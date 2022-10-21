Max Charles Leiter, 100, formerly of Sidney, died at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City, where he was a resident since March 2021. Born April 14, 1922, in Jackson Twp., Kosciusko County, he was a son of the late Charles and Flossie (Johnson) Leiter. Growing up in the Sidney area, he graduated from Sidney High School in 1940.

COLUMBIA CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO