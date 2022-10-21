ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 8

lgb
2d ago

well sure the dems r trailing. Texas has logical thinking people

Reply(1)
7
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Outlier poll shows closer race between O’Rourke and Abbott

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll released Sunday shows a tighter race for Governor, countering other statewide polls that have shown a growing lead for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll from Beacon Research shows Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke narrowing to 3 points amongst registered Texas voters.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas politicians working hard to get voters to the polls

AUSTIN, Texas — Both Democrats and Republicans across Texas are working hard to make sure voters get out to the polls for midterm elections. On Sunday, the Travis County Democrats set out to bring voters together with the Turn Up The Vote rally, featuring music, speakers and a push to get people to the polls.
TEXAS STATE
The Amarillo Pioneer

Abbott Widens Polling Lead as Early Voting Begins

A brand new poll has Gov. Greg Abbott leading the race for governor by his largest polling margin since June as voters are set to begin early voting on Monday. According to a new poll from YouGov, Abbott is leading former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke by 11 points, 54-43 percent. Additionally, elections forecaster 538 is now giving Abbott his best forecast since the summer, predicting a 97-in-100 chance of Abbott winning re-election this year.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto

Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 11 percentage points with three days until early voting starts for the election, according to a new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Abbott Blasts Biden Over Border Crisis While On Campaign Trail

Gov. Greg Abbott is hammering the Biden administration’s border policies that are allowing millions of illegal immigrants into the country. Abbott is running for a third term in the November midterms, and he made a campaign stop on Thursday in Corpus Christi. Surrounded by about two-dozen border county sheriffs from both parties, the Republican incumbent didn’t mention his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texans Misspell This Word The Most

Some people pride themselves on being excellent spellers. Other's are just fine letting technology catch their misspelled words for them. I think most people have at least one word that no matter what, no matter how times they have been corrected, they still misspell. It happens. Recently, the website WordTips,...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Candidate Q&A: Harris Co. judge and key Texas races

HOUSTON — With Election Day right around the corner, giving you as much information about the candidates on your ballot is our number one goal. In an effort to keep you informed, KHOU 11 recently reached out to local candidates to get answers to the questions you’re most interested in.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

What manufacturing workers make in Texas

(Stacker) – During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy