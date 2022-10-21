Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
This Lakers-Suns Trade Features LeBron James
Foresight is a valuable tool. Thinking ahead can allow someone to stay a step ahead of their competition. NBA teams can take advantage. At the same time, too much foresight can be a hindrance. After all, it’s also important to stay grounded in the present. Otherwise, you could make a plan for the future – only to neglect what’s happening here and now.
This Pacers-Pelicans Trade Features Buddy Hield
Sometimes, all you need is the final touch. Building an NBA team can be the same. The icing on the cake, or, if you prefer, the cherry on top. You may have most of the necessary pieces for whatever you’re building, but just need that final piece in order to make it complete.
This Jazz-Pelicans Trade Features Jordan Clarkson
The Utah Jazz have shown to be a better team than expected after they moved on from their two NBA All-Star talents, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. So far, the Jazz are 2-0, with newcomers Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler looking like intriguing additions going forward.
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
This 76ers-Nets Trade Features Joe Harris
Certain premises are accepted as truisms. That doesn’t mean that they’re always true, especially in the NBA. For example, some say “the rules are made to be broken”. They are not. You may break the rules, but they’re meant to be followed. One alleged truism...
This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Collin Sexton
Not all surprises are good ones. The NBA knows this well. Some surprises are great. For example, say someone gives you a new car. That’s a pleasant surprise. On the other hand, say someone crashes the car you loaned them: not such a good surprise. Meanwhile, some surprises are...
This Knicks-Suns Trade Features Derrick Rose
We hope you had a good summer. Everyone wasn’t necessarily able to do so. If you found some time to enjoy the hot weather this year, consider yourself lucky. Not everybody had the same luxury, especially a certain NBA team. For example, look at the Phoenix Suns. The weather...
This Mavericks-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell
Have you ever felt like you were doing all the work? Maybe it was a group project. You’re at the library until late at night, relentlessly working to get your project one. On the way home, you see two of your group mates out having fun. Why should they get an A for your hard work? An NBA team can have a similar dynamic.
Lakers Linked To Spurs’ Josh Richardson In Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be overdue for some major roster changes. The results have been reflected in their underwhelming 0-3 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The lack of execution the Lakers have experienced offensively to start the season has been stagging. They have produced just a 97.2 offensive rating, which is by far the worst in the NBA, with the second-worst being the LA Clippers (103.0).
NBA Scout Speaks On Trail Blazers’ Hot Start To Season
The Portland Trail Blazers struggled NBA last season with their superstar point guard, Damian Lillard, ailing. Lillard played in only 29 games last season as he underwent a procedure on his abdomen and the Trail Blazers bottomed out. They traded away numerous veterans to clear as much cap space and...
NBA Scout Doesn’t Hold Back About Philadelphia 76ers
The 2022-23 NBA season has been a rocky one for the Philadelphia 76ers out of the gates. They had a very tough opener, going on the road to face the Boston Celtics. Things didn’t get easier, as they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener. The 76ers lost...
This Bulls-Knicks Trade Features Zach LaVine
The New York Knicks did their best to land Donovan Mitchell this NBA offseason. For a long time, his eventual departure to New York felt inevitable. It wasn’t. Now, Mitchell is a Cavalier. It failed. There are more All-Star guards out there than just Mitchell. By staying patient, perhaps...
1 Stat Shows How Insane Grizzlies-Nets Was On Monday
One of the most entertaining games of the early NBA season took place on Monday evening when the Brooklyn Nets made their only trip of the season down to the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis won the game 134-124 as the stars showed out and performed at a high level. A normally...
This Lakers-Mavericks Trade Features Russell Westbrook
Every NBA player has their own personal career arc. Granted, there’s an expected developmental path. Typically, a player struggles as a rookie, gradually improves until they peak, and then begins to decline. Still, that’s not how every NBA career is going to look, either. For example, look at...
This Nets-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
No matter how good you are at something, you need to practice. The same holds true for athletes. In fact, even NBA players need practice. Otherwise, you’ll get rusty. Let’s say you’re a musician. If you’re good enough, you’ll never forget how to play your instrument.
This Knicks-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns
You know what they say about the “best-laid plans.” The same holds true for NBA teams. Sometimes, they don’t work out. They also say that when people make plans, God laughs. You may think you’ve got a clear course charted, but don’t be shocked if there are some unexpected obstacles along the way.
This Heat-Raptors Trade Features Duncan Robinson
Fans of the NBA usually love a blockbuster trade. Be honest – you live for the notification. When you see an NBA insider make an announcement, you’re eager to see what it is. The more significant the implications of that announcement, the more exciting it is. At the...
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Features Terry Rozier
Human beings have a funny way of delaying the inevitable. Why do we do that? NBA teams seem to do the same quite often. After all, the inevitable is…inevitable. Perhaps you have a debt you don’t want to pay. You’d rather go on the cruise. Fair enough. At the same time, when that boat docks, you’ll still have the debt, right?
Stephen Curry Speaks On Looming Demise Of Warriors Dynasty
The future of the Golden State Warriors has been a hot topic in the NBA world for the last few weeks. It is something that Stephen Curry acknowledged recently when having an exclusive interview with The Mercury News. “Whenever someone has success, the imagination wanders to when the end is...
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0