Wellesley, MA

Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize sold in Wayland

A $1 million prize sold in Wayland was one of the largest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The winning ticket was won from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The prize was claimed from the Fairview Grant Beneficial Trust of Quincy on Oct. 18.
WAYLAND, MA
Caught in Southie

The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston

A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says

A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
MEDFORD, MA
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?

Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream

Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper

Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett

The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH

