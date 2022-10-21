Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
247Sports
Everything Beamer said before Missouri
South Carolina is currently on a four-game winning streak and will look to make it a five-game winning streak when it welcomes Missouri to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday for a 4 p.m. kickoff. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) defeated the Aggies 30-24 last Saturday which was the first victory over the...
247Sports
Two Gamecocks earn SEC weekly honors
Two South Carolina football players have won weekly honors after the team’s 30-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Defensive back Darius Rush earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week while kickoff returner Xavier Legette earned the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. The...
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer addresses South Carolina's expectations, notes 2 a.m. call from recruit
The South Carolina Gamecocks entered Saturday’s game against Texas A&M on 3-game winning streak after some sputters toward the beginning of the season and extended that number of victories to 4 when they bested the Aggies, 30-24. Running back Marshawn Lloyd was among the standouts in that game, rushing...
Look: South Carolina's Postgame Message For Texas A&M Goes Viral
It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring. The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.
More recruit reaction from Saturday night at Williams-Brice
South Carolina won a big game at Williams-Brice Stadium, which hasn’t happened much over the last few years, especially with a bunch of recruits in town to watch.
Awful Announcing
SEC Network broadcasters get all worked up over ‘dirty corn dogs’
Saturday night’s game between the Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks featured a lot of action on the field, but the only action that SEC Network broadcasters seemed interested in is what was happening at a corn dog cart. During a break in the action, the broadcast cut...
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in South Carolina.
golaurens.com
Local school districts receive differing marks on SC School Report Card
The SC Department of Education (SCDE) and the SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) recently released the 2022 School Report Cards. This was the first report card release to contain ratings since 2019. The report shows that Laurens District 55 has consistently lower percentages of students in the graduating cohort that...
Actor, Mark Wahlberg, visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken. In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested […]
Woman left in tears as boyfriend gets down on one knee at SC State Fair circus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What Tierra Belcher thought was going to be a normal trip to the circus at the South Carolina State Fair turned into a joyfully tearful and life-changing moment. Belcher and her boyfriend of almost one year, Steven Murray, headed to the fair with friends on Saturday....
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
thelocalpalate.com
Fine-Dining Farm to Table in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
Committed to serving the freshest meals in a relaxed fine-dining experience, Christine’s Farm to Fork located in Edgefield, South Carolina, is the latest in farm-to-table eats in the Old 96 District. From the moment you walk in, the staff at Christine’s Farm to Fork is ready to serve a gourmet meal like you have never tasted before. Sitting down to a white tablecloth, a selection of drinks, specials, and seasonal menu items, you will soon forget the worries of the day.
Escaped South Carolina inmate leaves behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
This Amish Restaurant Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of South Carolina
If you're ever craving home-cooked comfort food, there is no better place to find it than at Miller's Bread Basket. This cafeteria style Amish-Mennonite restaurant is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings. Keep reading to learn more.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in South Carolina
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In northern South Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of nowhere. Keep reading to learn more.
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.
Shooting at apartment complex off Farrow Road leaves one dead, another wounded
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One man is wounded and another dead following an early morning shooting on Sunday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, the address of Killian Lakes Apartments & Townhomes off of Farrow Road. Deputies...
golaurens.com
Clinton man sentenced to 20 years for multiple meth charges
A Clinton man with a lengthy criminal history is headed to prison for the next two decades after pleading guilty last week to meth-related charges, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Monday. Gregory Alan Templeton, 54, of Clinton, pleaded guilty last Monday afternoon at the Laurens County Courthouse to...
Comments / 4