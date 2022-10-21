Read full article on original website
Carolyn Ann Heeter
Carolyn Ann Heeter, 78, Goshen, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. She was born June 12, 1944. She married Jack L. Heeter on Dec. 19, 1964. Carolyn is survived by their two daughters, Sandra (Ray) Olinger, Glen Allen, Alaska and Elizabeth Krauser, Goshen; six grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis Roe, New Paris and JoEllen (Tim) Benson, Hollywood, Md.; and four brothers, Delbert (Louetta) Culp, Indianapolis, Dale (Cindy) Culp, Waterford, Donald (Sarah) Culp, Mio, Mich. and Dennis (Lucinda) Culp, Syracuse.
Max Charles Leiter
Max Charles Leiter, 100, formerly of Sidney, died at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City, where he was a resident since March 2021. Born April 14, 1922, in Jackson Twp., Kosciusko County, he was a son of the late Charles and Flossie (Johnson) Leiter. Growing up in the Sidney area, he graduated from Sidney High School in 1940.
Ruth Shenefield — UPDATED
Ruth Carolyn (Robinson) Shenefield, 91, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. She was born Nov. 24, 1930, in Warsaw, the youngest of six children born to Herbert and Ruth (Bolinger) Robinson. Ruth graduated from Warsaw High School, Manchester College and the University of St. Francis. She married “the love of her...
Terry Lee McClintic
Terry L McClintic, 83, South Bend, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Terry was born April 28, 1939, in Goshen. On May 19, 1979, he married the former Russie Taylor Robinson, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Wendy McClintic and Lisa Robinson (William) Whiteman; two...
Ronnie Dean Cunningham
Ronnie Dean Cunningham, 66, Goshen, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at home in Goshen. He was born June 29, 1956. He is survived by five siblings, Donna (Tim) Zellers, Elkhart, Edith Blevins, Logansport, Nava Montgomery, Bainbridge, Ohio, Stoney (Marilyn) Cunningham, Inwood and Keith Cunningham, Bourbon. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in...
Gabriel Brian Barrus
Gabriel Brian “Gabe” Barrus, 40, Wabash, died at 4:26 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born March 22, 1982. He is survived by his daughter, Bryonna Barrus, Rochester; father, Glenn E. Barrus, Wabash; two sisters, Brandy Hoyt, Mesa, Ariz. and Mandy (Michael) Scorsone, Wabash; half-brother, Troy Barrus, Wabash; and half sister, Deana Barrus, Wabash.
Lois K. Perkins
Lois K. Perkins, 68, Warsaw, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at home following a long battle with MS. She was born on Dec. 22, 1953. On June 24, 2005, she married Paul David Perkins. Lois is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Perkins, Warsaw; and a brother, James...
Linda Swoverland — PENDING
Linda Swoverland, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Christopher M. Evett — UPDATED
Christopher Michael Evett, 50, North Webster, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at home in North Webster. Chris was born Jan. 13, 1972. He is survived by his daughters, Philena and Sydnee Evett; son, Frank Shell; father, James Evett; brothers, David and Jeff Evett; and sisters, Suzan Evett and Becky (Terry) Ruiz,
Arlene Aboud
Arlene Aboud, 61, Columbia City, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born April 8, 1961. Arlene is survived by her mother, Ema Aboud, El Paso, Texas; and siblings, Bernice (Gary) Gatrell, Columbia City, Corrine Aboud, Dallas, Texas, Yvonne (Joe) Russell and John H. (Nina) Aboud Jr., both of El Paso, Texas;
Jamie Amber Richie
Jamie Amber Richie, 45, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Plymouth. Jamie was born Aug. 15, 1977. She is survived by her three young daughters, Chloe Draper, Galaxy Paul and Eternity Paul; her mother, Patricia Richie; and her sisters: Jillaine Richie (Glen Maggard) and Lindsay Burns (Matt). Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder...
Joan Wauer
Joan (Bailey) Wauer, 91, Churubusco, died at 10:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born Nov. 28, 1930. She married Albert “Joe” Wauer in December 1949; he preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Christine (Jan) Griggs, Sandra (Dick)...
Janette Elaine Bell — PENDING
Janette Elaine Bell, 75, Winona Lake, died at 6:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
John H. Samuelson — PENDING
John H. Samuelson, 93, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
Paula Kay Ahlfeld
Paula Kay Ahlfeld, 70, rural Wabash, died at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her son’s home in Fort Thomas, Ky. She was born Feb. 28, 1952. She married Gene Dangerfield on April 8, 2005; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Matthew (Emily)...
Colleen Phyllis Statler
Colleen Phyllis Statler, 92, Albion, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Albion. She was born March 27, 1930. On Dec. 3, 1971, she married Harold Statler; he preceded her in death. Colleen is survived by her daughters, Deb (Al) Gaerte, Denice Schott, Sue (Tom) Asbury...
Timeline From The Past: Tornadoes And An Explosion
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. 2001 — On Oct. 24, tornadoes ripped through Kosciusko County. Two factories were among the damaged structures in the county, with Da-Lite Screen...
Debra Ann Born
Debra Ann Born, 65, South Whitley, died peacefully at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on Oct. 16, 1957. On March 20, 1997, she married Henry Ernest Born. Surviving is her loving husband, Henry; children Jason J. (Norma) Kethcart, Huntington, Nevada S. Elliot, Kendallville,...
Rochester Teen Receives Sagamore For Saving Friend’s Life
ROCHESTER – For the poise with which Rochester High School senior Jake Freeman handled an emergency situation — and the inspirational outcome of saving his good friend’s life — the 18-year-old has earned Indiana’s highest civilian award. On Thursday, Oct. 20, state Sen. Stacey Donato,...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 8:08 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, one CR 450N 2000 feet west of CR 375E outside of Warsaw. Driver: Cecelia Baist, 18, 151 EMS C29A Lane, Warsaw. Moped driver left the road and struck a utility pole. Baist was taken to a hospital for injuries. Damage up $10,000.
