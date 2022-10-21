Read full article on original website
Report: Farmers plowed up 1.8 million acres of grasslands in 2020
U.S. and Canadian farmers plowed up about 1.8 million acres of Great Plains grasslands to plant crops in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday by the World Wildlife Federation. The report also showed that, for the first time since 2016, wheat surpassed corn and soy as the leading crop driving annual grasslands loss across the entirety of the Great Plains, and not just within the northern Great Plains.
Grains end day mixed | Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Soybeans closed at the same spot as midday, up 12¢. CBOT wheat is down 6¢ to end the day. KC wheat is down 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 5¢ as well. Live cattle are down 83¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.23. Lean hogs are up 53¢.
GRAINS-Chicago wheat, soy, corn drop on dollar strength
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of wheat, soybeans and corn dropped on Monday, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar while traders continued to monitor negotiations after a wheat shipment left Ukraine as part of the Black Sea grain deal. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
UPDATE 1-China's Q3 pork output growth slows as farmers reduce breeding herds
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's third-quarter pork output reached 12.11 million tonnes, up by less than 1% year-on-year, official data showed on Monday, highlighting the impact on production after farmers recorded huge losses earlier in the year. The growth rate of China's pork production has slowed recently since increasing...
UPDATE 2-China Sept soybean imports jump as low stockpiles spur buying
(Adds comment and origins of soybeans) BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in September rose 12% from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, reversing a months-long trend of low arrivals. The world's top buyer of soybeans curbed purchases in prior months because...
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 6-10 cents, corn down 4-5 cents, soy down 12-14 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 10 cents per bushel. * Wheat easing on expectations a deal...
CBOT wheat lower on weak demand, rain in the U.S. Plains
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures declined on Monday, pressured by weak demand and rain in parts of the drought-hit U.S. Plains wheat belt where farmers are nearly finished planting their hard red winter crop. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat settled down 12 cents at $8.38-3/4 a bushel. The benchmark contract hit technical chart resistance at its 50-day moving average. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 10-1/4 cents lower at $9.38 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat shed 3-3/4 cents to settle at $9.57-3/4 a bushel. * Analysts polled by Reuters ahead of a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report expect the U.S. winter wheat crop to be 81% planted as of Sunday. USDA data is due out later on Monday. * The USDA said 125,582 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export in the week ended Oct. 20, below trade estimates and down from the 197,479 tonnes inspected in the same week last year. * Saudi Arabia's state grains buyer SAGO said on Monday that it bought 566,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat in an international tender for shipment March-April 2023. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
CBOT soybeans sink on demand worries, U.S. harvest pressure
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Monday on rising supplies from the ongoing Midwest harvest and concerns about weak demand, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract ended down 23-1/2 cents at $13.72 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $9.20 lower at $408.70 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.37 cent to 71.87 cents per lb. * China's soybean imports in September rose 12% from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, reversing a monthslong trend of low arrivals. But worries remain that China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions would remain in place and may keep a lid on demand. * Analysts polled by Reuters ahead of a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report expect the U.S. soybean harvest to be 77% complete as of Sunday. USDA data is due out later on Monday. * The USDA said 2.889 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export in the week ended Oct. 20, above trade estimates and the strongest week of soy inspections in nearly eight years. But season-to-date soy inspections remain 12% behind last year. * The planting of Brazil's 2022/2023 soy crop reached 34% of the estimated area, against 24% in the previous week and 38% in the same period last year, according to a survey by AgRural on Monday. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures jump to 7-year peak as U.S. herd shrinks
CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rallied to a fresh seven-year high on Monday, lifted by expectations for tightening supplies following a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cattle supply report, traders said. Several actively traded nearby contracts posted life-of-contract highs after the USDA's cattle-on-feed...
GRAINS-Soybeans down on U.S. harvest progress, wheat ticks lower
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Tuesday as rapidly progressing U.S. harvest weighed on the market, although strong demand led by top importer China curbed losses. Wheat eased as crop-friendly rains in drought-hit U.S. Plains wheat belt lifted prospects for the recently planted winter crop. FUNDAMENTALS.
EU crop monitor cuts maize yield forecast again
PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday reduced its forecast for the average yield in this year's EU's grain maize crop to 6.34 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 6.39 t/ha expected in September. The downward revision, which followed a steeper cut last month,...
GRAINS-Wheat futures slip to one-month low as soybeans advance
Black Sea grain exports pressure wheat despite corridor doubts. Rain relief in U.S., Argentine wheat belts also caps prices. (Updates with start of U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Tom Polansek. CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell to a one-month low on Tuesday...
China Sept soybean imports at 7.72 mln tonnes -customs
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans rose 12% in September from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday. The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 7.72 million tonnes in September, up from 6.88 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)
UPDATE 2-ADM profit doubles on strong global grain demand, tight supplies
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Global grain trader and processor Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 96% surge in third-quarter profit on robust demand for grain and oilseeds and tight global supplies. Strong oilseed processing margins and good global demand for soybean meal and oil supported ADM's crushing operations despite...
CBOT soybeans close firmer in rebound
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures ended stronger on Tuesday as the market recovered partially from losses in the previous session, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract ended up 10 cents at $13.82 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $6.90 higher at $415.60 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.41 cent to 72.28 cents per lb. * Traders are assessing U.S. export prospects and strong demand from domestic crushers as Midwest farmers enter the final stretch of harvest. * Rains in the U.S. Midwest are expected to slow the harvest in some areas, analysts said. The showers are welcome as shippers struggle with low water levels on the Mississippi River, though the difficulties will continue, analysts said. * Shipping woes will cut U.S. soybean export volumes and shift more corn exports to early 2023, the chief executive of Archer-Daniels-Midland said on an earnings call. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
UPDATE 1-Ukraine keeps 2023 winter wheat sowing area forecast unchanged despite delays
KYIV, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine is keeping its forecast of the winter wheat sowing area for the 2023 harvest unchanged at 3.8 million hectares despite a delay caused by unfavourable weather, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters on Tuesday. Ukraine sowed more than 6 million hectares of winter...
CBOT wheat settles lower on favorable U.S. rains
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures weakened on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand and favorable rains in dry U.S. growing areas, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat settled down 4 cents at $8.34-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 3-1/2 cents lower at $9.34-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat fell 5-1/2 cents to settle at $9.52-1/4 a bushel. * Weather forecasts for showers in the coming days in drought-affected wheat zones in Argentina and the U.S. Plains tempered supply concerns, traders said. * Exports of Black Sea wheat also weighed on prices, despite uncertainty over the future of a wartime shipping corridor from Ukraine. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have started buying optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender that sought limited shipment to two ports only, European traders said in initial assessments. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Will Dunham)
Brazil's sugar, ethanol sector expected to grow next season as weather improves
SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry is expected next season to continue its recovery from an historic drought, as better climate conditions in sugarcane producing areas and larger investments in the crop boost production. Agricultural consultancy Datagro said during the international sugar and ethanol conference...
GRAINS-Wheat falls for third day, near five-week low on Black Sea supplies
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near a five-week low with expectations of higher Black Sea supplies and improved U.S. weather weighing on the market. Soybeans and corn eased after closing higher on Tuesday. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
Argentina changes biofuel pricing in line with surging inflation
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has set new criteria for fixing the value of sugar cane- and corn-based bioethanol used in gasoline for domestic consumption, the country's official gazette said on Tuesday. The measure aims to adjust prices in line with the sharp rise in inflation in...
