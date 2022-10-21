ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 2

BidenBombedNordstream1&2
2d ago

Democrats want to take your guns for a reason. the entire world is turning against liberals for a reason. do you know the reasons?

Reply
3
Warped One
4d ago

"Shall not be infringed" but past laws that restrict law-abiding citizens. You know the people who follow the laws.. When you got mandatory minimum for criminals who use guns committing crimes. BUT use them to plea bargain with instead of charging them with the law. You know laws designed to punish non law abiding citizens.

Reply
2
Related
drydenwire.com

Rep. Gae Magnafici: Wisconsin Citizens Deserve To Feel Safe

In recent years, Wisconsin has experienced a significant increase in crime—reports have shown that crime rates in parts of our state have spiked in recent years and at a faster pace than the rest of the nation. Milwaukee saw the most significant increase in homicides at 25% in the first half of this year—following a 70% increase in homicides in the city over the two years prior. Similarly, Madison broke its homicide record in 2020 and tied it again in 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Nation’s report card displays increased gaps between Iowa students

(The Center Square) – Iowa’s grades on a national education report card largely remained stable since 2019, amid national decreases. Iowa was among 10 states whose scores in grade 4 math didn’t change, 22 states and jurisdictions whose scores in fourth-grade reading didn’t change and 18 states and jurisdictions whose eighth-grade reading didn’t change, a National Center for Education Statistics news release said.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wis. GOP governor candidate wants changes to Wisconsin parole system

WEST BEND, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn't want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population.Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state.On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man charged with double voting in Wisconsin & Michigan in 2020 election

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was recently charged with voter fraud, after allegedly double voting in the 2020 election. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that 74-year-old Edward Malnar was charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. In the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) submitted a referral to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office saying that Malnar may have voted in two different states.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Corydon Times-Republican

First-time candidate seeks to unseat GOP freshman in Iowa’s 4th District

Democrat Ryan Melton, left, is challenging incumbent Republican Randy Feenstra in this year's 4th District election. (Photos by the Melton campaign and Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Republican congressman who unseated Steve King in the last election cycle faces a challenge next month from a Nevada Democrat who had little...
IOWA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) - Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says that he doesn’t want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who parole commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state. On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer who was arrested last week after being paroled in January.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin

It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler

MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

The harm in splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources

Tim Michels recently floated the idea of splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources after his comments in a gubernatorial debate. The Republican candidate drew on complaints across the state regarding the agency’s priorities — specifically regarding the needs of business representatives and hunters. The argument for splitting...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer-involved incident that initially started in Iowa

(WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident that reportedly started in Iowa and ended in Wisconsin is under investigation by the DOJ. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information regarding an officer-involved critical incident that happened on October 22. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-country police chase that started in Grant County.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Nation’s Report Card released, Wisconsin staying steading as other states experience decline

(WFRV) – In a year where students across the nation experienced declines, Wisconsin elementary school students held steady in mathematics and reading assessments scores according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Consistent with the national trends, Wisconsin eight grade students experienced declines in both subjects, but overall...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsChannel 36

NY State leaders announce expansion of Red Flag laws

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- After the Buffalo mass shooting in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring state police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law, also called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law. Monday, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a $4.6 million increase in funding to support extreme protection orders.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy