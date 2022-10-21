ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Pretend I’m a Tourist: An afternoon on THE RIDE, NYC’s wild, interactive bus theater

A big, black bus, reminiscent of a rock band’s touring detail or a politician’s motorcade, pulled up. One side was windowless, making me wonder if someone was having sex inside; while the other side was a floor-to-ceiling window, confirming no intercourse is occurring. Its innards had been gutted, fitted with wide theater seats facing the sidewalk and enough lights and speakers to make the Halftime Show feel subtle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Lights out: Why more than 10,000 hotel rooms remain closed

The DoubleTree Metropolitan is a quintessential Manhattan hotel. Not a five-star, white-glove venue or hip party spot, but part of the lifeblood of the city’s hospitality industry — the big lodges with hundreds of rooms that cater to the masses of business travelers and tourists who visit each year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A NYC skeleton tells us about its favorite Halloween activities around town

Brooklyn residents are very familiar with Mister Bones, the hilarious skeleton that gets up to ridiculously funny pranks every day in October by Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the neighborhood it currently resides in. Whether dressed up as an iconic movie character or “playing dead” in a ridiculous costume, Mister Bones knows how to entertain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC restaurant maven takes shot at snapping string of flops at prime Midtown spot

The new, hottest corner on the Manhattan restaurant scene isn’t in NoMad or Tribeca, but in the heart of reviving Midtown. Leading eatery operator Simon Oren is taking over the long-vacant Wayfarer space in the Quin Hotel — a breakthrough for the high-energy intersection of Sixth Avenue and West 57th Street, where Oren’s yet-unnamed place will hold down the northwest corner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pmq.com

Why ‘I Know the Owners’ Is a Familiar Refrain at O Sole Mio

A former hostess and server returns to her old workplace to uncover the secrets of excellent restaurant service at O Sole Mio in Stony Brook, New York. Sal Maggio and Victor Todaro, the restaurant’s co-owners, think of their “regulars” as “any customers who return more than once” and treat them accordingly.
STONY BROOK, NY
bkreader.com

The Brooklyn Tower— BK’s Tallest Skyscraper— is Almost Ready for its World Debut

The Brooklyn Tower—the tallest skyscraper ever built in Brooklyn — will be completed this fall, developer JDS says, marking a new frontier for development in the borough. At 93-stories and more than 1,000 feet tall, the SHoP Architects-designed building at 9 Dekalb Ave. is Brooklyn’s first super-tall tower and the tallest NYC building outside of Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
getnews.info

Celebrity World Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul “Dominates It” & “Shuts It Down” Again at the 2nd Annual IPVF Gala in New York City

British Popstar and world Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul was guest of honor at the 2nd Annual First Responders and Neighborhood Patrol Team Appreciation Gala. Hosted by Prosperous Community Foundation (PCF.world) A division of The International Police and Veterans Foundation (IPVF), held on October 15th, 2022, at the Good Fortune restaurant in the heart of the Asian-American community in Flushing, New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The historic Jacob Riis Park Bathhouse is getting a major makeover

The old Art Deco Jacob Riis Park Bathhouse that has gone unused for almost half a century is about to undergo a massive, $50 million restoration that’ll boast restaurants, a bar, a pool, event spaces and hotel rooms. The building, which was created by the city for “the recreation...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Long-abandoned NYC school quietly hits the market

This longtime local eyesore is looking for a new lease on life. A hulking former East Village public school is pitching itself for commercial use. PS 64, which has sat vacant for more than 20 years, appeared for sale or lease on the website LoopNet this month. The listing, held by Corcoran’s Paul Wexler and Josef Yadgarov, does not offer a price and includes only renderings of the property — itself in a state of decay — reimagined as a move-in ready campus complete with pool tables in the courtyard and a movie theater somewhere within its 152,000 square feet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
HILLSDALE, NJ
TheDailyBeast

NYC Property Tycoon Locked in Feud With Smack-Talking Nephew

A New York City real estate tycoon is suing his own nephew, accusing the younger man of scheming to dethrone him as head of the lucrative family business, according to a civil court filing obtained by The Daily Beast.The nephew sent an email on Sept. 9 attacking his uncle for alleged “fraud and concealment in his management of the business,” states the lawsuit, which blasted the “malicious and unlawful [effort] to besmirch” Albert Kalimian’s “good name.” Kalimian, 64, argues in the complaint that his sister’s son has launched “unjustified and bad faith efforts to disrupt and usurp Mr. Kalimian’s management...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million; Novartis Site Sells For $138 Million; Piermont Mixed Use Goes For $1.76 Million

Grocery-Anchored New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million. Four properties commonly known as the New City Shopping Center have sold to a joint venture between KABR Group and KBTF New City LLC of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey for $30 million. The parcels, located at 40 and 44 North Main Street and 13 and 17 East Evergreen Road in New City, include the entire shopping plaza along North Main Street.
NEW CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

10 phenomenal foggy photos of NYC this morning

Fog descended across Manhattan this morning enveloping the island in a spooky, soupy shell—and spurring Instagrammers to snap some spectacular photos of the weather wonder. The fog was so thick around New York City early this morning that the visibility dropped to under half a mile in most spots, according to AccuWeather. The sun may show its face today, per New York Metro Weather, but expect a cloudy, damp and drizzly day once again. These photographs make the best of it, though. Here are some of the best local captures of this foggy morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

When pols ignore past, city pays price

As Santayana famously said, those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. More than a few New York City leaders fall into this group. Who can forget when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, state Sen. Mike Gianaris and others beat back Amazon’s HQ2 project in Long Island City, fearing its well-paid workers would outbid New Yorkers for housing? But the opponents did apparently forget — or never experienced — the era when the city was desperate just to keep good jobs, let alone attract them.
