ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Georgia Week 10 Friday night rewind

Week 10 was full of surprises, including three huge upsets. Northside stormed back to stun Lee County, Newton handed Parkview a loss and Camden County knocked off Valdosta in a wild night. Check out how some of the state’s best teams fared Friday night. Northside 23, Lee County 20: In what was ...
GEORGIA STATE
WMBF

WMBF Extra Point Scoreabord - Week 9

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!. All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Carolina Forest 56, Socastee 35. Sumter...
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Record fish caught in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Georgia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Lima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul

The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. early voting breaking records – and numbers here are impressive

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout in early voting for the midterm elections, according to state officials. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday. LOCAL NUMBERS. • In Richmond County,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Poll: Who won the Mace-Andrews debate?

(WCBD) — Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District seat debate some of the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.  Did incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace win your support for a second term or did Democratic challenger […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Respiratory Syncytial Virus overwhelms local hospitals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to doctors, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has returned with a vengeance among newborn to school-age children in South Carolina. Dr. Deborah Greenhouse is a primary care physician at Palmetto Pediatrics in Columbia. She confirmed the uptick of positive RSV cases on Thursday. “Generally [RSV]...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy