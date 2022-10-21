ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Crumpton Earns MW Offensive Player Of The Week

UNLV VOLLEYBALL'S CRUMPTON EARNS MW OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK. After helping the Rebels to their fourth consecutive 2-0 weekend in conference play, UNLV volleyball's graduate student Ellease Crumpton was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
PARADISE, NV
Circa Resort & Casino to Host Paul vs. Silva Viewing Party, October 29

CIRCA RESORT & CASINO TO HOST PAUL VS. SILVA VIEWING PARTY, OCTOBER 29. Downtown Las Vegas Casino-Resort to Broadcast Showtime PPV Boxing Event in New Galaxy Ballroom. Circa Resort & Casino will host a viewing party for the upcoming Showtime PPV Boxing event – featuring Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva – on Saturday, October 29. The thrilling bout will bring the action to Circa's recently opened Galaxy Ballroom, located on the third floor.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Sand Dol-la-la-lar Lounge is bringing the holiday cheer with Miracle on Spring Mountain and Sippin' Santa On Main holiday pop-ups

THE SAND DOLLAR LOUNGE AND THE SAND DOLLAR DOWNTOWN ARE HANGING UP THE MISTLETOE AND DUSTING OFF THE HOLIDAY SWEATERS FOR MIRACLE ON SPRING MOUNTAIN AND SIPPIN' SANTA ON MAIN HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES. Nostalgic, fully immersive holiday experiences with festive cocktails, over-the-top decorations, nightly entertainment, chef pop-ups, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Last Chance in 2022 to See Guitar Great Carlos Santana at House of Blues Las Vegas

CARLOS SANTANA TO PERFORM FINAL SHOWS OF 2022 THIS NOVEMBER. Following September's sold-out shows, House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino welcomes back guitar great Carlos Santana for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM. This will be the last chance in 2022 for fans to see the high-energy show. The residency, rockin' the House of Blues stage for 10 years now, features unparalleled dynamic energy from Carlos and his band and is a must-see concert experience for fans of the award-winning artist. The show will return in late January 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV

