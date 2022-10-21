Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Littleton High School football player gets big surprise when Marine brother runs onto field
LITTLETON, Mass. — A Littleton High School football player got the surprise of her life before Friday's game when her older brother, who serves in the Marines in Arizona, walked onto the field. Jenna Kivlin, 18 plays left guard on the offensive line, opening up lanes for her teammates,...
Study Lists The 10 Best Colleges In Massachusetts. Any From The Berkshires Make The Cut?
Let's face it, folks. It's never been all that inexpensive to attend the hallowed halls of academia but nowadays with the high cost of living it seems more expensive than ever. The average cost at a four-year college, factoring in tuition plus room and board, is approximately $23,000 to $52,000 per year.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
This New Spot Has Some of the Boston Area's Best Thai Food (at Great Prices)
When it comes to Thai food in the Greater Boston area, it can be difficult to find a restaurant that disappoints. The vast majority serve up delicious dishes whether they’re full-service dining spots or little takeout places. But even though most offer above-average fare, there are still different levels...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize sold in Wayland
A $1 million prize sold in Wayland was one of the largest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The winning ticket was won from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The prize was claimed from the Fairview Grant Beneficial Trust of Quincy on Oct. 18.
The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston
A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
Boston Tech Startup Cuts Half Its Staff, Including Over 170 People in Mass.
Starry Inc. is the latest tech company in the Boston area to lay off workers in an effort to save capital. The Boston Internet provider startup said on Thursday it is laying off approximately 50% of its workforce. Mimi Ryals, a spokesperson for the company, told the Business Journal that...
This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper
Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett
The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
A Scituate couple bought a storied Vermont inn during the pandemic
The property's culinary program is overseen by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schlow. After working in the insurance industry for decades, Mary Lou Ricci and Tim Hall completely changed careers during the pandemic when they bought a storied Vermont inn. “I had always thought in the back of my mind...
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
WATCH: Largest ship to ever enter Boston terminal arrives from Asia
BOSTON — The largest ever ship to enter to enter Boston’s Conley Container Terminal arrived from Asia on Thursday morning. The ship, packed with 13,500 containers, made its way to the city after making stops in Vietnam and China, a spokesperson for Massport said in a statement. The...
Residential tower proposed for Soldiers Field Road in Allston as part of complex that would also include a hotel and a performance venue
The Davis Companies have filed plans with the BPDA to replace the old Boston Skating Club and a low-rise hotel on Soldiers Field Road in Allston with a four-building complex that would include 435 apartments in an 18-story tower, 93 condos, a 195-bed hotel, a 200-person entertainment hall and retail space.
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
