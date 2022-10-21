Read full article on original website
Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Bay Park celebrates its grand opening
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City Officials and founders of the park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday thanking everyone involved for their hard work and dedication. The park has been a long time in the making with the past eight years of hard work finally opened to the public. The past two years have been dedicated to building and the park started allowing community members in, on Oct. 14.
Largo man stomped on pregnant woman in Publix parking lot, left her covered in blood, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he brutally attacked the mother of his unborn child Saturday evening.
srqmagazine.com
Community Will Come To Embrace Bayfront Venue
The Bay Park, a community led initiative, is set to transform 53 acres in downtown Sarasota into a world class public park. Conversations about The Bay Park have centered around the importance of its guiding principles, two of which are activation and aspiration. Today, you can feel the energy already in motion as the park celebrated the opening of the first phase of the larger vision for the master plan.
Where can I vote early in Tampa Bay?
Locations across the Tampa Bay area will open for early voting and are not always a voter's precinct on Election Day.
Litter of puppies found zipped inside of suitcase
TAMPA, Fla. — Officers on patrol made an unusual discovery when they found a litter of puppies zipped inside a suitcase that was left outside of a rental property. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said on its Facebook page that two officers with the Tampa Police Department were on patrol when they found a mother dog and her puppy running in a busy neighborhood and brought them to the Humane Society’s shelter.
Longboat Observer
Myakka animal sanctuary survives despite extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
It was late on Sept. 28 when Hurricane Ian was whipping across the Farmhouse Animal and Nature Sanctuary in Myakka City, causing owners Dave and Lisa Burns to brave 100-miles-per-hour winds to check on the reserve's 120 animals. Lisa Burns looked into a pasture where four horses were huddled together....
stpetecatalyst.com
Foster Service adds nearly 100 local jobs
Family Support Services has significantly bolstered its workforce, increased pay and boosted partner funding by nearly $9 million in its first nine months as Pinellas County’s new child welfare system. The organization took over for Eckerd Connects in January after the Florida Department of Children and Families (FDCF) terminated...
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Assisted Living Facility Breaks Ground in East Sarasota
On a large parcel of land east of I-75, toward south county, Sarasota Suncoast Community Church owns a church of the same name, the Suncoast Academy charter school and an auditorium. Now, it’s breaking ground on its first foray into assisted living. Located at 7850 Hawkins Road, the new,...
Tarpon Springs' House On The Hill opens its 'Freak Show Circus' this weekend
The haunted trail is open two weekends this month.
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
usf.edu
Early voting starts Monday across the Tampa Bay area. Here's what you need to know
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24, in counties across the greater Tampa Bay region. It's the first day that early voting can open across the state. VOTER GUIDE: Key dates, how to vote, and what you need to know ahead of Florida's election. Voters...
St. Pete woman waited days to take baby with fractured arm to hospital: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on a child neglect charge after police say she waited days to take an injured baby to the hospital
fox13news.com
Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
Weekend events: What's happening around Tampa Bay from Oct. 21-23
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While we've had a nice taste of Florida "fall" weather this past week, the fall vibes continue as we get closer to Halloween. And while temperatures are warming back up, it'll still be an absolutely gorgeous weekend — a great excuse to get up and go do something fun!
St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Longboat Observer
Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch
Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -- The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon apartment building. The Lofts on Lemon is a 128-unit apartment building located near 9th St. and Lemon Ave. in Sarasota. 52 of the 128 units were set aside for the...
Clearwater police find missing woman
Clearwater police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Thursday.
Pinellas County woman arrested after trying to exorcise ‘suicidal demon’ out of child, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a woman Friday after they said she allegedly abused a child through a so-called "exorcism."
