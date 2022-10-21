ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Texas Democrats Face Double Digit Losses on November 8

By Joe Hyde
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, TX — Beto O’Rourke is about to lose his third major election by double digits if the recent polls correctly predict the November 8 General Election results. None of the Democratic Party challengers are within 10 points of the Republican incumbents.

In the race for Texas Governor, incumbent Republican Greg Abbott is leading 54 percent to 43 percent among likely voters, according to the Texas Politics Project poll at UT Austin. The poll surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters using the Internet from Oct. 7 through 17. The poll reports a margin of error of +/- 2.83 percent. The poll confirmed that 883 of the 1200 would very likely vote during the November 8 election.

O’Rourke is polling the best of all the Democratic Party challengers for statewide office. The remaining are in the 30s.

The Lt Governor's race isn’t close. Challenger Mike Collier, who was chair for the Texas committee to elect candidate Joe Biden in 2020, is trailing Republican incumbent Dan Patrick 51 percent to 36 percent.

Republican incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leads Democrat challenger Rochelle Garza 51-37 percent.

Republican incumbent Glenn Hagar leads Democrat challenger Susan Hayes 51-39 percent.

Republican incumbent Sid Miller leads Democrat Susan Hayes 61-39 percent.

Republican State Senator Dawn Buckingham leads Democrat challenger Jay Kelberg 47-36 percent

In a generic ballot for the U.S. House, Republicans lead Democrats 53-44 percent. For the Texas Legislature, a generic Republican ticket leads Democrats 52-42 percent.

The poll found Abbott’s policy of busing migrants to Democrat-controlled cities on the east coast and Chicago was popular — 54 percent approved of the policy. Of Texans of both parties polled, 50 percent wanted statewide abortion laws “less strict.” There were 43 percent who thought the current law was about right or wanted the law strengthened against allowing abortion.

In the poll, 55 percent of Texans want stricter gun laws as 86 percent of Texans felt safe or very safe from crime. Of those polled, 48 percent supported increasing funding for police and 29 percent said police funding was at the right levels.

The economy is likely driving the Republican lead. There were 49% of those Texans polled who thought their economic situation was worse now than a year ago. This is greatest number reporting economic decline since the question was first asked in 2008, according to the poll publishers.

Only 21 percent believed the country was headed in the right direction but 37 percent said the state was headed in the right direction. Only 39 percent of those polled have a positive outlook of President Joe Biden. A significant minority believes the November 2020 election was rigged or dishonest. Only 53 percent of Texans believe Biden legitimately won the election. On the other hand, 35 percent say Biden was not legitimately elected and 12 percent are not sure.

Senator John Cornyn is highly disliked in Texas. His job approval numbers are 32 percent ‘approve' and 42 percent ‘disapprove.’ Senator Ted Cruz’s job approval numbers are 43 percent ‘approve' and 44 percent ‘disapprove.' Both U.S. Senators from Texas are Republicans.

Name Beto O'Rourk, Democratic candidate for Texas governor, speaks during a town hall meeting at the McAllen Creative Incubator Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in McAllen,Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP) Copyright AP

Comments / 42

Larry Canada
4d ago

BETOPHILE just loves rejection. keep spending Soros', Pelosi's and the Demorats money 💰 here in Texas to help build the wall and drill for oil.

Reply(1)
12
TEXAS LADY 4
4d ago

The ENTIRE COUNTRY is going to take double digits losses! VOTE RED AND STOP THE RUNAWAY TRAIN!

Reply
11
Guest
4d ago

Will be his THIRD straight loss. He needs to give up politics and leave Texas!!!!

Reply(1)
7
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

