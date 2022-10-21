Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton said. “Nothing at the scene leads us to believe this was anything except a very unfortunate accident. However, an autopsy is pending.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO