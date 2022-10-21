ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport issues city-wide burn ban amid dry conditions

The City of Kingsport’s fire marshal has issued a burn ban effective on Tuesday, due to dry conditions and lack of rainfall. According to a statement from the city, all outdoor fires are prohibited in Kingsport until further notice. Officials say the ban will be reduced when moisture conditions...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bobcats arrive at Bays Mountain, given new names

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cross-country journey ended Monday as bobcat kittens made it to their new home at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. According to a release from the park, the two brothers have entered a quarantine period to make sure they adjust well to park life and staff. As part of their new […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Fall color in Kingsport

It’s not too late to enjoy the fall color in Kingsport. In fact, this week will be the perfect time to do so. Temperatures are forecasted to hover around the mid-70s all week, with partly cloudy conditions.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Crane falls into creek in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon police are asking drivers to use caution in one part of town due to an accident involving a crane. Photos shared by the police department show a crane on its side in a creek at the intersection of Porterfield Highway and Village Boulevard. No injuries were reported by police. The […]
ABINGDON, VA
wjhl.com

Daytime Live from Chocolate Elegance

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Chocolate Elegance where they are getting ready for Halloween fun and celebrating their first anniversary in their location on Stone Drive in Kingsport. Amy gets some tips from Holly Ralph, head chocolatier at Chocolate Elegance and tries her hand at dipping pretzels and cookies. Amy...
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
KENTUCKY STATE
Johnson City Press

Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy

Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton said. “Nothing at the scene leads us to believe this was anything except a very unfortunate accident. However, an autopsy is pending.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This Year

The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County continues with its second annual Pumpkin Fest at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol - at the intersection of Holston Drive. The Pumpkin Fest is a fundraiser for the nonprofit animal shelter. This season they're selling pumpkins in all shapes, colors, and sizes, gourds, straw bales, fodder shocks, and seasonal flowers. You'll also see displays for photo spots desired for your family and pet photos in seasonal decor.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

VSP: Mercedes fatally hits pedestrian walking in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon man reportedly walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670 died when a 2018 Mercedes c300 hit him last Thursday. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the man, identified as Larry J. Hackney, 54, had been walking in the roadway at 8:20 p.m. with his back turned to […]
ABINGDON, VA
wvlt.tv

Brush fire causes delays in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
WHITE PINE, TN
Johnson City Press

Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City

Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School

BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours

Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
NORTON, VA
993thex.com

Victim in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain identified

A preliminary review by the Avery County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking at Grandfather Mountain fell to his death early Sunday. The attraction’s Stewardship Foundation said in a report that the victim, identified by law enforcement as Todd Buckman, 53, formerly of New Hampshire, was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was last seen at a park overlook.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

$50K lottery ticket sold at Food City in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One lucky Food City shopper snagged a winning lottery ticket at the location off Gray Station Road, according to a news release from the Tennessee Lottery on Tuesday. The winner’s Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000, and they have yet to […]
