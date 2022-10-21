ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Portion of West “A” Street to Close October 24

Lincoln, Nebraska
 3 days ago

Beginning Monday, October 24, West “A” Street from the east side of Timber Ridge Drive to the east side of Southwest 36th Street will be closed for phase one of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project. This project will serve the growing development in the area. Phase one is scheduled to be completed by November 25.

The recommended detour is Southwest 40th Street to West Van Dorn Street to South Coddington Avenue to West “A” Street. StarTran Route 51-West “A” will be detoured during this work.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/WestA or contact Daran Brown, LTU, at 402-432-0098 or DBrown@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Streets To Temporarily Close October 23 For Half-Marathon

Several streets throughout Lincoln will temporarily close Sunday, October 23 for the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon. About 6,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Seacrest Field, 7300 “A” St., and ends on Canopy Street in the Railyard. The route...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Urban Agriculture/Local Foods Master Plan Meeting set for October 20

The City of Lincoln invites residents to a public meeting Thursday, October 20 regarding the development of an Urban Agriculture/Local Foods Master Plan for Lincoln. The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the media center of Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. The media center is located directly through the main entrance (Door 1) on the north side of the school.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for October 21

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 39 with 31 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 8 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: low yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to ScooterLNK Safety Event October 15

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites the public to attend a ScooterLNK Safety Education Event Saturday, October 15 on North Seventh Street between “R” and “Q” streets. The free event from 8 a.m. to noon will outline safety and operating rules for Lime electric scooters. Lime will also offer free rides and give away helmets to participants.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Free Tree Distribution Scheduled for October 22

Lincoln and Lancaster County homeowners are invited to a free “Trick or Tree” tree distribution at 8 a.m., Saturday, October 22 at Mahoney Park, North 70th and Fremont streets. The event is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Updated COVID-19 Booster Dose Clinics for Ages 5 to 11 Begin October 2

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that clinics offering the new, updated COVID-19 booster doses for children ages 5 to 11 will begin Wednesday, October 26 at the Health Department, 3131 “O” St. All clinics are from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Health Department....
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Reminds Public to Get Flu Vaccine

National data shows early increase in flu activity. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today reported that an increase in flu cases nationwide could signal an early start to flu season. Flu activity is currently low in Lancaster County, but health officials say it’s important for residents to get vaccinated now and protect themselves and their families against the flu.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor to Present August 2022 Award of Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today will present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for August 2022 to Lincoln Police Officers Phillip Rutz and Kirby Urbanek. The awards will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The awards recognize City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Low Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move from mid-yellow to low yellow as several key indicators continue to show improvement. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Participate in Surveys on Electric Vehicles

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites residents to participate in surveys regarding electric vehicles in Lincoln. The surveys are available until October 17 at lincoln.ne.gov/ev. The six surveys are targeted towards specific groups: electric vehicle dealers, service providers, charging providers, businesses and organizations with charging stations, fleet operators, and the general...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

$1.5 Million Now Available to Small Businesses for Utility Assistance

Businesses can apply for grants online starting October 12. The City of Lincoln, Lincoln Electric System (LES) and Lincoln Water System today announced the availability of $1.5 million in grant assistance for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Applications will be available October 12 at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP. Small businesses may apply...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Fatal Crash | Cotner Blvd & O St

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car versus motorcycle crash at South Cotner Blvd and O Street that killed a 23-year-old Ashland man. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 5:43 p.m., police were dispatched to the report of a car versus motorcycle crash. The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane. The vehicles collided which caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side, slide briefly on the roadway and collide with a sedan, before coming to rest. Kody Berner, the 23-year-old driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His passenger, an 18-year-old female, was also transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical, but stable condition. The drivers of the sedan and SUV were uninjured.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

StarTran to Resume Fare Collection October 17

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced StarTran transit system will resume fare collection beginning Monday, October 17. Bus passes will be available for purchase beginning Monday, October 3. StarTran paused fare collection in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. StarTran did not collect fares...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

ScooterLNK Resumes Following Successful Pilot Program

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced the City’s electric scooter program, ScooterLNK, has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. The Lincoln City Council approved the permanent electric scooter program in March. During the pilot program, ScooterLNK tracked more than 91,400 trips. The average...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Mid-Yellow for Third Week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will stay in mid-yellow for a third week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Transit to Offer “Next Stop, Get Hired” Hiring Event Oct. 12

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announces campaign to hire bus operators. StarTran today announced a bus operator hiring event Wednesday, October 12 that will allow potential candidates to meet team members, tour a StarTran bus, fill out an application and interview – all in one location. The event, part of the “Next Stop, Get Hired” hiring campaign, is from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Bill Luxford Studio on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 South 10th St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

State of the City 2022

Good morning, everyone! It is wonderful to be back in person before the members and supporters of Leadership Lincoln. Thank you for hosting the State of the City and for all you do to cultivate servant leaders in our community. Speaking of servant leaders we lost a good one in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Encourages Families to Learn About WIC Program

As inflation continues to drive grocery prices upward, local WIC (Women, Infants and Children) agencies are a resource for families seeking support. WIC empowers families through healthy food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to other health and nutrition services – all free of charge to those who qualify. Families are encouraged to visit signupwic.comto see if they are eligible for the program.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Urged to Protect Against Frozen Pipes

With the arrival of cold temperatures and a chance for freezing early Saturday, October 8, Lincoln Water System reminds property owners to take steps to protect pipes from freezing and avoid costly damage or high water bills. Lincoln Water System officials say the most common problems involve lawn irrigation systems that have not been properly winterized. The pipe or backflow device can freeze and break. Pipes can also freeze along exterior walls, in poorly insulated structures and in unheated basements, crawl spaces, attached garages and cabinets.

Comments / 0

