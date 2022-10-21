Read full article on original website
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Kingsport issues city-wide burn ban amid dry conditions
The City of Kingsport’s fire marshal has issued a burn ban effective on Tuesday, due to dry conditions and lack of rainfall. According to a statement from the city, all outdoor fires are prohibited in Kingsport until further notice. Officials say the ban will be reduced when moisture conditions...
Bobcats arrive at Bays Mountain, given new names
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cross-country journey ended Monday as bobcat kittens made it to their new home at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. According to a release from the park, the two brothers have entered a quarantine period to make sure they adjust well to park life and staff. As part of their new […]
Photo gallery: Fall color in Kingsport
It’s not too late to enjoy the fall color in Kingsport. In fact, this week will be the perfect time to do so. Temperatures are forecasted to hover around the mid-70s all week, with partly cloudy conditions.
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
Crane falls into creek in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon police are asking drivers to use caution in one part of town due to an accident involving a crane. Photos shared by the police department show a crane on its side in a creek at the intersection of Porterfield Highway and Village Boulevard. No injuries were reported by police. The […]
Kingsport Texas Roadhouse set for expansion
The restaurant announced plans Tuesday to add seating for 60 additional guests and increase the size of its to-go area, according to a release from the company.
Daytime Live from Chocolate Elegance
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Chocolate Elegance where they are getting ready for Halloween fun and celebrating their first anniversary in their location on Stone Drive in Kingsport. Amy gets some tips from Holly Ralph, head chocolatier at Chocolate Elegance and tries her hand at dipping pretzels and cookies. Amy...
Stolen bones from skeleton display returned to Johnson City business
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Stolen bones from skeleton display have been returned to a Johnson City business. Jones Chiropractic Clinic employees saw a note and bones from the 12-foot skeleton on the business's lawn Monday morning. "I am sorry, this was a bad Halloween prank," the note said....
Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
Johnson City skeleton’s arms returned, vandals leave apology note
Skeleton arms and an apology note appeared on the lawn of Jones Chiropractic Clinic Monday morning, ending the dramatic tale of their theft last week.
Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy
Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton said. “Nothing at the scene leads us to believe this was anything except a very unfortunate accident. However, an autopsy is pending.”
The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County continues with its second annual Pumpkin Fest at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol - at the intersection of Holston Drive. The Pumpkin Fest is a fundraiser for the nonprofit animal shelter. This season they're selling pumpkins in all shapes, colors, and sizes, gourds, straw bales, fodder shocks, and seasonal flowers. You'll also see displays for photo spots desired for your family and pet photos in seasonal decor.
VSP: Mercedes fatally hits pedestrian walking in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon man reportedly walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670 died when a 2018 Mercedes c300 hit him last Thursday. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the man, identified as Larry J. Hackney, 54, had been walking in the roadway at 8:20 p.m. with his back turned to […]
Brush fire causes delays in White Pine
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City
Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
Family remembers skydiver who died in pre-game Musket Bowl jump
The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family.
Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School
BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
Victim in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain identified
A preliminary review by the Avery County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking at Grandfather Mountain fell to his death early Sunday. The attraction’s Stewardship Foundation said in a report that the victim, identified by law enforcement as Todd Buckman, 53, formerly of New Hampshire, was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was last seen at a park overlook.
$50K lottery ticket sold at Food City in Gray
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One lucky Food City shopper snagged a winning lottery ticket at the location off Gray Station Road, according to a news release from the Tennessee Lottery on Tuesday. The winner’s Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000, and they have yet to […]
