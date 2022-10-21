Fog descended across Manhattan this morning enveloping the island in a spooky, soupy shell—and spurring Instagrammers to snap some spectacular photos of the weather wonder. The fog was so thick around New York City early this morning that the visibility dropped to under half a mile in most spots, according to AccuWeather. The sun may show its face today, per New York Metro Weather, but expect a cloudy, damp and drizzly day once again. These photographs make the best of it, though. Here are some of the best local captures of this foggy morning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO