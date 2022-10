This weeks Clayton Construction Team of The Week are the Cedar Park Timberwolves! The T-Wolves got back on track with a HUGE win against the Glenn Grizzlies last week. Cedar Park after going 1-5 during the first 6 games of the season are now on a two game win streak and beat a 5-2 Glenn team 21-10 Friday Night. Cedar Park is now on a 2 game win streak and look to end the 2022 season on the right track.

CEDAR PARK, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO