CHADRON – The Chadron State College Distinguished Writer Series will feature Jonis Agee, recipient of the 2022 One Book One Nebraska, in two presentations Nov. 3. Agee will read from her novel, The Bones of Paradise, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Student Center. The free, public book discussion will cover the issues the novel raises about living in western Nebraska, according to organizers of the event Dr. Matt Evertson and Markus Jones. Agee will also give a public reading in the Sandoz Center at 6 p.m. The presentation will be broadcast online at chadronstate.tv.

CHADRON, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO