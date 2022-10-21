Read full article on original website
Plattsmouth back in playoffs, ready for jaunt to Scottsbluff
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth's transition year has resulted in the program's fourth consecutive postseason berth. Now, the Blue Devils ready themselves for a seven-hour bus trip to take on a perennial Class B contender. There were many ups and downs during the first year under Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen, but...
Sam Griesel, Juwan Gary shine in Nebraska basketball's exhibition win
Nebraska beat Chadron State 87-60 during Sunday’s exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Alabama transfer Juwan Gary led all scorers with 23 points to go with nine rebounds (four offensive) in a sixth-man role. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel added 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds. NU shot...
Starting Five: Nebraska Basketball vs. Chadron State
Nebraska basketball begins the exhibition portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as the Huskers square off with Chadron State at 1 p.m. CT. Television/Stream: BTN Plus (subscription required) Radio: Sunday's game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen...
Robert Wahlstrom wins National Recognition for Community Service, Industry Accomplishments
New York, NY, October 18, 2022) – The nomination of Robert Wahlstrom, president of Wahlstrom Ford Inc. in Chadron, Nebraska, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Wahlstrom is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country...
2022 One Book One Nebraska author, Agee, to present at Chadron State College
CHADRON – The Chadron State College Distinguished Writer Series will feature Jonis Agee, recipient of the 2022 One Book One Nebraska, in two presentations Nov. 3. Agee will read from her novel, The Bones of Paradise, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Student Center. The free, public book discussion will cover the issues the novel raises about living in western Nebraska, according to organizers of the event Dr. Matt Evertson and Markus Jones. Agee will also give a public reading in the Sandoz Center at 6 p.m. The presentation will be broadcast online at chadronstate.tv.
'Trunk or Treat' to be held in Chadron
Chadron Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis will hold Trunk or Treat in downtown Chadron on Oct. 28 from 5 pm. - 7 p.m.
Interactive display open in Chadron's King Library
CHADRON – An interactive display, What Were You Wearing, in the King Library through the end of October is helping bring awareness to campus about sexual assault. The exhibit features a QR code that links to an online form where individuals can anonymously submit their stories of surviving sexual assault. When first-hand accounts are submitted, Interim Title IX Coordinator Morgan Cullan reviews them, prints the statements, and displays them in the exhibit along with clothes that match the description of what survivors said they were wearing when assaulted.
Power restored in Alliance Monday morning-Update
Power has been restored to a large section of central Alliance as of 7:05 am this morning (10/24). According to the City Utility Office, a motor vehicle struck a power pole along West 2nd street early Monday. This caused a disruption in the underground electric lines that feed a large section of the City. City Electric Crews responded quickly and power was restored in approximately 1 hour. Anyone still having power issues should contact the City at 762-5400.
Drive-Through job, resource fair to be held in Chadron
Nebraska Department of Labor is hosting a Drive-Through Job and Resource Fair in Chadron on Nov. 3 from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the First National Bank parking lot. Information and registration are located under Career Fairs at: https://www.csc.edu/careerservices/
Jury selection in Chadron's first murder trial in 13 years to be held Wednesday
Chadron’s first murder trial in 13 years is scheduled for next week in Dawes County District Court. 20-year old Ian Little Moon, more commonly known as Sage Little Moon, is charged with 1st-degree murder and felony use of a deadly weapon in the death of 72-year old John Martinez, who was in a relationship with Little Moon’s older sister.
Fort Robinson Christmas Dinner will return in 2022
Fort Robinson State Park’s historical Christmas dinner is roaring back with a theme from the Roaring ’20s. The dinner is set to return Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. after a two-year hiatus because of COVID concerns. The event’s theme is that of 100 years prior: 1922, not long...
Alliance police investigate two-vehicle accident Monday morning
ALLIANCE - One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Monday morning in AllIance. Alliance Police Chief Philip Lukens says a part of Highway 385 was closed due to the accident at approximately 8:56 a.m. An 83-year-old male was driving his car east, approaching an intersection at...
Diers named Director of Human Resources in Chadron
CHADRON – Amee Diers, who has been the Interim Director of Human Resources since August, will be the new Director of Human Resources Vice President for Administration and Finance Kari Gaswick announced Monday. “Amee has demonstrated excellent leadership as the Interim Director and I am confident she will continue...
Chadron Bomgaars to hold 'Ladies Night'
The Chadron Bomgaars will hold on Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Bomgaars will be donating 5% of the evening's total sales to local cancer centers and/or hospitals in the communities they serve. In Chadron donates will go to Circle of Light and Chadron Community Hospital.
City of Alliance plans scheduled power outage
Alliance – The City of Alliance announced that there will be a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Following is a list of areas that will be affected:. The odd side of Bel Air and even side of Boise from 16th...
Street, alley tree trimming begins in Alliance Homestead Addition
Alliance, NE – Panhandle Tree Service will begin trimming trees for the City of Alliance along streets and alleys this week, weather permitting. Trees will be trimmed for electric line, streetlight and refuse truck clearance. This project will take place in the Homestead Addition. For questions or concerns please...
Teenagers accused of attacking homeless man in Scottsbluff park
SCOTTSBLUFF - Six Scottsbluff teenagers, ranging in ages from 13 to 17, are charged with the juvenile equivalent of felony second-degree assault and felony use of a deadly weapon after being accused of attacking a homeless man in a Scottsbluff park in early October. According to court records, Scottsbluff police...
Getting ahead: Child poverty - Where is Dad?
A friend recently sent me an opinion column from Froma Harrop, "Where are dads when single moms are struggling?" Harrop shares stories of single women struggling to stay financially afloat, holding a paying job while caring for young children. Then she asks the question of whether the fathers of these children are absolved from responsibility, since they regularly disappear from any of our media's stories.
