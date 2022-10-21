ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rochelle News-Leader

Football: Hubs fall to Richmond-Burton in Senior Night finale

ROCHELLE — Senior Garrett Gensler cemented his place in the record books as the Rochelle Hub varsity football team hosted unbeaten Richmond-Burton in its season finale on Friday. Gensler rushed for a team-leading 93 yards and three touchdowns as the Hubs fell 41-20 against the Rockets, who entered as...
ROCHELLE, IL
The Florida Times-Union

From kicker to homecoming princess, Gaby Rourke blazing trails for Atlantic Coast football

Under the Friday night lights at Atlantic Coast, the homecoming princess wore a football helmet. For Gaby Rourke, wearing a lot of hats is nothing new. On Thursday afternoon, it was a cowboy hat, part of her costume for homecoming festivities. On Friday evening, she donned the tiara of the Atlantic Coast High School homecoming princess. And, in between, a football helmet. Really.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

