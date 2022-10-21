Meet Theo Klemrath, a knight of the Kingdom of Aucerius and heir to Crown Prince Lombert, and cousin to Laeticia. Watch the trailer to learn more about the character. Theo has known Laeticia and Albaird since childhood and behaves like an older brother to them. Big-hearted and magnanimous, Theo also acts as commander in the Aucerian Navy and is trusted by his men. However, when it comes to the internal politics of the kingdom, Theo finds himself torn between allegiance to his warmongering father and to the king and Laeticia.

