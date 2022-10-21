Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Eight People Injured In Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash Sunday In Crawford County
Authorities have released additional details regarding a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County early Sunday morning that injured eight people. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 30 near Lincoln Way. Authorities say a 2015 Honda Pilot, operated by a 17-year-old from Storm Lake, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a 2012 GMC Acadia, driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. The 17-year-old driver and three teenage passengers in the Honda, all of Storm Lake, were transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison by Crawford County Emergency Medical Services and private vehicle for injuries sustained in the crash. Segebart and the three passengers in her car, including an eight-year-old child, were also transported for treatment. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Denison Fire Department, Denison Police Department, and other local agencies assisted at the scene. Law enforcement has not released the juveniles’ names as the incident remains under investigation.
1380kcim.com
Dispute Over Abandoned Carroll Property Goes To Trial In December
A civil suit between the City of Carroll and the owners of an abandoned apartment building concerning property ownership has been scheduled for the end of this year. The structure at the center of the dispute sits at 408 W. 7th Street and is owned by Pamela and James Nieland of Carroll. According to a petition filed by the City of Carroll in Carroll County District Court, the property has been vacant since 2014. The city notified the owners in June 2019 that the structure did not meet the city’s housing code and was deemed unfit for human occupancy. In January 2021, officials reached an agreement with the owners to have the property habitable no later than March 1, 2022. However, no work was completed at the site before the deadline, and attempts to sell the property were unsuccessful. The matter now heads to the courts to determine ownership. The non-jury trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 8 at the Carroll County Courthouse.
1380kcim.com
Sole Bid For Carroll County Courthouse Renovations Totals $4.5 Million
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors opened bids yesterday (Monday) for the proposed renovations and HVAC improvements to the courthouse. The board received a single submission for the project from Badding Construction of Carroll with a base bid of $3.984 million, which includes HVAC overhauls and interior office reconfiguration. John Deacy, an architect with SEH Design out of Omaha, Neb., says he is pleased to see the bid come in below their original estimate.
1380kcim.com
Unemployment Rates For Sept. 2022 Improve Throughout West Central Iowa
Unemployment rates for the region dropped by at least a half percentage point in September. According to data released this (Tuesday) morning by Iowa Workforce Development (IWD), Carroll County led the way with the lowest unemployment at 1.6 percent, 0.6 points below August and nearly a whole percentage point below last year. Greene and Audubon Counties followed close behind with 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Sac County’s rate dropped a half point to 2.0 percent, with similar movements in Calhoun and Guthrie Counties to 2.1 and 2.3 percent. Crawford County recorded the highest rate for the seven-county region at 2.9 percent but saw the most improvement from the previous month, which stood at 3.5 percent. Iowa’s unemployment rate for September 2022 was 2.7 percent. National unemployment tallied 3.5 percent last month. The full dataset from Iowa Workforce Development is included below.
1380kcim.com
Lake City Begins Fall Hydrant Flushing Today
Lake City officials announced this (Monday) morning they were beginning their fall hydrant flushing procedures. City crews will be traveling throughout the community today (Monday) opening hydrants in order to clear debris and rust deposits that may have accumulated. Customers may experience low-pressure or discolored water while this effort is underway. Rusty water poses no human safety risks, but it could potentially stain laundry. In the event of discolored water, customers should turn on taps in their homes until the water runs clear. Questions about hydrant flushing can be directed to Lake City Hall at 712-640-6401.
Comments / 0