Can You Still Fly Using Your Maine License Or ID?
Even though we are still occasionally hearing about this variant or that variant, for the most part, the pandemic is behind us. So, you're probably planning that long overdue trip to see your relatives on the other side of the country. The last time you had a chance to visit mom and dad for the holidays was in 2019 and you really want to be home for Christmas this year.
We Bet You’ve Never Visited The “Largest” Town In Maine
Even though Maine is quite a rural state, especially in the northern most areas, Maine does have a lot of municipalities. A lot! There are several hundred cities, towns, and plantations spread across the length of the state - from Kittery to Fort Kent!. Clearly, some of our towns and...
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Get Those Umbrellas Ready, Maine on Track to Get Tropical Downpours on Wednesday
It's pretty well accepted that the most unsteady and unpredictable weather of the year, at least in the state of Maine, happens in the fall. And there's no exception to that this week. Even though we have had a fair amount of shower activity and flat-out rain over the last...
Martha Stewart has a ‘Great Foodie Morning’ in Maine
Martha Stewart was in Maine over the weekend and visited a few of the foodie sights in Portland. On Sunday Morning, she went to the Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street. She said on her Instagram post that she enjoyed “coffee, breads, english muffins etc.”. Post Goes Viral. Stewart...
Maine's astronaut practices walking on the moon
ARIZONA, USA — Maine's favorite astronaut is in Arizona practicing for a possible mission on the moon. Dr. Jessica Meir shared some photos over the weekend on Twitter of a simulated lunar spacewalk and of the astronaut "cruising around the moon." The goal is to get ready for future Artemis missions.
This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage
Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the...
HGTV’s David Bromstad Popped Up in Maine at Dockside Inn
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. David Bromstad, the host of HGTV's hit series My Lottery Dream Home, found himself among the moose in one of Maine's most beautiful towns - Greenville. He was at the Dockside Inn & Tavern.
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday
A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means. There are seven, according to Common Cents Mom, and they're used...
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?
Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I have seen some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays.
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had...
Top 5 Restaurants for Eating Lobster in Maine
There are several ways to experience the unique flavor of Maine lobster. Many fine establishments provide complimentary cracking devices and bibs when you order lobster. Try ordering a lobster roll if you prefer a less messy way to enjoy the lobster. These delicious sandwiches feature a split-top bun with meat piled on top. They are often served with cold Mayo and hot drawn butter.
