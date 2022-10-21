WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) - Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says that he doesn’t want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who parole commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state. On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer who was arrested last week after being paroled in January.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO