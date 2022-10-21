A recent analysis of data held in the National Institute of Mental Health Data Archive (NDA) found that children aged 9-11 whose mothers were between 15 and 19 years of age when the children were born displayed more behavioral problems then children of older mothers. Researchers found these problems to be related to lower volumes of certain areas of the brain. The study used the data from the ABCD Study annual release 2.01 and was published in Molecular Psychiatry.

