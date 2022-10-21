Read full article on original website
EW.com
Paul Newman recounts getting intimate with Joanne Woodward in 'f--- hut' in posthumous memoir
Paul Newman remains one of the great sex symbols of his time, but the legendary actor credits his wife, Joanne Woodward, for helping him embrace the status. In excerpts from his posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, Newman writes that his wife "gave birth" to the "sexual creature" inside of him.
Kirkus Reviews
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
SFGate
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
Lucy Simon, composer of 'The Secret Garden,' dies at 82
Lucy Simon, the composer who received a Tony nomination in 1991 for her work on the long-running Broadway musical “The Secret Garden,” has died. She was 82. Simon, sister of pop superstar Carly Simon, died Thursday at her home in Piedmont, New York, a family spokesperson said. Simon had breast cancer.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
msn.com
Carly Simon grieving after sisters die one day apart
Carly Simon lost both her sisters to cancer this week. The 78-year-old singer is grieving after Broadway composer Lucy Simon died following a battle with breast cancer just one day after former opera singer Joanna Simon lost her fight with thyroid cancer. Both deaths - Lucy was 82, while Joanna...
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy’s daughter, Julie Simon. Their brother Peter, a photographer, died in 2018 at 71. All three had cancer. “In the last 2 days, I’ve been by the side of both my mother and my aunt, Joanna, and watched them pass into the next world. I can’t truly comprehend this,” Julie wrote on Facebook. Joanna Simon, who died of thyroid cancer, rose to fame in the opera world and as a concert performer in the 1960s. She was a frequent guest on TV talk shows. After her retirement from singing, she became an arts correspondent for PBS’s “MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour,” where she won an Emmy in 1991 for a report on mental illness and creativity.
Carly Simon’s Sisters: Everything To Know About The Music Icon’s Siblings Who Died One Day Apart
Carly Simon’s older sisters, Lucy Simon and Joanna Simon, passed away within a day of each other during the week of Oct. 16, 2022. Lucy died at the age of 82 from breast cancer on Thursday, a day after Joanna died from thyroid cancer at the age of 84.
Review: Paul Newman memoir stuns with brutal honesty
“The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman (Knopf):. Paul Newman may have been a better actor than many moviegoers realized. Self-assured in his talents the Oscar winner was not. A sexual ace with the ladies? Hardly. Nor was he the devoted husband and family man presented to the public.
Slipped Disc
An American composer at 99
Ned Rorem has an auspicious birthday this weekend. He has known everyone in a century of American music. Yet, despite writing large symphonies, he is known chiefly for his songs, his chamber music and his diaries. Is that a fair assessment for posterity?
Gwen Stefani fan credits singer for helping her survive New York City subway attack
A 22-year-old Brooklyn resident said that she was inspired by Gwen Stefani when she pulled herself up from New York City subway tracks after a man assaulted her and pushed her down.
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
On Monday for the first time, Diwali is a day off for students in the Spring-Ford Area School District in Pennsylvania, allowing those who observe the Hindu holiday to celebrate without missing classes.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon Pocket Review – The Band’s Visit – Donmar Warehouse
If you want an unexpected, hopeful and tuneful evening in the theatre, head immediately for the Donmar Warehouse. If you can nab a ticket, that is, because word of The Band’s Visit has preceded its arrival in the West End. This smallscale smasher of a musical, by David Yazbek, adapted from an Israeli movie, won ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, following its Broadway opening. It deserved them.
MySanAntonio
Lenny Lipton, 3D Film Technology Trailblazer and ‘Puff the Magic Dragon’ Lyricist, Dies at 82
Lenny Lipton, the New York-native who wrote the lyrics to what became Peter, Paul and Mary’s popular folk song “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” died on Oct. 5 from brain cancer at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his wife told The New York Times. He was 82.
Light of Passage review – Crystal Pite’s magnificent dance of life
Crystal Pite is an extraordinary choreographer. Her uniqueness is not her talent for making dances for large groups of people that unfold with a silken energy, filling huge stages with ripples of movement. It’s not even her skill at carving dances that seem at once weightless and freighted with depth.
Washington Examiner
America the musical
Considering he’d been dead for 143 years, John Adams had a very eventful 1969. January saw the publication of Gordon S. Wood’s The Creation of the American Republic, 1776-1787, which famously declared the “irrelevance” of our second president and confined Adams to scholarly obscurity for three decades. About two months later, the curtain rose on a more nuanced, fair, and accurate appraisal of Adams.
Shirley Valentine review – hilarious and heartrending revival of a romantic classic
Willy Russell’s 1986 monologue is addressed to a kitchen wall. Stuck with domestic chores and a rigid catering schedule – if it’s Thursday, it must be mince – the 42-year-old Shirley Bradshaw has no one else to talk to. The chat is not great, but at least the wall won’t answer back.
dctheaterarts.org
Masterful storytelling in new Off-Broadway adaptation of Japanese classic ‘Chushingura – 47 Ronin’ at A.R.T./New York
In keeping with its mission of bringing Japanese classics to an American audience, the English-Japanese bi-lingual company Amaterasu Za (meaning “theater that illuminates”) is now presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of Chushingura – 47 Ronin at A.R.T./New York, following a two-year pandemic postponement. Performed in alternating segments of Japanese and English (with supertitle translations) by a cast of NYC-based Japanese actors, the affecting narrative, adapted and directed by Amaterasu Za’s Founding Artistic Director Ako Dachs (a former member of Japan’s all-female Takarazuka Theatre Company) is based on true historical events that occurred at the turn of the 18th century, and have been told countless times in Japanese Kabuki, Bunraku, plays, books, prints, movies, TV dramas, and animated series, and even in a short story by Argentina’s Jorge Luis Borges.
Slipped Disc
First review: This was a Mahler Eighth and a half
When Gustav Mahler was writing his eighth symphony, over six weeks in the summer of 1906, he expressed doubts that there was a hall large enough in the world to contain it. The symphony requires a huge orchestra, eight vocal soloists, three adult choruses, two boys choirs – and that’s a minimum. The impresario who staged its first performance in Munich in 1910 used a temporary structure with 3,000 seats and dubbed the work The Symphony of A Thousand for the vast array of performing manpower required, not to mention women and children.
Tartuffe review – modern Brummie staging skews a little too broad
Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto’s updating of Molière favours caricature over character, offset by some dynamic performances
