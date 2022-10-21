Read full article on original website
Power restored after wind causes outage in Douglas and El Paso counties
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — High winds caused power outages, broken poles and other damage in east Douglas County and northwest El Paso County Sunday morning. CORE Electric Cooperative first tweeted about high winds causing significant damage across their service territory around 8 a.m. Around 10 a.m., CORE reported...
Live Updates: 6-10 inches of snow possible in mountains as storm moves in
A colder and wetter weather pattern begins Sunday as a strong cold front passes through Colorado. Six to ten inches of snow is likely for the mountains.
1 dead, 1 missing, child airlifted after heavy winds swamp kayaks in Lake Pueblo
One adult is dead; another adult is missing and a child was airlifted to the hospital after heavy winds and waves knocked over three kayaks in Lake Pueblo Sunday.
Protect your plants: Freeze Warning issued for Denver metro area
DENVER — The growing season across much of Colorado could be ending with snow falling across the state's western mountains and a Freeze Warning issued for parts of the Front Range including the Denver metro area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Freeze Warning in effect from midnight...
Denver weather: Freeze warning Sunday, then cooler on Monday
Partial clearing Sunday night allows for lows at or below freezing for Denver's weather so freeze warnings are in place for the Front Range.
Colorado weather: Snow storm expected to hit mountains this weekend, Front Range could see flakes Sunday night
A storm system could dump close to 6 inches of snow in some parts of the high country this weekend. Denver and other cities along the I-25 corridor should avoid most of the winter weather, but the Front Range could get a few leftover flurries Sunday night. Following a warm...
Crash in Clear Creek Canyon leaves vehicle in water, Golden Fire says
First responders with Golden Fire were called to the scene of an accident Saturday morning after a vehicle had ended up in the water.
Interstate 25 reopened after crash triggers temporary closure
A crash on Sunday morning left a portion of Interstate 25 closed to all northbound traffic, but officials have since reopened it.
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Colorado Weather: Major cooldown with snow, rain, and wind this weekend
This weekend will have a major change in weather conditions as warm and windy conditions start things off, but things become cold and snowy/rainy to end. Bottom line(at the top ;-)): A strong cold front will create quick weather changes across the state this weekend. From wind, to temperatures dropping with rain and snow, it'll be a much different end to the weekend versus how it began. Although Denver and metro areas may see some snowflakes, this isn't likely to be our first snowfall of the season, but it will sure be feeling like autumn after the system swings through.
Colorado braces for its first major snow system of the season
DENVER — The first significant snow event of the season will arrive in Colorado this weekend. The strong storm will bring snow to Colorado's mountains and higher elevations starting Saturday night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Saturday night into Monday morning, with gusts up to 50...
5 things to know about snow coming this weekend
Highs will be near 80 degrees on Friday for the Denver metro area. The Pinpoint Weather team said big changes will arrive on Saturday night.
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Colorado’s Denver Metro Area
Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
This Winter In Colorado Will Be Snowy But Pleasantly Mild
Denver, winter is on the horizon, and according to the Old Farmers Almanac, they’ve predicted that winter would be milder than normal with cold fronts in mid-to-late November and mid-to-late January. As far as snow goes, it looks like there will be an early front of snow in mid-to-late...
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds gobbled up a home in the Security-Widefield area Sunday morning!. Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. “I looked out my backyard, it didn’t...
Woman dies in crash after man drove wrong way on I-25 in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman died in a crash after a man drove the wrong way on I-25. Just after midnight Sunday, troopers say a 2015 Chrysler 300, driven by a 23-year-old man, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 near the North Academy exit. Troopers say the driver hit a 2020 Hyundai Kona head on, driven by a 39-year-old woman, who died at the hospital.
Sold out 'Witch Paddle' event to bring hundreds to Colorado lake this month
Everyone knows that witches fly on broom sticks, but as it turns out, some witches from Colorado use paddleboards to get around. On October 23, hundreds of "witches" will flock to Chatfield State Park in Littleton for the second annual Colorado Witch Paddle. The event, which was founded in 2021...
Multiple crashes on Interstate 70 leaves 2 dead, 2 hospitalized
A single-vehicle rollover led to a second accident early Saturday morning that left two people dead, two more in the hospital and a portion of Interstate 70 temporarily closed.
Colorado Bear Cubs Got the Memo that Playing with a Swing is Fun
The playful nature of baby animals is adorable. These black bear cubs near Castle Rock, Colorado proved that by playing with a backyard swing. This trio is also a great reminder that the Black Bear is a species, not a color. These cubs are indeed a display of the three colors of the black bear found in Colorado, blonde, cinnamon, and brown.
A second metro Denver town clamps down on lawns amid drought: “Water’s on everyone’s mind”
Coming to a yard near you — everything but the lawn. Castle Rock this week became the second metro area municipality in as many months to pass a measure severely limiting the amount of water-intensive “cool-season turf” that can be rolled out with new homes in the Douglas County town.
