This longtime local eyesore is looking for a new lease on life. A hulking former East Village public school is pitching itself for commercial use. PS 64, which has sat vacant for more than 20 years, appeared for sale or lease on the website LoopNet this month. The listing, held by Corcoran’s Paul Wexler and Josef Yadgarov, does not offer a price and includes only renderings of the property — itself in a state of decay — reimagined as a move-in ready campus complete with pool tables in the courtyard and a movie theater somewhere within its 152,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO