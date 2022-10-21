Read full article on original website
Process of Elimination - Meet the Detectives: Doleful, Bookworm, Techie Trailer
Meet the Doleful, Bookworm, and Techie detectives of Process of Elimination in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and learn about their abilities. Process of Elimination will be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in early 2023.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force - Theo: Character Introduction Trailer
Meet Theo Klemrath, a knight of the Kingdom of Aucerius and heir to Crown Prince Lombert, and cousin to Laeticia. Watch the trailer to learn more about the character. Theo has known Laeticia and Albaird since childhood and behaves like an older brother to them. Big-hearted and magnanimous, Theo also acts as commander in the Aucerian Navy and is trusted by his men. However, when it comes to the internal politics of the kingdom, Theo finds himself torn between allegiance to his warmongering father and to the king and Laeticia.
Spider-Man Remastered IGN Gotham Knights Review Mod PC Gameplay
Well, someone was bound to do it. A Spider-Man Remastered PC Mod that replaces Spider-Man's skin with the IGN Review of Gotham Knights. Mod created by Princec23. https://www.nexusmods.com/marvelsspidermanremastered/mods/2922?tab=description.
Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet - Official Lands & Towns Trailer
Get another look at the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet starters and legendaries in this brief trailer. Prepare to explore the vast lands and vibrant towns in search of new Pokémon in this upcoming open world adventure game. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet will be released on...
IGN Plus Game of The Month: Kingdom Exclusive Interview and Article
We are Raw Fury, and we are more than happy to offer you the opportunity to discover Kingdom: New Lands and its challenging DLC Skull Island through our exclusive IGN Plus partnership. (IGN Plus Note: If you are an IGN Plus member you can grab a game key for Kingdom...
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Preview
We take one last look at Sonic Fronters, this time playing for six hours and covering the first three islands of the game. This is the Sonic Frontiers final preview.
Pokemon Go Altered Giratina Raid Guide: Counters, Best Moveset
Giratina is a Legendary Pokemon within Pokemon Go and is available to encounter via special 5-Star Raids. Giratina has two formes: its Altered Forme, where it stands on all six legs, and Origin Forme, where it hovers in the air. This page is a comprehensive breakdown of whether Giratina can...
New Tales from the Borderlands Gameplay - Neutral Ending
This gameplay video for New Tales From the Borderlands shows how to get a neutral ending and the teamwork scores you need to achieve it!. For more, check out the full wiki on IGN here: https://www.ign.com/wikis/new-tales-from-the-borderlands/
Weekly Destiny 2 Raid and Dungeon Schedule
Lockouts on encounter rewards for Legendary gear have been removed for weekly raids and dungeons. This means that Legendary drops in weekly raids and dungeons can be "farmed" for these rewards, or in other words, played repetitively until you acquire the specific loot you are hunting for.
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 | IGN Inside Stories
The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird. From black markets, Shakespeare troupes and full-time courier services,...
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Hands-on Preview
Tactics fans are having the best time in 2022. From Triangle Strategy to Diofield Chronicle to Ubisoft and Nintendo’s Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, there are plenty of great tactics RPGs to sink your teeth into. However, if you’re nostalgic for something more classic, Square Enix has you covered with Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a remastered version of the 2010 PSP game Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together. I was able to play through the game’s opening hours to see how well this classic holds up.
Andor Episode 7 Explained: Why The Aldhani Heist Rebels Should Be Scared | Star Wars Canon Fodder
Andor Episode 7 shows viewers that pulling off a mega heist against the Empire isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The slow-burn Star Wars series once again forces Cassian Andor into close quarters with Imperials, and he and the other surviving members of the heist on Aldhani should be scared out of their skulls. Join IGN host Max Scoville for Canon Fodder and the full Andor Episode 7 breakdown.
George RR Martin shares rare The Winds of Winter update: ‘It’ll be as big as a dragon’
Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has shared an exciting update on his forthcoming novel.The Winds of Winter will be the sixth entry in his A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy series.The book will follow in the series after Dance with Dragons, which was published in July 2011.During a livestream organised by his publisher, Random House, the author divulged that the book is roughly “three-quarters of the way done”.He called it a “big, big book”, adding: “It’s a challenging book. It’s probably going to be a larger book than any of the previous volumes in the series.”“A...
Cult of the Lamb - Blood Moon Festival Trailer
Cult of the Lamb's new limited-time event, Blood Moon Festival, will be available starting today, October 24, until November 10, 2022. In the Blood Moon Festival, harvest pumpkins to unlock a brand new ritual that will raise former members of their cult, casting them back to the land of the living as wandering spirits. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the event, bringing new follower forms, decorations, and more to the action roguelite game!
The Splatoon 3 Community Is Currently Losing It Over a Mysterious Mode Called 'Big Run'
For those who aren't Extremely Online, seeing all the art and messages in Splatoon 3's Splatsville square can be confusing if you're not up on the current meme flavor of the week. Last week, the meme template was a fill-in-the-blank sentence beginning with "Full of..." Sure. This week, every message...
Diablo 3's Ill-Fated Real-Money Auction House Couldn't Be Removed For One Very Mundane Reason
Players who were around for Diablo III's launch in 2012 will probably remember the auction house: a gameplay mechanic where players could buy and sell their in-game items for real-world money. The feature was controversial right from the start, but it didn't disappear completely until 2014. Now, we know why....
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's First Trailer Shows Off Kang and Much More
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally been released, giving us our first glimpse at the MCU's villainous variant of Kang the Conqueror, and much more besides. The new trailer shows off the set-up for the movie, with the Lang and Pym families pulled into the...
Redfall - Bite Back Trailer
Check out the new trailer for Redfall, the upcoming vampire shooter from Arkane Studios. Redfall is an open-world first-person shooter that can be played either single-player or in online co-op. Play as four vampire hunters working to eliminate the vampires who have taken over Redfall, Massachusetts.
Bayonetta Actress Releases New Statement to 'Defend Myself and My Reputation' - IGN The Daily Fix
Former Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has taken to Twitter to defend herself against claims that she is a ‘liar and golddigger’ in relation to an ongoing controversy surrounding Bayonetta 3 regarding payment for reprising her role as the titular character. FromSoftware has announced that the PC servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition have been taken offline permanently, though the Remastered version will still be restored. Finally, someone scanned every U.S. PlayStation 2 game manual in 4K and shared them online.
The Best Horror Video Game Face-Off
Halloween is nearly here, and that means the spooky season has officially arrived. It’s the perfect time of year to celebrate all things terrifying alongside eating the finest candies the world has to offer and dressing up to your heart’s content. Another great way to celebrate is by playing or replaying a scary game to get in the holiday spirit. The only problem? There are SO many to choose from. To solve this issue once and for all, we need you to help us decide what the best horror game of all time is.
