Woman shot dead in her car on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City after a woman was shot in a car.

Officers were dispatched to I-35 and I-70 just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The woman was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

This was the seventh homicide in a week’s span in Kansas City.

“This victim has a family and friends that care about her, as well as the other victims this week,” she said. “It’s frustrating, and it’s emotionally taxing.”

A total of 139 homicides have been reported so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star .

As investigators continue to work the scene, Drake said exit 2G exit to northbound I-35 at I-70 will be closed for several hours.

Police are offering a $25,000 award for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anonymous tips can be made by calling detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.