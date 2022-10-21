Read full article on original website
Related
PsyPost
Children of very young mothers show more behavioral problems and lower cognitive performance
A recent analysis of data held in the National Institute of Mental Health Data Archive (NDA) found that children aged 9-11 whose mothers were between 15 and 19 years of age when the children were born displayed more behavioral problems then children of older mothers. Researchers found these problems to be related to lower volumes of certain areas of the brain. The study used the data from the ABCD Study annual release 2.01 and was published in Molecular Psychiatry.
PsyPost
Expressing gratitude when doing stressful work reduces teammates’ stress and leads to more efficient cardiovascular responses
A new social experiment conducted at the University of California, San Diego focused on cardiovascular responses of the body to a stressful task done by pairs of people in loose-tie relationships. It showed that a team member expressing gratitude improves the cardiovascular responses of teammates, making their bodies react to the task at hand as towards a challenge rather than a threat. The study was published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General.
PsyPost
Unique therapy that alters memory processes could reduce psychological disturbances following romantic betrayal
A novel technique that uses a beta blocker to interfere with memory reconsolidation shows promise in the treatment of adjustment disorder following romantic betrayal, according to new research published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. Adjustment disorder is a condition that can occur in response to a significant life event...
PsyPost
Having more time to oneself is the top reported benefit of being single, study finds
New research published in the journal Evolutionary Psychological Science suggests that people view the single life as an opportunity to focus on self-development. Having more time for themselves, being able to focus on their goals, and having no one else dictate their actions were among the most highly rated benefits of being single.
PsyPost
Smartphone-induced flow experiences may act as a trigger for compulsive buying behavior among Gen Z
A recent survey of students in Italy found that smartphone addiction and online compulsive buying are related. Additionally, the mental activities a person uses to regulate his/her mood strengthen that link. Flow experiences, i.e. cognitive states of total absorption in an activity characterized by pleasant feelings and a loss of sense to time, were found to have the same strengthening effect. The study was published in Computers in Human Behavior.
Comments / 0