has notified the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. State officials say anyone with unpaid grain sold to this dealer and/or...
kilrradio.com
Trial Scheduled to Get Underway for Man Charged in Estherville Murder Case
(Estherville)--The trial for one of two men charged the murder of an Estherville man last October is scheduled to get underway Tuesday morning in Emmet County District Court. 19-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt is charged with first degree murder in the death of David McDowell. Van Der Wilt and Conner Uhde are accused of luring McDowell to an apartment on Friday, October 1st before he was shot to death early the next morning along a roadway about five miles outside of Estherville. His body was discovered several hours later by a passing motorist.
kilrradio.com
Deadline Approaching to File Claims Against Joyce Funeral Home
(Des Moines)--The Iowa Insurance Division is reminding customers that may have been harmed by Andrew Joyce or Joyce Funeral Home in Emmetsburg to complete the claims process. The claims process began in September and all claims must be submitted on or before Monday, November 7th, 2022. Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug...
