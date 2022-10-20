TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a stabbing near Prince and Oracle in Tucson late Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded just after 11 p.m. and found a man and woman suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to a hospital, but the other was treated at the scene.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO