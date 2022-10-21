Read full article on original website
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter helped deliver and care for twin girls who are also named Emma and Julia.
‘The Green Berets’: John Wayne Forced His Composer to Use 1 Popular Song He Hated
'The Green Berets' actor-turned-director John Wayne pushed composer Miklós Rózsa to use a popular song at the time in the movie, even though he hated the idea of it.
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The Screen Horrors of Lynda Day George
Whatever happened to Lynda Day George? You might recall her from “Mission: Impossible” or one of several horror films. Tinseltown Talks columnist Nick Thomas answers that question. While best known for joining the cast of the popular CBS spy series “Mission: Impossible” for the last two seasons in...
The Tragic Story of Joe Pichler: The Beethoven Child Actor Who Vanished
For those of you who are around the same age as I am, you likely remember the Beethoven movies growing up. They were super popular in the 90s and featured the very giant, slobbery and loveable Saint Bernard, who was adopted into the Newton family. The series went on to include Beethoven’s 2nd, Beethoven’s 3rd, Beethoven’s 4th, Beethoven’s 5th and a few more spin-offs. One of the characters from Beethoven’s 3rd, Beethoven’s 4th was a little boy named Brennan Newton, who was a member of the extended Newton family and played by child actor Joe Pichler.
The Artists Jimi Hendrix Played Backup Guitar for Before He Made It Big
Jimi Hendrix is known as a rock legend for his guitar skills. But even before he was famous, he was already recognized for his talent by iconic musicians he played backup guitar for.
6 of the Best Neil Young Lyrics
Neil Young is uncompromising in his lyricism. Whether he’s delivering piercing rock with Crazy Horse or swaying folk with Crosby, Stills & Nash, Young isn’t afraid to say what he wants—when he wants. He’s continued that tradition for decades in the music industry and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.
Kid Absolutely SHREDS Metallica Classic on the Street, Band Approves
Nowadays, everyone is a shredder — even kids. And as commonplace as young guitarists playing well beyond their years is, it is so damn impressive every time, so much so that even Metallica gave a small sign of approval to this metal minion who nailed "Master of Puppets" while busking in Cardiff, Wales.
Paranormal Investigator Jay Wasley Details Terrifying "Ghost Adventures" Experiences
On Oct. 20, POPSUGAR spoke with filmmaker and paranormal investigator Jay Wasley, co-host of "Ghost Adventures," for a "We Have Thoughts" Twitter Space all about making contact with ghosts, how spirits come to be, and the lingering side effects of interacting with the supernatural. Reflecting on the show's 14-year run, Wasley revealed haunting behind-the-scenes secrets, recounting paranormal attacks, supernatural time manipulation, and more.
NPR
Short Wave
KWONG: Hey, SHORT - Aaron. KWONG: Aaron, what are you doing here? I'm hosting this episode. SCOTT: Pretty certain - no. This is mine. MAMADOU NDIAYE: Actually, you're both wrong. SCOTT: What?. NDIAYE: I'm the host now. KWONG: Excuse me, who are you?. SCOTT: Mystery host?. NDIAYE: Oh, right. I'm...
