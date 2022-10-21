Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald's customer horrified and upset after finding this inside burger
It's already hard enough to have dietary restrictions. It’s even worse when food brands seemingly introduce vegan or vegetarian inclusive options, only for customers to be disappointed by the taste or even worse, feel duped when their dietary requirements are not respected. As reported by The Star, a 25-...
ohmymag.co.uk
This tortured kitten was struck in the head and had hot water poured over him
Binx had a heartbreaking start to life before he escaped and was rescued by kindhearted workmen who couldn’t leave him behind. Various burns across his body and a head injury suggest he suffered despicable abuse and has been tortured over some time. The RSPCA appeals for information about Binx’s ‘callous’ owner.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald's axes popular item from menu: 'Head scratcher' move outrages fans
McDonald’s is usually in the news for its new menu additions or its limited time offerings, but in a move which has confused many of its customers, McDonald’s Australia has axed a soft drink from its menu. As reported by 7News, popular food blogger Russ Eats revealed in...
Comments / 0