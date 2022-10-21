Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Group seeks to put grocery sales tax question to voters
There is another political effort in the works aiming to cut sales tax on groceries in South Dakota. The attorney general’s office released explanations Monday on two ballot questions prohibiting tax on food. One is a constitutional amendment, the other is an initiated measure. Both were submitted by Rick...
KELOLAND TV
SD medical marijuana panel endorses potential changes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers could be asked in their 2023 session to consider listing specific debilitating health conditions that patients must have for medical marijuana cards. The Legislature’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee unanimously endorsed the potential change Tuesday. The proposal came from the state Department...
KELOLAND TV
Yes and no on Medicaid, recreational pot, poll says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters are split on two ballot measures in this year’s election, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 with a sample of voters who were very likely to...
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
KELOLAND TV
596,630 South Dakota voters registered for upcoming election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final tally of registered voters for South Dakota’s 2022 general election is in. Secretary of State Steve Barnett told KELOLAND News there were 596,630 registered voters by 5 p.m. Monday, the final day for voter registration. That’s up more than 10,000 voters from the June 7 primary election and an increase of nearly 18,000 (17,964) from the 2020 general election.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota sales-tax revenues keep running hot
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law says the governor shall deliver budget recommendations to the South Dakota Legislature in early December. On Monday, members of the state Council of Economic Advisors met telephonically with key staff from the governor’s budget office to talk about what’s been happening lately in South Dakota, discuss national conditions and to look at the months ahead.
gowatertown.net
Noem camp alleges campaign violations by Democrat Jamie Smith
PIERRE, S.D.–A new twist in South Dakota’s race for governor with Election Day just two weeks from today. On Monday, the Kristi Noem for Governor Campaign issued a press release saying her Democrat opponent, Jamie Smith, violated campaign finance disclosure laws, and called for an immediate investigation. The...
sdpb.org
DCI clears Noem on state plane use investigation
A South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation probe into Gov. Kristi Noem's use of the state airplane found no wrongdoing, officials said Tuesday. The DCI was investigating Noem after the Government Accountability Board forwarded a complaint alleging the Republican governor broke state law by using the plane for personal use.
sdpb.org
The 2020 election looms over Secretary of State race | Oct 24
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... The race for South Dakota secretary of state is centering around an election...
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Michels end their state campaign accounts
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and former Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels have zeroed out and closed down their state campaign accounts. They sent termination reports to the secretary of state in recent days. Rounds, a Republican, was a South Dakota legislator for 10 years before serving...
dakotafreepress.com
March 8 Video: Noem Said Food Tax Opens Door to Income Tax, Can’t Be Discussed Without Proposing Budget Cuts
Given Governor Kristi Noem’s disagreement with both Senate President Pro-Tempore Lee Schoenbeck and Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch about where she stood on repealing the sales tax on food during the 2022 Legislative Session, let’s put Noem’s own words during Session on the record. In addition...
kiowacountypress.net
Debate over legalized marijuana in South Dakota heating up
(The Center Square) - A ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota if approved is drawing passionate debate from both sides. Initiated Measure 27 would allow persons 21 and older to legally possess more than an ounce or marijuana or three marijuana plants if no licensed marijuana retailer is in the person's area.
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.Legalization is back on the ballot in November, but whether the politically red state will become the first to pass it twice remains in doubt.It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot. And though 54% of voters approved a constitutional...
Respectful South Dakota Law Says NO To Picketing Funeral Service
In South Dakota and any state in the country, you would think that a funeral would be a sacred and peaceful time to pay tribute to someone you know or who was close to you. This person may have been a relative, coworker, neighbor, or friend. Even if you haven't...
KELOLAND TV
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
KELOLAND TV
Wollman funeral: ‘One of the best catalysts of change that South Dakota ever had’
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends remembered a former governor of South Dakota on Monday. Harvey Wollman, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, was honored during a funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church in Huron. Wollman served as the 26th governor of the state. Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore in 1978. He was the last Democrat to serve as governor in South Dakota.
sdpb.org
South Dakota education data mirrors nationwide trends in Nations Report Card
The Nation’s Report Card - known as NAEP -on education has been released for 2022, and the results show a mixed bag. South Dakota remains behind pre-pandemic reading and math levels, mirroring the nationwide trend. NAEP grades on a 500-point scale and searches for significant statistical increases and decreases...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota PUC says prepare for higher natural gas prices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Customers should prepare for increasing natural gas prices this fall and winter, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners said. The PUC offered several ways to lower natural gas and electric consumption. Customers can set their thermostats to a lower temperature, maintain and upgrade appliances...
dakotanewsnow.com
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
South Dakota’s Favorite Car Color Probably Won’t Surprise You
Cars, they come in all sizes, shapes, price ranges, comfort levels, and colors. Some have high safety and reliability scores, others not so much. When it comes to cars, the folks at Insurify say the most popular vehicle in the country right now is the Honda Accord. Here in South Dakota, we tend to gravitate towards pickup trucks the most often, according to the gang at iSeeCars.com. They claim South Dakota's go-to-new vehicle at the moment is the GMC Sierra Pickup. (If you can find one that is.)
