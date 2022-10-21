The next chapter in the tale of Dr. Junkenstein is here, meaning the celebration of Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event is finally underway. Junkenstein’s Bride takes over in this new event, which acts as the sequel to the annual Overwatch Halloween celebration. This also marks the first event for Overwatch 2 since its official release earlier this month, adding new seasonal cosmetics to the game—most of which can only be obtained via direct purchase from the in-game shop.

