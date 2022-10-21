Read full article on original website
lɛərd
1d ago
52,000 a year, I know seniors who paid into a system that was robbed because the government told them to trust them that make around 1,000 a month. The Democrats have stolen from the greatest generation this country ever produced.
Reply(5)
47
Kevin Miller
23h ago
Spending a lot more money thanks to Joe Biden and the Democratic Party VOTE REPUBLICAN FOR CHANGE
Reply
14
Seriously 1234
1d ago
Well as you can read we pay pretty much the same as a regular household but we make less a month y’all get that right.
Reply
4
Related
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year
When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from LendingClub and PYMTS revealed that about 166...
Fox40
Direct deposit or debit card? Here’s how you’ll get your inflation relief check
(NEXSTAR) – The very first batch of California inflation relief checks – also called the Middle Class Tax Refund – will be sent out on Friday. How quickly you receive your payment will depend on the method it’s being sent out. The state is sending out...
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
The price of stamps is going up – again. Here’s when and by how much
USPS announced the changes earlier this month.
Claim your $1,400 stimulus check before November 17 — here's how
Have you filed your tax return for this year? If not, you could be missing out on money from the third stimulus check. In fact, about 9 million households have been sent reminders by the IRS to file their tax returns and claim these stimulus payments.
A billionaire couple has donated $1 million every week this year. Here’s where the money is going
Rob and Karen Hale are the latest ultrawealthy individuals giving away their fortunes, donating $52 million to 52 nonprofits.
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
One week until Americans get direct payments worth up to $1,657 – your birthday will decide when you get the money
MILLIONS of Social Security recipients can expect to see their next payment in one week. The payments, which average $1,657 a month, will drop into accounts on one of three days, depending on your date of birth. Social Security payments go out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of...
Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money
This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
8 Things Retirees Spend Too Much Money On
If you've set yourself up financially well for retirement, congratulations! You can now reap the fruits of your career and be rewarded for your diligent efforts to save and invest. And while you...
SNAP benefits have risen; find out how much monthly payments are now
People who receive food stamps have gotten a boost in their monthly allotment. Effective Oct. 1, monthly benefits went up 12.5% because of inflation, CNN reported. However, groceries are about 13.5% higher on average for the year ending in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The levels are...
Who Will Receive The Extra $95 Monthly Payment Under SNAP?
There is no disputing that the year 2022 has been particularly difficult for the typical American's wallet. Americans are paying more for basic essentials like food and gas as the inflation rate for August is estimated to be 8.3 percent.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month
Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
moneytalksnews.com
A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
SFGate
What Credit Score is Needed to Buy a Car?
How Your Credit Score Affects Your Purchasing Power When Getting a Vehicle. If only going out and buying a car was just that easy. There are several things you have to take into account before you make the plunge, including your credit score. Auto lenders will check your credit score, and the fact is, it's a big determining factor in your monthly payment.
Woman mails check to IRS, has it returned with all ink vanished | Here's what happened
It seems like something out of a spy novel: A woman mailed a check to the IRS, only to have it returned to her completely blank! Here's what happened.
There Might Be a Butter Shortage Soon—Here’s Why
The year 2022 might be winding down to an end, but the food shortages, unfortunately, just keep coming. After news of a possible tomato shortage earlier this year, we’re now hearing that another kitchen staple might be up next. Butter seems set to be next on the list of...
Comments / 24