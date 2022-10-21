Read full article on original website
lgb
2d ago
well sure the dems r trailing. Texas has logical thinking people
Outlier poll shows closer race between O’Rourke and Abbott
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll released Sunday shows a tighter race for Governor, countering other statewide polls that have shown a growing lead for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll from Beacon Research shows Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke narrowing to 3 points amongst registered Texas voters.
Texas politicians working hard to get voters to the polls
AUSTIN, Texas — Both Democrats and Republicans across Texas are working hard to make sure voters get out to the polls for midterm elections. On Sunday, the Travis County Democrats set out to bring voters together with the Turn Up The Vote rally, featuring music, speakers and a push to get people to the polls.
Why you should care about Texas’ Lt. Governor race
Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for the second time.
Abbott Widens Polling Lead as Early Voting Begins
A brand new poll has Gov. Greg Abbott leading the race for governor by his largest polling margin since June as voters are set to begin early voting on Monday. According to a new poll from YouGov, Abbott is leading former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke by 11 points, 54-43 percent. Additionally, elections forecaster 538 is now giving Abbott his best forecast since the summer, predicting a 97-in-100 chance of Abbott winning re-election this year.
A new poll, old result: Greg Abbott is winning big over Beto, despite DPS failures
The last major Texas election poll arrived Friday, and it showed how far Democrats still need to go to compete in Texas. It’s a Republican year in a Republican state, and nothing about that has changed in the last poll before early voting starts Monday. Gov. Greg Abbott, a...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto
Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
In South Texas, Democrats push back as Latina Republicans close in
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Science teacher Jorge Jasso takes pride in his Mexican roots. But, he also says, “I’m an American first” who wants to see elected officials put the needs of people in this country before immigrants. His sentiment would seem to be an opening for...
Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 11 percentage points with three days until early voting starts for the election, according to a new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
Latinas now hold power to decide Texas' future, data shows
In what is predicted to be a historic election year, Latinas are poised to play a supersized role when they cast their ballots for Congress and Texas' next governor.
Abbott Blasts Biden Over Border Crisis While On Campaign Trail
Gov. Greg Abbott is hammering the Biden administration’s border policies that are allowing millions of illegal immigrants into the country. Abbott is running for a third term in the November midterms, and he made a campaign stop on Thursday in Corpus Christi. Surrounded by about two-dozen border county sheriffs from both parties, the Republican incumbent didn’t mention his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
Texans Misspell This Word The Most
Some people pride themselves on being excellent spellers. Other's are just fine letting technology catch their misspelled words for them. I think most people have at least one word that no matter what, no matter how times they have been corrected, they still misspell. It happens. Recently, the website WordTips,...
Candidate Q&A: Harris Co. judge and key Texas races
HOUSTON — With Election Day right around the corner, giving you as much information about the candidates on your ballot is our number one goal. In an effort to keep you informed, KHOU 11 recently reached out to local candidates to get answers to the questions you’re most interested in.
Texas Attorney General Calls For Prosecution Against Drag Shows That Allow Kids
The controversial drag show at Ebb & Flow caught national attention from the media. Now, Attorney General Ken Paxton wants prosecutors to look for laws pertaining to children attending drag shows. The October 15 drag show at Ebb & Flow quickly became a viral sensation after a video was shared...
Here's what Texas poll watchers can and can't do at voting sites
It's an offense to obstruct a poll watcher. So what can't they do?
Almost 500,000 Texans registered to vote since the March primaries
Almost half a million Texans have been added to the state's voter rolls since the March primaries, according to numbers released Friday by the Texas Secretary of State's office.
What does the Texas Railroad Commissioner do, and who’s running?
Starting Monday when early voting kicks off, Texans will choose who they want as the state's next railroad commissioner — a race that typically doesn't garner much attention for an office that has nothing to do with railroads and everything to do with oil and gas regulation.
What manufacturing workers make in Texas
(Stacker) – During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Governor Abbott Launches New Ad Targeting Beto O'Rourke's Past History
Republican Governor Greg Abbott launched a new campaign ad attacking challenger Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke over this stance on crime. Abbott’s video shows a mother who lost her son over a murder incident where the criminal was released.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election
Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
