Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: LB Luke Reimer back for Illinois gameThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
'We'll be ready to go,' Husker QB says of matchup against top-ranked Illini defense
Mickey Joseph cited a familiar family line on Tuesday when it came to his thoughts on the Illinois defense. "My dad always says men and women lie – numbers don't," Nebraska's interim head coach quipped. And, yeah, the 6-1 Illinois team that is riding into Nebraska for Saturday afternoon's...
Husker247 Podcast: Coleman commits, previewing Illinois and Husker Hoops debuts
In this week's episode, the guys break down the commitment of 4-star athlete Malachi Coleman and what it means for the future of the Huskers. Later, the guys preview the matchup with Illinois and discuss the start of the Nebraska basketball season. Listen in.
Nebraska offers four-star running back
Nebraska offered Chandler (Ariz.) High 2024 running back Ca’Lil Valentine on Monday evening. The running back’s teammate, Kennedy Urlacher also added an offer from the Huskers. Valentine is the latest running back to add a Huskers offer and it is his sixth overall as Nebraska joined Arizona and...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since 2018 the Illini will head to Nebraska for a game in which fans are in attendance at Memorial Stadium. Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters knows the environment can be tough after learning that while a player at Colorado. He also knows that big plays from the opposing team can silence a crowd.
Casey Thompson highlights the accountability he sees Joseph instilling in Husker program
Casey Thompson grew up familiar and fond of tough-love coaching. He knows he's getting it now from Mickey Joseph. That brand of leadership still appeals to Thompson, as he gave a rather glowing review of the Husker interim head coach during Tuesday's weekly press conference. "I like Coach Joseph because...
