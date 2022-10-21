Read full article on original website
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
'This Is Where I'd Have Biden's Debt Relief, If It Wasn't For Those Darned Black People,' Says Wisconsin Institute For Law And Liberty
A group in Wisconsin claims President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt violates federal law by intentionally seeking to narrow the racial wealth gap and help Black borrowers. The allegation is among the claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by conservative legal outfit Wisconsin...
Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14
Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
Student loan relief application now officially available through online portal
President Joe Biden on Monday officially unveiled the online application portal for his student loan forgiveness program for eligible borrowers.
Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
Biden administration could start forgiving student debt as soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Biden's student debt relief program reaches 22M applications
The president touts smooth rollout, says he avoided a repeat of Obamacare website meltdown.
Supreme Court denies challenge to Biden's student loan forgiveness program
Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the request without referring it to the full court or offering an explanation.
Federal student loan forgiveness plan opens a faster repayment path for 23 million college tuition borrowers.
The latest news on student loan debt cancellation from the White House will directly impact up to 43 million Americans. President Biden has promised to cancel $10,000 in student debt for many borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants.
Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven? Take Our Poll
The Biden administration's website to apply for federal student loan forgiveness is active now, and millions of people already have begun applying, according to the White House. Take Our Poll: Do...
Student loan borrowers should have been able to apply for forgiveness already. Now, they have to wait at least 2 more weeks
The Biden administration has agreed to hold off forgiving any federal student loan until at least Oct. 17. The Biden administration has agreed to hold off forgiving any federal student loans until at least Oct. 23, the second time the application has been delayed as legal battles pile up. That’s...
How I got my student loans forgiven: Physician in North Carolina
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is sometimes criticized for providing debt relief to borrowers working in public service who took on high loan amounts and earn enough income to repay their debt.
How to apply for student debt relief as court battle goes on
Story at a glance An appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the disbursement of student debt relief. The ruling came shortly after an appeal from six Republican attorneys general representing GOP-led states. The ruling does not bar borrowers from applying to the program, officials said. Student loan borrowers can still apply for debt…
‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally
President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
The Real Cost of Student Loan Debt in America
In the Shondaland series Financially Fearless, we’re getting candid about how money impacts everyone’s lives. Our solutions will detail how to boost your financial well-being, trim overspending, craft a budget, and discuss money matters with loved ones. For some people, the phrase “student loan debt crisis” is an...
Federal appeals court temporarily halts Biden’s student debt relief program
The Biden administration had previously said it could begin canceling student loans as early as this Sunday.
Student Loan Debt Relief Starts in November Unless You Opt Out
Though a federal appeals court has issued a temporary injunction that will pause President Joe Biden's plan to discharge up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers, debt cancellation for about 8 million Americans could begin automatically as early as Nov. 14. On Oct. 18, the Education...
