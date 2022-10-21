ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Bay Park celebrates its grand opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City Officials and founders of the park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday thanking everyone involved for their hard work and dedication. The park has been a long time in the making with the past eight years of hard work finally opened to the public. The past two years have been dedicated to building and the park started allowing community members in, on Oct. 14.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Community Will Come To Embrace Bayfront Venue

The Bay Park, a community led initiative, is set to transform 53 acres in downtown Sarasota into a world class public park. Conversations about The Bay Park have centered around the importance of its guiding principles, two of which are activation and aspiration. Today, you can feel the energy already in motion as the park celebrated the opening of the first phase of the larger vision for the master plan.
SARASOTA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Litter of puppies found zipped inside of suitcase

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers on patrol made an unusual discovery when they found a litter of puppies zipped inside a suitcase that was left outside of a rental property. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said on its Facebook page that two officers with the Tampa Police Department were on patrol when they found a mother dog and her puppy running in a busy neighborhood and brought them to the Humane Society’s shelter.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Foster Service adds nearly 100 local jobs

Family Support Services has significantly bolstered its workforce, increased pay and boosted partner funding by nearly $9 million in its first nine months as Pinellas County’s new child welfare system. The organization took over for Eckerd Connects in January after the Florida Department of Children and Families (FDCF) terminated...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

A New Assisted Living Facility Breaks Ground in East Sarasota

On a large parcel of land east of I-75, toward south county, Sarasota Suncoast Community Church owns a church of the same name, the Suncoast Academy charter school and an auditorium. Now, it’s breaking ground on its first foray into assisted living. Located at 7850 Hawkins Road, the new,...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch

Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -- The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon apartment building. The Lofts on Lemon is a 128-unit apartment building located near 9th St. and Lemon Ave. in Sarasota. 52 of the 128 units were set aside for the...
SARASOTA, FL

