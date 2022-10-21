Read full article on original website
BidenBombedNordstream1&2
2d ago
Democrats want to take your guns for a reason. the entire world is turning against liberals for a reason. do you know the reasons?
3
Warped One
4d ago
"Shall not be infringed" but past laws that restrict law-abiding citizens. You know the people who follow the laws.. When you got mandatory minimum for criminals who use guns committing crimes. BUT use them to plea bargain with instead of charging them with the law. You know laws designed to punish non law abiding citizens.
2
drydenwire.com
Rep. Gae Magnafici: Wisconsin Citizens Deserve To Feel Safe
In recent years, Wisconsin has experienced a significant increase in crime—reports have shown that crime rates in parts of our state have spiked in recent years and at a faster pace than the rest of the nation. Milwaukee saw the most significant increase in homicides at 25% in the first half of this year—following a 70% increase in homicides in the city over the two years prior. Similarly, Madison broke its homicide record in 2020 and tied it again in 2021.
Corydon Times-Republican
Nation’s report card displays increased gaps between Iowa students
(The Center Square) – Iowa’s grades on a national education report card largely remained stable since 2019, amid national decreases. Iowa was among 10 states whose scores in grade 4 math didn’t change, 22 states and jurisdictions whose scores in fourth-grade reading didn’t change and 18 states and jurisdictions whose eighth-grade reading didn’t change, a National Center for Education Statistics news release said.
wpr.org
The 3rd Congressional District was Democratic for 26 years. Now it’s a top GOP target.
With just a few weeks left before the November election, Democratic congressional candidate Brad Pfaff stopped by Mahogany Dairy in rural Monroe County. As he walked the barns with the farm’s owner, Gary Weber, Pfaff asked about Weber’s milk rotation, what he uses in his feed mix and where he sells his cull cows.
Poll: Gov. Evers has slim lead over Michels, Johnson narrow edge over Barnes
Governor Tony Evers has a razor-thin lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels in the race for Wisconsin governor, according to a CNN poll released Monday.
Wis. GOP governor candidate wants changes to Wisconsin parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn't want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population.Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state.On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer...
Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man charged with double voting in Wisconsin & Michigan in 2020 election
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was recently charged with voter fraud, after allegedly double voting in the 2020 election. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that 74-year-old Edward Malnar was charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. In the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) submitted a referral to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office saying that Malnar may have voted in two different states.
wpr.org
GOP hopes to pick up several legislative seats long held by Democrats in northern Wisconsin
In far northern Wisconsin, candidates are vying for three open seats in the state Legislature that have been held by Democrats for decades, and Republicans hope they’ll be able to flip one or more in the November election. Earlier this year, state Reps. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, and Beth...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Reports set 2050 goal to eliminate principal culprit for climate change in Wisconsin
Wisconsin could cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and boost its economy in the process, according to reports released Tuesday by environmental and clean-energy groups. Meeting that timeline “will require aggressive action at virtually every level,” said the organizations, Clean Wisconsin and RENEW Wisconsin, in their announcement...
Corydon Times-Republican
First-time candidate seeks to unseat GOP freshman in Iowa’s 4th District
Democrat Ryan Melton, left, is challenging incumbent Republican Randy Feenstra in this year's 4th District election. (Photos by the Melton campaign and Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Republican congressman who unseated Steve King in the last election cycle faces a challenge next month from a Nevada Democrat who had little...
WEAU-TV 13
NBC26
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin
It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
Badger Herald
The harm in splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources
Tim Michels recently floated the idea of splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources after his comments in a gubernatorial debate. The Republican candidate drew on complaints across the state regarding the agency’s priorities — specifically regarding the needs of business representatives and hunters. The argument for splitting...
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Tim Michels on parole claim under Gov. Evers
Parole has become a big issue in Republican Tim Michels campaign against Governor Tony Evers. Parole releases have been going on under Republican and Democratic governors.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer-involved incident that initially started in Iowa
(WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident that reportedly started in Iowa and ended in Wisconsin is under investigation by the DOJ. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information regarding an officer-involved critical incident that happened on October 22. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-country police chase that started in Grant County.
x1071.com
For the Record: Michels on plans to shake up state agencies; Clean Water Act’s 50-year impact in Wisconsin
On this week’s For the Record, Adrian Stocks from the DNR’s Bureau of Water Quality described how 50 years of the federal Clean Waters Act has helped clean up the state’s waterways — but how there’s still a long way to go. “Before that, there...
wearegreenbay.com
Nation’s Report Card released, Wisconsin staying steading as other states experience decline
(WFRV) – In a year where students across the nation experienced declines, Wisconsin elementary school students held steady in mathematics and reading assessments scores according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Consistent with the national trends, Wisconsin eight grade students experienced declines in both subjects, but overall...
NewsChannel 36
NY State leaders announce expansion of Red Flag laws
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- After the Buffalo mass shooting in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring state police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law, also called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law. Monday, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a $4.6 million increase in funding to support extreme protection orders.
