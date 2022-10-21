Read full article on original website
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A new retail concept in Bed-Stuy highlights the work of up-and-coming designers
Located at 1217 Bedford Avenue by Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Seed Brklyn is a new 5,000-square-foot hybrid retail space, speakeasy café and art gallery that seeks to “nurture some of Brooklyn’s brightest and emerging creatives all while honoring the borough’s rich history of cultural architects that have influenced the world as we know it today,” reads a press release about the launch.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The historic Jacob Riis Park Bathhouse is getting a major makeover
The old Art Deco Jacob Riis Park Bathhouse that has gone unused for almost half a century is about to undergo a massive, $50 million restoration that’ll boast restaurants, a bar, a pool, event spaces and hotel rooms. The building, which was created by the city for “the recreation...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These streets will go car-free for safe trick-or-treating this Halloween
Halloween is quickly approaching and, for the first time ever, the city announced that nearly 100 streets will be closed off to car traffic on Monday, October 31, in an effort to keep New Yorkers who are our trick-or-treating safe. The development, aptly dubbed “Trick-or-Streets,” is an expansion of the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC restaurant maven takes shot at snapping string of flops at prime Midtown spot
The new, hottest corner on the Manhattan restaurant scene isn’t in NoMad or Tribeca, but in the heart of reviving Midtown. Leading eatery operator Simon Oren is taking over the long-vacant Wayfarer space in the Quin Hotel — a breakthrough for the high-energy intersection of Sixth Avenue and West 57th Street, where Oren’s yet-unnamed place will hold down the northwest corner.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
10 phenomenal foggy photos of NYC this morning
Fog descended across Manhattan this morning enveloping the island in a spooky, soupy shell—and spurring Instagrammers to snap some spectacular photos of the weather wonder. The fog was so thick around New York City early this morning that the visibility dropped to under half a mile in most spots, according to AccuWeather. The sun may show its face today, per New York Metro Weather, but expect a cloudy, damp and drizzly day once again. These photographs make the best of it, though. Here are some of the best local captures of this foggy morning.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A NYC skeleton tells us about its favorite Halloween activities around town
Brooklyn residents are very familiar with Mister Bones, the hilarious skeleton that gets up to ridiculously funny pranks every day in October by Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the neighborhood it currently resides in. Whether dressed up as an iconic movie character or “playing dead” in a ridiculous costume, Mister Bones knows how to entertain.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
16 subway bathrooms will reopen to the public by next year
Nearly three years after shutting down subway station bathrooms because of pandemic-related concerns, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced its decision to open the stalls once again. As first reported by Streets Blog, the agency will re-open a total of 16 underground facilities across eight different stations. These include...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Pretend I’m a Tourist: An afternoon on THE RIDE, NYC’s wild, interactive bus theater
A big, black bus, reminiscent of a rock band’s touring detail or a politician’s motorcade, pulled up. One side was windowless, making me wonder if someone was having sex inside; while the other side was a floor-to-ceiling window, confirming no intercourse is occurring. Its innards had been gutted, fitted with wide theater seats facing the sidewalk and enough lights and speakers to make the Halftime Show feel subtle.
Comments / 0