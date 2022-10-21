Read full article on original website
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Broadway star humiliates partially-deaf and blind theater fan by accusing her of recording Hadestown performance, after mistaking closed-captioning device for a phone
A partially-deaf woman was humiliated in the middle of a Broadway performance for using a closed captioning device that an on-stage diva wrongfully assumed was a cell phone. Samantha Coleman, a partially deaf and blind Broadway fanatic, was sitting in the front row of the Hadestown musical on Thursday when star Lillias White, 71, halted in twice middle of the show to call the spectator for 'recording on her cellphone.'
Carrie Underwood Shares Precious Video of Her Sons at Their Mom’s First Concert
Carrie Underwood officially kicked off her tour this weekend in Greenville, South Carolina. And her sons made it out to the first show of the tour. Check out the video that she shared below. “My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at...
Jody Miller Dies: Country Singer Of Hits Including ‘Queen Of The House’ Was 80
Jody Miller, who had a run of country hits in the 1960s and ’70s that began with the crossover single “Queen of the House,” died October 6 or Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, OK. She was 80. First signed to Capitol Records as a folk act in 1962, Miller dented the pop charts with “He Walks Like a Man” two years later before hitting it big with “Queen of the House” in 1965. An answer record to Roger Miller’s hit “King of the Road” that used his song’s music, it reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart and hit...
Shania Twain, Martin Short to star in ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast'
The television event will celebrate 30 years of the classic story.
WATCH: Carrie Underwood Goes Full Travis Barker Mode Playing Drums on ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour
Showing off her other music talents, country music hitmaker Carrie Underwood goes full Travis Barker mode while playing the drums during her Denim and Rhinestones tour. During her show on Saturday (October 15th), Carrie Underwood performed an epic drum solo in front of a hyped crowd at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. “We have reached the all out rock portion,” one attendee declared in a tweet that featured the performance.
Blake Shelton Announces Shocking ‘The Voice’ Exit
Country star Blake Shelton will be saying goodbye to “The Voice” after the 23rd season!. On Tuesday, Shelton shared on Instagram, “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23.”
Elle King Reveals How Finding Her Faith and Becoming a Mom Inspired New Country Song 'Try Jesus'
Elle King's new country album, Come Get Your Wife, is due out Jan. 27 Elle King has always been a little bit country — now she's committing to the genre. On Friday, the Grammy-nominated "Ex's & Oh's" singer-songwriter released her soulful new single "Try Jesus," which will appear on her upcoming country album Come Get Your Wife, due out Jan. 27. King recruited The Righteous Gemstones' Edi Patterson to make her directorial debut with the "Try Jesus" music video, which is set in a dollar store, where King searches for...
Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview 2022- watch it on ABC7NY
Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and TONY Award-winning producer and Olivier Award-nominated star of Broadway, TV and film Wendell Pierce for a half-hour sneak peek of the hottest shows hitting the stage this season in ABC7NY's "Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview."
The Screen Horrors of Lynda Day George
Whatever happened to Lynda Day George? You might recall her from “Mission: Impossible” or one of several horror films. Tinseltown Talks columnist Nick Thomas answers that question. While best known for joining the cast of the popular CBS spy series “Mission: Impossible” for the last two seasons in...
NPR
The family of country music icon Loretta Lynn says she has died at the age of 90. Jewly Hight of member station WPLN has this appreciation of a pop culture icon with down-home sensibilities.
LORETTA LYNN: (Singing) Well, I was borned a coal miner's daughter. HIGHT: Lynn never tired of telling stories of her upbringing in a remote coal mining community in the Appalachian Mountains of eastern Kentucky. In a 2000 NPR interview, she recalled how her parents, Melvin and Clara Webb, did whatever it took to feed their eight children, even if it meant accepting a relative's gift of a stolen chicken.
Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson's country music tribute has to be heard to be believed
Everybody knows Kelly Clarkson has pipes and any fan of Disney’s “Moana” knows that Dwayne Johnson can carry a tune. But I don’t think in a million years anyone would have guessed the two singing together could result in a truly spectacular duet. All in full twang, no less!
Bismarck’s Savanah Benz – A Rising Humble Superstar
For a half hour or so on a Thursday afternoon about 3 months ago, I had a chance to sit down with a future star. Her name is Savanah Benz. She and her mom Jami came by our radio station in Mandan, my goal was simple: To get a feel of what it's like to start out in a highly competitive field - the country music industry. Alongside Savanah rested her faithful guitar, the one she brings up on stage to play songs of her very own. Think about the confidence one must have to be able to do that and pursue a future career. This article I am writing, in my opinion, doesn't strictly belong on US 103.3's ( country ) social media pages, NO, this is about a local performer in the early stages of following through with her passion - entertaining people for a living. There is nothing more exciting and rewarding than that, except for the fact that it is HARD work.
CMT
WATCH: Country Music Helps Elle King Be Herself, Celebrate Her Roots and "Try Jesus" in a Discount Store
Elle King knows she has famous parents and that the perception could be that the daughter of actors – Rob Schneider and London King – could be so removed from the country lifestyle that she doesn't know the difference between a mess of beans and a bale of hay.
ETOnline.com
Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett Release 'Where We Started' Music Video: Inside Their Collaboration (Exclusive)
It's been a long time coming, but it's finally here! On Tuesday, the music video for Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry's sweet collaboration, "Where We Started" arrived. The video for the pop-country collaboration starts with Thomas Rhett rocking his signature double denim as he sits alone in a blue room and sings the opening verse. As Perry arrives on the track, she sits in a blush-toned room wearing a delicate white dress as she sings next to a guitar.
Watch Christina Aguilera’s Life in Looks, From Moulin Rouge to ‘Dirrty’
Ever since Christina Aguilera first burst onto the scene with “Genie in a Bottle” in 1999, the pop star has been delivering one memorable fashion moment after another. Remember her leather chaps in “Dirrty,” or the glamorous burlesquewear she rocked in the “Lady Marmalade” video? Iconic! With a range of bold ensembles over the years, Aguilera was the perfect star to revisit some of her best outfits in a brand new Vogue Life in Looks video.
'Absolutely surreal:' Lizzo backup dancer Arianna Davis brings the heat at hometown show
Arianna Davis, a Warren Central graduate and Indianapolis native, performed onstage with Lizzo during her tour stop in the city Tuesday. Davis was a contestant on "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," a competition show where Lizzo selected her newest backup dancers, called "Big Grrrls." In the course of the show, Davis was selected as a backup dancer and set off on tour with Lizzo in September. On Tuesday night, she returned to Indianapolis and the...
