Kansas City, MO

Woman shot dead in her car on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City

By Katie Moore
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City after a woman was shot in a car.

Officers were dispatched to I-35 and I-70 just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The woman was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

This was the seventh homicide in a week’s span in Kansas City.

“This victim has a family and friends that care about her, as well as the other victims this week,” she said. “It’s frustrating, and it’s emotionally taxing.”

A total of 139 homicides have been reported so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star .

As investigators continue to work the scene, Drake said exit 2G exit to northbound I-35 at I-70 will be closed for several hours.

Police are offering a $25,000 award for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anonymous tips can be made by calling detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Human Family
3d ago

America is a country populated by people who have lost the knowledge of civilization and they are living a beast life, on top of that they have guns. My advice to those of you who are civilized. Start your day asking for Gods protection and guidance on the right path "Do not argue with savages,

10
Chuck D.
3d ago

Apparently the guns aren’t broken. It’s situation America that’s sociologically and morally broken. That’s the nucleus of the problem. To say the least.

8
sloth
4d ago

I’m guessing there have been more than 139 homicides this year. It’s being reported every single day. Great job, Q.

