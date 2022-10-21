ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

thecentersquare.com

Illinois is No. 12 in top fishing-friendly states

(The Center Square) – When it comes to the best states for fishing, Lawn Love, the lawn services company, named Illinois No. 12, right behind No. 11 Georgia. Florida took the crown in the topspot. Alaska is second and Montana is third. Travis Miller, owner of Big Red’s Bait...
thecentersquare.com

Report ranks Illinois' finances 48th in the country with an 'F' grade

(The Center Square) – Illinois ranks near the bottom of a new analysis of state finances across the U.S. Truth in Accounting’s 13th annual Financial State of the States ranked Illinois 48th in the country, the same rank as last year. Only two other states, New Jersey and Connecticut, graded worse than Illinois for fiscal health. The review is of the states' fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
NBC Chicago

What Forms of Identification Do I Need To Receive My Illinois REAL ID?

Big changes are coming to how an Illinois driver's license or state ID card functions as a form of identification, with REAL ID requirements taking effect next year. Starting in May 2023, an ordinary driver's license or state ID will no longer be valid to board domestic flights or to enter military bases or secure federal facilities.
1440 WROK

Carjacking On Illinois Highway Is Straight Out Of Action Movie

This carjacking on a busy Illinois tollway is the perfect example of when an action movie becomes a reality. I know it's not new, but I still feel like I should mention it. Crime has gotten really bad in Illinois. There are no signs of it getting any better anytime soon. It's not just one area, it's all over the state. Plus, criminals have gotten a lot braver.
NBC Chicago

When Does Daylight Saving Time End in Illinois?

After over seven months of local clocks operating in daylight saving time, the time for clocks to fall back is quickly approaching. Clocks in Illinois will shift back to standard time in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 6 in 2022, with the official end of DST coming at 2 a.m. on that Sunday.
Q985

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
1440 WROK

Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse

There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
wgnradio.com

Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich

Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
Outsider.com

Illinois Bobcat Population on the Rise, State Warns Motorists

With the bobcat population reportedly on the rise, Illinois state officials are now warning motorists to be on the look out for the large cats on the road. WROK reports that a warning about the bobcat population comes just days after an Illinois mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb County. It was noted that 5,000 of the large cats are estimated to be roaming around 99 out of the 102 counties in the state.
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Teacher fired after using racial slur; governor campaign most expensive in U.S.

The Kankakee School Board has voted to fire a teacher after a video posted online showed him calling a student a racial slur. After the video was posted online, the algebra teacher was placed on administrative leave until the school board meeting. The student’s mother says the incident shouldn't have happened in the first place because she claims the teacher threw a book at her son last month.
1440 WROK

Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?

Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
thecentersquare.com

Ohio new business startups revert to lower trend

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s new business filings in September reverted to a downward trend after a one-month reprieve in August. New business filings in September were lower than August, according to a release from Secretary of State Frank LaRose, but level with filings from September 2021. LaRose...
thecentersquare.com

Illinois yields appear to be positive despite dry conditions

(The Center Square) – Despite a dry summer in Illinois, corn and soybean yields appear to be favorable. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Illinois farmers are expected to get 210 bushels of corn per acre. If Illinois’ projection this year comes to fruition, it would match its record-high yields of 2018.
ValueWalk

Guaranteed Monthly Checks From Cook County: When To Expect The Payment

Cook County, Illinois, is working on a pilot program that will provide guaranteed income to some residents. Under the program, selected residents will get $500 guaranteed monthly checks from Cook County. October 21, the last date to apply for the program, has already passed. If you applied before the deadline,...
COOK COUNTY, IL

