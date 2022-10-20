Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Domestic violence round up ends with dozens of arrests
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 40 people have been arrested over the past few days on outstanding domestic violence warrants. On Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26, Pima County sheriff’s deputies conducted a domestic violence warrant roundup to locate and arrest those with domestic violence warrants in he area.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s now been five days since a dangerous inmate escaped from the Pima County jail. Oscar Alday slipped out while he was being booked into the facility. Sheriff Chris Nanos gives some insight into how that happened. We’ve reported on a jailbreak in...
KOLD-TV
Police: Tucson man crashed into officer’s vehicle in Tombstone, fled scene
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was arrested after he allegedly hit a police vehicle in Tombstone Saturday, Oct. 22. The Sierra Vista Police Department said James Feeser, 47, was traveling north on Highway 80 near Milepost 312 when he struck the vehicle. A Sierra Vista...
Man accused of killing his father with homemade shotgun
TUCSON, Ariz. — Police charged a man who allegedly killed his father with a homemade weapon after an argument. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department told The Arizona Republic that officers were called to a residence for a reported shooting on Oct. 20, where they found Howard Ocskai, 56, with gunshot wounds. Ocskai was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police track down man connected to stabbing near Holy Hope Cemetery
The Tucson Police Department has tracked down a man after he reportedly stabbed someone near Holy Hope Cemetery.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing near Prince, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a stabbing near Prince and Oracle in Tucson late Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded just after 11 p.m. and found a man and woman suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to a hospital, but the other was treated at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man facing prison for attacking Arizona Border Patrol agent
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Mexican man is facing up to nine years in prison for attacking a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January, federal authorities said Monday. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Rey David Marquez-Jimenez pleaded guilty last week to one count of attempted murder of a federal officer.
Oro Valley police find missing 83-year-old man
Oro Valley police are looking for a missing 83-year-old man. Police say Richard Wilson was last seen near East Palisades and First Avenue.
KOLD-TV
Two men caught on camera stealing Halloween decorations from Tucson family
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween is just days away and it’s getting a little spooky for one Tucson family after two men were caught on camera stealing their decorations. Tucson Police say thefts like this are all too common this time of year. “They took my stuff,...
12news.com
Deputies looking for escaped inmate missing from facility in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an escaped inmate who is missing from a facility near Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road in Tucson. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex where they learned Oscar Alday walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released from custody.
KOLD-TV
Tucson overpass renamed in honor of fallen State Trooper
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fallen hero honored. After years of trying to get the I-10 and Ruthfauff overpass named after Officer Juan Cruz, family and friends are rejoicing. Arizona DPS Officer Juan Cruz lost his life in the line of duty in 1998 after being hit by...
Fire breaks out at Banner Hospital on Campbell
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a fire which broke out at Banner - University Medical Center Tucson on North Campbell Avenue.
"I need to get that before somebody gets hurt": Good deed turned deadly
Along Avra Valley Road in Marana, there are only farms and fast cars. A dolly in the middle of the road could cause a lot of problems.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported the death of a woman as a result of a motor vehicle accident early Saturday. A car hit and killed a woman on Tucson's south side. The victim was found at Country Club Road and Transcon Way and first responders were called. Despite performing life-saving measures, the woman died at the scene.
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian crash was reported on Friday in Tucson. Officials confirmed that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries due to the accident.
Pima County Attorney responds to jail death of Wade Welch
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has released a statement in response to the death of 37-year-old Wade Welch, who died in custody on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after corrections officers used tasers on him.
KOLD-TV
Pima County working to save road with pilot erosion stalling project
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon may be over, but erosion from monsoon rain and flooding is still a concern. Right now, Pima County Parks and Rec is working to stall the erosion on a road that many use every day. “I think the thing about this monsoon was,...
Man dead in apartment fire on Pantano Road
A fire was extinguished at the Overlook Apartments on South Pantano Road but one person was found dead, according to the Tucson Fire Department.
KOLD-TV
Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Oct. 23, 2021, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in downtown Tucson with some friends on a Saturday morning. The accident left him with broken bones, a punctured lung and a serious brain injury. It...
KOLD-TV
Man dies days after wreck on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has died after he was involved in a wreck between two cars on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18. Tucson police said they were called around 6:30 p.m. to the area near Wilmot Road and Grant Road in response to a crash between a blue 2018 Subaru Impreza and a black 2009 BMW 335i.
