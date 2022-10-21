Committed to serving the freshest meals in a relaxed fine-dining experience, Christine’s Farm to Fork located in Edgefield, South Carolina, is the latest in farm-to-table eats in the Old 96 District. From the moment you walk in, the staff at Christine’s Farm to Fork is ready to serve a gourmet meal like you have never tasted before. Sitting down to a white tablecloth, a selection of drinks, specials, and seasonal menu items, you will soon forget the worries of the day.

EDGEFIELD, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO