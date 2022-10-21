Read full article on original website
SOURCE: Bryan Harsin is telling players that want to redshirt that they must enter the transfer portal or quit the team
Coach Harsin is reportedly refusing to allow players to take a redshirt without a medical reason
Ohio St. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be limited vs. Penn St.
Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be kept on a plays limit when the No. 2 Buckeyes hit
Bennedict Mathurin putting up historic numbers to start career with Indiana Pacers
The Pacers rookie has been excellent to start his NBA career.
UNC gets 13 games in ESPN networks' women's basketball schedule
No. 12 UNC will play 13 games broadcasted across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ACC Network.
Five-star in-state prospect wants to hear from UNC, Duke in recruitment
While the UNC basketball program preps for the upcoming 2022-23 season, Hubert Davis and his staff are still focusing on recruiting. The Tar Heels have a two-man 2023 class and just one commit in the 2024 class. But there are still plenty of prospects left for UNC to pursue in 2024 and build up the class. One prospect that is right there in the state of North Carolina is five-star Isaiah Evans. The small forward is out of Huntersville, North Carolina, and has racked up 10 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Illinois among...
