Maine State

Kool AM

Can You Still Fly Using Your Maine License Or ID?

Even though we are still occasionally hearing about this variant or that variant, for the most part, the pandemic is behind us. So, you're probably planning that long overdue trip to see your relatives on the other side of the country. The last time you had a chance to visit mom and dad for the holidays was in 2019 and you really want to be home for Christmas this year.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Martha Stewart has a ‘Great Foodie Morning’ in Maine

Martha Stewart was in Maine over the weekend and visited a few of the foodie sights in Portland. On Sunday Morning, she went to the Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street. She said on her Instagram post that she enjoyed “coffee, breads, english muffins etc.”. Post Goes Viral. Stewart...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's astronaut practices walking on the moon

ARIZONA, USA — Maine's favorite astronaut is in Arizona practicing for a possible mission on the moon. Dr. Jessica Meir shared some photos over the weekend on Twitter of a simulated lunar spacewalk and of the astronaut "cruising around the moon." The goal is to get ready for future Artemis missions.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage

Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the...
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
Seacoast Current

HGTV’s David Bromstad Popped Up in Maine at Dockside Inn

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. David Bromstad, the host of HGTV's hit series My Lottery Dream Home, found himself among the moose in one of Maine's most beautiful towns - Greenville. He was at the Dockside Inn & Tavern.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday

A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
LINCOLN, NH
WSBS

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why

According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine

BALDWIN, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
PhillyBite

Top 5 Restaurants for Eating Lobster in Maine

There are several ways to experience the unique flavor of Maine lobster. Many fine establishments provide complimentary cracking devices and bibs when you order lobster. Try ordering a lobster roll if you prefer a less messy way to enjoy the lobster. These delicious sandwiches feature a split-top bun with meat piled on top. They are often served with cold Mayo and hot drawn butter.
MAINE STATE

