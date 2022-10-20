ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

KOLD-TV

Domestic violence round up ends with dozens of arrests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 40 people have been arrested over the past few days on outstanding domestic violence warrants. On Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26, Pima County sheriff’s deputies conducted a domestic violence warrant roundup to locate and arrest those with domestic violence warrants in he area.
WGAU

Man accused of killing his father with homemade shotgun

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police charged a man who allegedly killed his father with a homemade weapon after an argument. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department told The Arizona Republic that officers were called to a residence for a reported shooting on Oct. 20, where they found Howard Ocskai, 56, with gunshot wounds. Ocskai was taken to a hospital, where he died.
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing near Prince, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a stabbing near Prince and Oracle in Tucson late Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded just after 11 p.m. and found a man and woman suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to a hospital, but the other was treated at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com

Man facing prison for attacking Arizona Border Patrol agent

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Mexican man is facing up to nine years in prison for attacking a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January, federal authorities said Monday. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Rey David Marquez-Jimenez pleaded guilty last week to one count of attempted murder of a federal officer.
12news.com

Deputies looking for escaped inmate missing from facility in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an escaped inmate who is missing from a facility near Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road in Tucson. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex where they learned Oscar Alday walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released from custody.
KOLD-TV

Tucson overpass renamed in honor of fallen State Trooper

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fallen hero honored. After years of trying to get the I-10 and Ruthfauff overpass named after Officer Juan Cruz, family and friends are rejoicing. Arizona DPS Officer Juan Cruz lost his life in the line of duty in 1998 after being hit by...
KOLD-TV

Man dies days after wreck on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has died after he was involved in a wreck between two cars on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18. Tucson police said they were called around 6:30 p.m. to the area near Wilmot Road and Grant Road in response to a crash between a blue 2018 Subaru Impreza and a black 2009 BMW 335i.
