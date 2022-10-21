Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Hubs fall to Richmond-Burton in Senior Night finale
ROCHELLE — Senior Garrett Gensler cemented his place in the record books as the Rochelle Hub varsity football team hosted unbeaten Richmond-Burton in its season finale on Friday. Gensler rushed for a team-leading 93 yards and three touchdowns as the Hubs fell 41-20 against the Rockets, who entered as...
Mount View upsets No. 11 Panthers in 32-7 stunner
NAUGATUCK – The Tug Valley High School football team suffered a setback on Friday as the Panthers were upset by one-win Mount View, 32-7, on Friday night at Tug's Bob Brewer Stadium. The loss dropped Class A No. 11-ranked Tug Valley to 5-2 on the season. Mount View improved...
From kicker to homecoming princess, Gaby Rourke blazing trails for Atlantic Coast football
Under the Friday night lights at Atlantic Coast, the homecoming princess wore a football helmet. For Gaby Rourke, wearing a lot of hats is nothing new. On Thursday afternoon, it was a cowboy hat, part of her costume for homecoming festivities. On Friday evening, she donned the tiara of the Atlantic Coast High School homecoming princess. And, in between, a football helmet. Really.
Scorebook Live
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Florida High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-Oct. 22)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 17-Oct. 22 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 30th at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be ...
