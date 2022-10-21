ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Everything Beamer said before Missouri

South Carolina is currently on a four-game winning streak and will look to make it a five-game winning streak when it welcomes Missouri to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday for a 4 p.m. kickoff. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) defeated the Aggies 30-24 last Saturday which was the first victory over the...
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Two Gamecocks earn SEC weekly honors

Two South Carolina football players have won weekly honors after the team’s 30-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Defensive back Darius Rush earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week while kickoff returner Xavier Legette earned the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Look: South Carolina's Postgame Message For Texas A&M Goes Viral

It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring. The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
golaurens.com

Local school districts receive differing marks on SC School Report Card

The SC Department of Education (SCDE) and the SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) recently released the 2022 School Report Cards. This was the first report card release to contain ratings since 2019. The report shows that Laurens District 55 has consistently lower percentages of students in the graduating cohort that...
WJBF

Actor, Mark Wahlberg, visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken. In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested […]
AIKEN, SC
thelocalpalate.com

Fine-Dining Farm to Table in South Carolina’s Old 96 District

Committed to serving the freshest meals in a relaxed fine-dining experience, Christine’s Farm to Fork located in Edgefield, South Carolina, is the latest in farm-to-table eats in the Old 96 District. From the moment you walk in, the staff at Christine’s Farm to Fork is ready to serve a gourmet meal like you have never tasted before. Sitting down to a white tablecloth, a selection of drinks, specials, and seasonal menu items, you will soon forget the worries of the day.
EDGEFIELD, SC
golaurens.com

Clinton man sentenced to 20 years for multiple meth charges

A Clinton man with a lengthy criminal history is headed to prison for the next two decades after pleading guilty last week to meth-related charges, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Monday. Gregory Alan Templeton, 54, of Clinton, pleaded guilty last Monday afternoon at the Laurens County Courthouse to...
CLINTON, SC

